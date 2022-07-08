 Euro 2022: Svenja Huth grabs belated chance as Germany rout Denmark | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.07.2022

Sports

Euro 2022: Svenja Huth grabs belated chance as Germany rout Denmark

Germany brushed aside Denmark with a 4-0 win in their opener. The eight-time champions have introduced a new generation but it was above all Svenja Huth, eleven years after her debut, who marshaled her side to victory.

Germany's Svenja Huth takes on a Danish defender

Svenja Huth was a constant threat down the German right

In the end, Svenja Huth probably couldn’t have asked for much more from her first full match at a European Championships. On a balmy London summer evening, in front of a sell-out crowd, she captained her country to a cathartic 4-0 victory over an old foe. All that was missing was a goal of her own. 

If it hadn’t been for Jule Brand getting caught out offside, she’d have had one. When the ball dropped at her feet at the back post in the 74th minute, Huth thumped it home with relish. After thirty seconds of exultant celebrations, her face appeared on the big screen, the camera capturing her crestfallen expression as she mouthed an inquiring "Abseits? (Offside?)”  

Tonight was her first full 90 minutes, but Huth has won this competition before. She caught the tailend of Germany’s reign as sovereigns of European football, taking home a European Championship winner’s medal in 2013 as an unused substitute.

Germany take revenge

In the Netherlands four years later, she picked up an early injury in the first fixture, and her tournament was over before the halftime whistle. Weakened by her absence, her teammates made it as far as the quarterfinal before being dumped out by Denmark. Tonight in Brentford, as Germany took revenge for that result and reasserted themselves on the biggest stage, she led the charge. 

She bared her teeth from the off. True, Germany were forced to weather a storm of Danish pressure in the first five minutes, but weather it they did, and it was Huth who led them out the other side.

Svenja Huth celebrates with teammates during Germany's win over Denmark

Svenja Huth (left) led Germany with an all-action display that set the tone

She undermined Denmark’s defenses with a series of tunnel-boring runs down the right wing, and peppered their penalty box with cross after searching cross. Their opponents couldn’t keep pace when Germany shifted gear and a defensive error eventually led to Lina Magull's emphatic opener, before second half set-piece finishes from Lea Schüller and Lena Lattwein made the scoreline reflect the play.

Another mainstay in the German team for the last decade, Alexander Popp, scored off the bench to add a gloss on her Euros debut. For Popp too, tonight’s game was a Euros breakthrough; her first ever appearance at the tournament. She was one of five substitutions made by Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg after half time, as Denmark drowned in the second half deluge.

Wait also over for Popp 

Popp too just missed the golden Euros run and injuries have kept her away since, despite making her debut in 2010. At 31, both Popp and Huth know time is running out to make amends.

When it comes to Euros honors, there are few at the 2022 tournament who have a past as illustrious as Germany’s coach. But there are equally few to whom history seems to matter less than it does to Voss-Tecklenburg herself. 

"That’s the past, we’re interested in the future,” she told reporters ahead of this game when asked about the four winners’ medals she collected as a player. “We know that, thank God, international football has changed, to the point that there are now many more teams. It’s exactly what we as pioneers have always been working towards. It’s cool that this tournament doesn’t have one single favorite."

There might be several contenders this time around, but none have so far started as strongly as Germany. Judging by Huth’s hunger against Denmark, she and her teammates haven’t merely come to England to make up the numbers. The rampant manner of their victory will have made other teams sit up and take notice.

Edited by: Matt Pearson

  • Sara Däbritz

    Euro 2022: The favorites

    Germany

    Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s squad is packed with players from Europe’s elite clubs. Germany will count on the combination between young and experienced women, with the DFB's target being the semifinals at least. Sara Däbritz, who recently joined European champions Lyon, will look to win Germany’s first big title since 2013. But the record title winners will miss Dzsenifer Marozsan, due to injury.

  • Ada Hegerberg

    Euro 2022: The favorites

    Norway

    After the disappointment of getting knocked out in the group stages of Euro 2017, Norway will look to restore their good record in the competition, having won it twice and reached the final in 2013. Ada Hegerberg, the winner of the first ever Ballon d’Or to be awarded to a female player in 2018, has returned to the setup after a five year absence in protest at inequality in the Norwegian FA.

  • Wendie Renard

    Euro 2022: The favorites

    France

    After underwhelming at their home World Cup in 2019, Corinne Diacre’s side will want to reassert themselves. This might be difficult due to the absence of influential players such as Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer, who have been left out of the squad. Experienced defender Wendie Renard, of reigning Champions League winners Lyon, leads a side with plenty of winning experience at club level.

  • Frauen Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Niederlande - Deutschland | Jubel Niederlande

    Euro 2022: The favorites

    Netherlands

    The reigning European champions will look to defend their title in England, this time with Englishman Mark Parsons at the helm. Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, the star attacker who is the Dutch national team’s most prolific goalscorer ever, is expected to lead the side into the latter stages of the competition.

  • Lucy Bronze

    Euro 2022: The favorites

    England

    The tournament’s hosts see themselves as being among the top contenders. The squad is built largely from players from the rapidly growing Women’s Super League, as well as a smattering of Europe’s top clubs. Attacking fullback Lucy Bronze has played for several of the elite, and will be looking to secure a first major title for England after agreeing a deal to play for Barcelona next term.

  • Alexia Putellas

    Euro 2022: The favorites

    Spain

    With a squad made almost entirely of La Liga talent, Jorge Vilda’s players will look to secure the country’s first ever European title. However, Spain suffered a major blow on the eve of the tournament, when Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas (left), considered by many as the best player in the world, suffered a knee injury in training that has ruled her out of Euro 2022.

  • Fridolina Rolfö

    Euro 2022: The favorites

    Sweden

    With many of their players decorating Europe’s top clubs and a strong history, Sweden is one of the teams to watch at the Euros. The silver medalists from the Beijing Olympics will look to win a major trophy for their country for the first time since winning the 1984 Euros. Fridolina Rolfö’s good form from Barcelona could help them in achieving their goal.


 