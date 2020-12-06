Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is a mythical figure said to bring gifts to well-behaved children on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The modern-day Santa Claus developed out of historical counts of the third-century Greek bishop Saint Nicholas, the British figure Father Christmas, and the Dutch Sinterklaas, among others. In pop culture, Santa Claus is depicted as an older man with a white beard, large belly and red coat with a white fur collar - an image that emerged in North American in the 19th century.

Nikolausstiefel

Why St. Nicholas puts candy in boots and stole our hearts 06.12.2020

Were your boots ready for St. Nicholas Day on December 6? DW's Sertan Sanderson explores why the saint means so much to both secular and religious people all over the world.
05.11.2020, Großbritannien, London: Der am ersten Tag des Teil-Lockdowns vorgestellte neue Weihnachtsmann des Kaufhauses Selfridges trägt aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie eine rote Gesichtsmaske. Foto: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

The 2020 Christmas season: In a pandemic mood 29.11.2020

It might be more difficult to get in the festive mood in this pandemic year. Here's what could help spread some cheer, and the Christmas spirit.
+++Nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Rovaniemi Touristen Information in Finnland

9 heavenly places 27.11.2019

Every year, children send their wishes for Christmas to higher beings such as St. Nicholas, the Christkind or Santa Claus, who have post offices all over the world. Some of them can even be visited.
Collage aus Einsendungen Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsfest

Which celebration is most important to you?  13.08.2019

We wanted you to send us a photo of yourself at your most best and important celebration. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.
DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Weihnachten Collage Schlagworte: Weihnachten, Euromaxx, Zuschaueraktion, Collage Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf/Quelle?: DW (gem. Teilnahmebedingungnen) Bildbeschreibung: Weihnachten, Euromaxx, Zuschaueraktion, Collage Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx

Photo competition: what is a vital element of Christmas? 07.01.2019

Euromaxx wanted to know what you consider an essential element of Christmas. A decorated tree, Santa Claus, presents or something else?
Zum Erntedankfest ist der Altarplatz in der Dorfkirche Stürza mit Äpfeln, Birnen, Pflaumen, Kartoffeln, Kürbissen und weiterem Gemüse, Eiern und Blumen geschmückt, aufgenommen am 18.09.2011. Als Gefäss für das Obst und Gemüse wurde ein altes Holzwagenrad eines Bauernwagen verwendet. Foto: Rainer Oettel/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

The top fall feasts celebrated in Germany 26.09.2018

Germany is full of traditions celebrated throughout the year, but autumn has its own special brand of festivities celebrating harvest, light, liberty and luck to warm up a season heading into darkness.

People dressed as Santa Claus meet at Amalienborg Castle as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Denmark celebrates 'Christmas in July' with Santas from around the world 23.07.2018

Sleigh bells, reindeer and Christmas trees — but in July? The annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark celebrates exactly that amid sweltering temperatures.
Bildnummer: 54711088 Datum: 05.12.2010 Copyright: imago/Becker&Bredel Nikolaus Rudolf Lange (mi) stempelt am Sonntag (05.12.2010) bei der Eröffnung des Weihnachtspostamtes in St. Nikolaus (Saar) mit der Unterstützung von Dagmar Höver (li.) und Heinz Grimm (re.) Briefe an den Nikolaus ab. Noch bis Heiligabend werden in der saarländischen Gemeinde eingehende Briefe mit dem Nikolausstempel versehen und verschickt. Bis dahin sollen rund 15.000 Kinderbriefe die alljährlich dort eintreffen beantwortet werden. Das Weihnachtspostamt in St. Nikolaus ist das älteste in Deutschland. Gesellschaft Feiertag Nikolaustag Nikolaus Post Weihnachtspost GER Arbeitswelten kbdig xdp 2010 quer Bildnummer 54711088 Date 05 12 2010 Copyright Imago Nikolaus Rudolf Length Mi stamps at Sunday 05 12 2010 at the Opening the Christmas Post Office in St Nikolaus Saar with the Support from Dagmar Höver left and Heinz Grimm right Letters to the Nikolaus from yet until Christmas Eve will in the Saarland Community depth Letters with the Nicholas Temple versehen and Policy until then should Around 15 000 Children\u0026#39;s letters the annually there arrive answered will the Christmas post office in St Nikolaus is the oldest in Germany Society Holiday Nikolaustag Nikolaus Post Christmas mail ger world of work Kbdig XDP 2010 horizontal

German Christmas post office opens in St. Nikolaus 05.12.2017

In Germany, St. Nicholas fills children's boots with sweets in the night of December 5 to 6. He also gets tons of fan mail.

Santa Claus from all over the world take part in a parade on the first day of the annual World Santa Claus Congress at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, north of Copenhagen, Denmark on 19 July 2010 The Christmas convention ends on 21 July. EPA/CASPER CHRISTOFFERSEN DENMARK OUT

Summer Santa Claus convention brings Christmas cheer to Denmark 24.07.2017

Christmas is still six months away, but Santa Clauses around the world are already combing their beards and pulling on their boots. This week, they're spreading Christmas cheer at a conference in Denmark.
28. November 2015 Jahresvollversammlung der Berliner Weihnachtmaenner und Weihnachtsengel des Studentenwerk Berlin in der Alten TU Mensa am 28. November 2015. (c) picture-alliance/POP-EYE/B. Kriemann

Santa-denying orchestra conductor loses his job 31.12.2016

An Italian conductor who told children at a concert that Santa Claus was not real has been fired. He was replaced by someone more willing to accept the iconic Christmas figure.

Shadowing Santa (03): The Mission

Shadowing Santa (03): The Mission 27.12.2016

After our reporter Axel Primavesi's lessons from a real Santa Claus and his partition in the Santa Winter Games he has to play the real thing at a Christmas market, a company Christmas party and a family celebration.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe | 25.12.2016 25.12.2016

The Danes and Hygge, a ritual of enjoying life's pleasures. Plus, wall calendars and their popularity despite the digital revolution. And, a new film recounts the adventures of ocean researcher Jacques Cousteau.

DW euromaxx Bescherung Weihnachtsmann Teil 1

Shadowing Santa #01: The Transformation 23.12.2016

Euromaxx reporter Axel Primavesi dons his Santa suit and heads to Korvatunturi in Finland to meet the real Father Christmas. On the way he stops off in Gällivare, Sweden, to take part in the annual Santa Winter Games.
Titel: DW euromaxx 16.12.2016 High Five: 5 deutsche Adventsleckereien Copyright: DW

High Five: 5 German Christmas Treats 17.12.2016

5 Christmas treats that are more “sinful” than you perhaps care to know. Were you aware that a 100g chocolate Santa Claus contains some 536 calories? Happy holidays!
Santa Lamar May of Dallas, Georgia is shown how to groom his beard and moustache during classes at the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, U.S. October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi SEARCH BECOMING SANTA FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH THE WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

The art of being Santa 13.12.2016

Lessons in beard grooming, Santa Spirit and ho-ho-ho-ing: the world's oldest Santa Claus School in Michigan is turning interested candidates into Saint Nick pros. Take-home sleighs not included.
Bildergalerie Weihnachtsmann rund um die Welt

Santa's many faces 23.12.2013

Santa Claus, or 'The Christmas Man,' as he's known in Germany, comes in all shapes and sizes around the world. Even Buddhist and Hindu countries have a soft spot for jolly old Saint Nick.
Show more articles