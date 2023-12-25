  1. Skip to content
Germany: Drunken 'Santa' crashes into house delivering gifts

December 25, 2023

Police in Thuringia reported a man dressed as Santa who was "absolutely incapable of driving" crashing his car into a house facade and another vehicle overnight. He was trying to deliver gifts — and still plans to.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aYmk
Stock photo: Close-up of the torso of a man wearing a Santa Claus costume cradling a bottle of champagne in his arms.
Rather than falling down the chimney, the drunken Thuringian would-be Santa crashed his car into a town center houseImage: Iordache Magdalena/Shotshop/picture alliance

A man in eastern Germany dressed up as Santa Claus had his driver's license confiscated overnight after crashing into the facade of a house while trying to deliver gifts around the town of Mühlhausen. 

The sloshed Santa was on a central street in the town of around 36,000 people, not far from the town's church, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the front of a house and a parked car, police from the larger nearby town of Nordhausen said in a press release

"The house facade was seriously damaged, however, the Christmas gifts belonging to 'Santa Claus' were undamaged," police wrote, only ever referring to the suspect as the St. Nicholas-inspired bringer of presents in quotation marks.

A passer-by saw the crash and called to alert police. 

"At the subsequent traffic checks it became clear that 'Santa Claus' was completely incapable of driving, at which point 'Santa's' ongoing journey was curtailed and a blood sample was taken," police said. 

Stock photo: A glass of mulled wine, nuts, fruit, part of a Christmas tree and a toy representing Santa Claus.
The man looking to spread some Christmas cheer around his town had imbibed rather too much of it himself before embarking on his mission without reindeer to assist with the drivingImage: Steidi/blickwinkel/picture alliance

Police said they confiscated his driving license and initiated investigations on suspicion of drunk driving. They did not note details like how badly the man failed the blood-alcohol test. 

"Nevertheless, 'Santa Claus' did announce that the gifts would be delivered the following day," police said, presumably on foot or with assistance from a little helper or two. By German traditions, that would make his delivery a day late, with people typically exchanging gifts on the evening of December 24.

"In that spirit: Merry Christmas, and remember, even 'Santa Claus' must drive sober," police concluded. 

msh/ab (AFP, dpa) 

