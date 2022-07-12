Euro 2022: Germany power into quarterfinals after beating fancied Spain 2-0

"We’re athletes who want to test ourselves against the best," said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on the eve of this tournament. "In women’s football, the best are here in Europe."

Except for hosts England, who rocked the Richter scale with their seismic 8-0 success against Norway on Monday, and France, who barely broke sweat as they put Italy to the sword in their opening clash on Sunday, the best teams at this tournament so far had been Germany and Spain. Germany’s wish to test themselves against the best has been granted early on at Euro 2022, and they have certainly passed so far. Their 4-0 win over Denmark in their first game on Friday was a breeze.

It took them just three minutes to go in front on Tuesday. They afforded Spain a good deal of early possession but thereby gave themselves the chance to press in high areas and chase down defenders. Spain goalkeeper Sandra Paños was the first to panic and crack, her miscued clearance tucked home by a cool-headed Klara Bühl.

For Spain, who had given away a goal in the very first minute of their opening 4-1 win against Finland, it was a second nightmare start in a row. But unlike in their opener, the first half brought no relief. The second setback came nine minutes short of halftime when Germany captain Alexandra Popp converted Felicitas Rauch’s corner with a determined, clinical header.

Withstood the siege

"We were prepared to not have the ball so much," Popp told ARD TV while wearing a Lea Schüller shirt, in tribute to her COVID-hit teammate. "We didn't really allow anything at the back and were very efficient up front. The win was also for you, Lea!"



Alexandra Popp heads in Germany's second goal

Spain coach Jorge Vilda’s team-talk at the interval certainly added an edge that his side had missed in the first 45 minutes. Suddenly Germany were the ones being pegged back, captives inside their own half, scarcely seeing a glimpse of the ball.

Few teams at these Euros will be able to trap them and tease them like Spain did, but Germany withstood the siege. Even when all else failed, keeper Merle Frohms was a reliable last line of defence; one particular stop in the 70th minute will go down as an early contender for save of the tournament.

Yes Spain are without injured Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas but they were still among the favourites coming into the Euros, when Germany probably were not. That may all have changed at Brentford's Community Stadium.

High standards

Their win over Denmark was a redemptive reassertion of their right to be counted among Europe’s elite. With this next victory, a display of grit, temperament and tactical nous against one of the continent’s most formidable opponents, Germany have made yet another statement of intent and provided further proof of progress since their last-eight exit at the 2019 World Cup..

After these two dominant victories, many will conclude that they’d underestimated the Germans – and readjust their assumptions about how far this team can go.

As the tournament goes on, the stakes are raised and the pressure increases. They may have a difficult job matching the high standards they’ve set right at the start.

But more chances to prove themselves against the best await for Germany - if they can bear the weight of the pressure that their success inevitably entails.

Edited by Mark Meadows