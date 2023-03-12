Tom Gennoy

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Tom studied German & History at the University of Warwick.

After graduating in 2016, Tom moved to Berlin to work as a copy editor in the private sector. In 2017 he joined DW as an intern, learning the broadcasting ropes as part of the sports department of the DW television station.

He has since taken on a number of roles and provided coverage for a wide array of platforms, from directing and presenting short-form documentaries to reporting on-location at football matches for the DW website, filming and editing videos for social media, and planning and hosting a series of the DW podcast 'Talking Fußball'.

Tom's work focuses on fan culture in the Bundesliga and around the world, on social and political issues in sport, as well as on the German women's national football team.