Santa Claus is a mythical figure said to bring gifts to well-behaved children on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The modern-day Santa Claus developed out of historical counts of the third-century Greek bishop Saint Nicholas, the British figure Father Christmas, and the Dutch Sinterklaas, among others. In pop culture, Santa Claus is depicted as an older man with a white beard, large belly and red coat with a white fur collar - an image that emerged in North American in the 19th century.