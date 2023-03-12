  1. Skip to content
Tom Gennoy
DW's Tom GennoyImage: Privat

Tom Gennoy

Multimedia journalist and reporter

Tom is a multimedia reporter in the sports department at Deutsche Welle in Berlin. With a focus on football fan culture in Germany and abroad, his work can be found across DW's various channels.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Tom studied German & History at the University of Warwick.

After graduating in 2016, Tom moved to Berlin to work as a copy editor in the private sector. In 2017 he joined DW as an intern, learning the broadcasting ropes as part of the sports department of the DW television station. 

He has since taken on a number of roles and provided coverage for a wide array of platforms, from directing and presenting short-form documentaries to reporting on-location at football matches for the DW website, filming and editing videos for social media, and planning and hosting a series of the DW podcast 'Talking Fußball'. 

Tom's work focuses on fan culture in the Bundesliga and around the world, on social and political issues in sport, as well as on the German women's national football team.

 

Featured stories by Tom Gennoy

The Germany U17 team lift the World Cup

Philipp Lahm: Germany can learn from U17s World Cup win

Former national captain Philipp Lahm believes the U17s' win at the soccer World Cup can offer the blueprint to victory.
SoccerDecember 3, 2023
Afghanistan's women's football team did find a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Afghanistan's women's football team have found a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.
SoccerAugust 3, 202302:31 min
Stories by Tom Gennoy

Lamine Yamal delivers the shot that drew Spain level

Euro 2024: Yamal shines for Spain amid jeering crowd

Superstar Lamine Yamal fired Spain into the Euro 2024 with an unforgettable goal against France in Munich
SportsJuly 10, 2024
Nicolas Füllkrug displays the peace sign with two fingers from his right hand

Euro 2024: Expectations high as quarterfinals begin

Euros reach their crunch point with just eight teams remaining in the hunt for being named the best team in Europe.
SportsJuly 4, 2024
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia raises his arm to celebrate a goal

Euro 2024: What we learned in the group stage

Here are five things we've learned during the group stage of Euro 2024, as Germany enjoys a summer in the spotlight.
SportsJune 27, 2024
Fans wait for a train after a match in Gelsenkirchen

Euro 2024: German efficiency exposed as a myth

Football fans visiting Euro 2024 host cities have been shocked by the difficulties getting to and from the match.
SoccerJune 21, 2024
People waving large Germany flags in Berlin during a 2006 World Cup football game

How the 2006 World Cup changed Germany forever

The 2006 World Cup helped forge Germany's new national identity as a reunited republic. Can the Euros repeat that trick?
SportsJune 12, 202407:05 min
An unidentified player and Ahmet Arslan (right) standing beside a training net

How does a pro footballer deal with Ramadan?

Ramadan poses particular challenges for Muslim professional footballer Ahmet Arslan, despite a tolerant atmosphere.
SportsMarch 25, 2024
