  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
The memorial to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor in Kyiv
Millions of Ukrainians died in the famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933Image: Andre Luis Alves/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsGermany

Germany declares Ukraine's Holodomor famine a genocide

52 minutes ago

Germany's parliament declared the famine in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin a genocide. It comes as Ukraine warned Russia is using similar tactics in its war today.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KIvZ

German lawmakers on Wednesday passed a resolution declaring the starvation of millions of Ukrainians under Soviet leader Josef Stalin a genocide.

The resolution said Holodomor, as it is known in Ukraine, constitutes a "crime against humanity."

"The political leadership of the Soviet Union under Josef Stalin was responsible for them."

The three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition, the Social Democrats, Greens, and the Free Democrats as well as the main opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) and allied conservative Christian Social Union (CSU)  all voted in favor of the resolution in the Bundestag.

Green party lawmaker Robin Wagener told parliament, "the killing by hunger also had as its aim the political repression of Ukrainian national identity, Ukrainian culture and language." He said that "the parallels with today are unmissable,'' a point echoed by other speakers nine months into Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Russia's current war of aggression against Ukraine stands in this historical tradition,'' the CDU lawmaker Volker Ullrich said.

What was the Holodomor?

Ukraine's description of the deaths of an estimated four million people in the famine of 1932-33 as the Holodomor roughly translates to death by starvation.

In 2006, the Ukrainian parliament classified Holodomor as a genocide against the country's people.

In November 1932, Soviet leader Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivized Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop, and millions died.

Russia categorically rejects genocide, saying it was not only Ukrainians but also Russians, Kazakhs, Volga Germans and others who were victims of great hunger in the Soviet Union in the early 1930s.

Russia's war in Ukraine

Over the weekend Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy charged that Russia was using similar tactics in its war in Ukraine today.

"Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now, with darkness and cold," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "We cannot be broken."

Russia has targeted critical infrastructure across Ukraine in recent weeks through waves of air strikes that have sparked widespread power outages and killed civilians.

Wednesday's resolution calls on the German government among other things to work against "any attempts to spread a one-sided Russian historical narrative'' and to keep supporting Ukraine as a victim of the current war.

According to the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv, 16 states in addition to Ukraine so far have recognized the famine as genocide: Australia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, the United States and the Vatican.

Is Russia using wheat as leverage?

lo/jcg (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The memorial to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor in Kyiv

Germany declares Ukraine's Holodomor famine a genocide

Conflicts52 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carries a yellow container of water on her head in a parched landscape

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Nature and Environment4 hours ago02:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin waves during a parade in Beijing

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man walks in front of a portrait of Vladimir Putin painted on a wall

Heusgen: 'Russia is playing games all over the place'

Heusgen: 'Russia is playing games all over the place'

PoliticsNovember 29, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

Politics12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage