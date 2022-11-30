  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
A woman stands on a stage. She is wearing a pink and red outfit with a green apron.
An actress perfoms in 'The revolution lets its children starve' Image: Ana Lukenda
HistoryUkraine

How did the West forget about the Holodomor?

Christine Lehnen
33 minutes ago

4 million people were starved to death in Ukraine from 1932 to 1933. Stalin denied the famine ever happened. Why did the West turn a blind eye to it?

https://p.dw.com/p/4KDei

For half a century, one of the worst catastrophes of the 20th century never even got so much as a passing mention in history books: From 1933 to 1934, around 4 million people died of hunger in Ukraine. The Soviet dictator Stalin and his regime deliberately let them starve to death — and afterwards simply pretended the atrocity had never taken place. To this day, the Russian regime denies any responsibility for the famine, which the German parliament will recognise as a genocide on November 30, 2022.

Stalin's denial of the truth and the subsequent loss of the Holodomor to public memory is what historian Gerhard Simon calls the "final act of the crime." There was no cemetery, no memory, no eulology for the victims of the famine. "Nobody spoke about it, nobody wrote about it," Simon wrote in a 2013 article "80 Years since the Holdomor — the Great Famine in Ukraine." 

A family stands before a statue in darkness.
Today, Ukraine commemorates the Holodomor that historians describe as 'the worst trauma in its history' Image: Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

Starvation coined as 'food shortage' 

Yet it was no secret that the Holodomor (Ukrainian for "death by starvation") was taking place. Gareth Jones, a British journalist, travelled to the Soviet Union and the affected regions of Ukraine in the 1930s. Born in 1905 in Wales, Jones served as political advisor to British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, learned Russian and travelled to the Soviet Union, driven by a great curiousity about communism and its utopian promises.

What he brought back with him was the account of an atrocious famine, which was claiming the lives of millions of people. He held a press conference in Berlin in March 1933 where he was the first to officially speak not of a "food shortage," as Stalinist propaganda would have it but of a deadly famine.

"Gareth Jones was the only Western journalist who had travelled to the areas of Ukraine affected by the Holodomor," explains Andre Erlen, a member of the theatre ensemble "Futur 3." 

"Nevertheless, people would not believe him, and his reports were countered by articles from Moscow, written by Western correspondents, which were full of Soviet propaganda." His reports on the famine were discredited even by Pulitzer-winning colleagues in the 1930s.

A man stands on a stage, reading a newspaper.
Welsh journalist, Gareth Jones, is brought back to life in the Futur 3 stage production Image: Ana Lukenda

Western left wants to believe the Soviet Union

Together with his colleague Stefan Kraft, Erlen is the artistic director of the play "The Revolution Lets Its Children Starve," in which Gareth Jones and his reports are resurrected for the stage, asking the audience why no one in the West wanted to listen to him.

"The European left wanted to prop up the Soviet project and the utopian project of communism," explains Kraft. That is why they denied the famine. "Everyone could have known about the Holodomor, even then, it was in the newspapers." But they didn't want to know.

Mehrere Menschen in Kostümen stehen auf einer Bühne
The stage production in Cologne includes two performes who have had to flee the war in UkraineImage: Ana Lukenda

Kraft sees a parallel to German foreign policy since 1945 towards the Soviet Union and later Russia. Kraft says that policy choices were influenced by a "bad conscience" towards the Soviet Union and its successor state, where Nazi Germany had committed terrible atrocities. In the German desire for atonement, Ukraine was simply overlooked.

For decades, researchers in the West focused on Moscow rather than Ukraine or other former Soviet republics, which Karl Schlögel, renowned historian of Eastern Europe, recently called a crucial mistake.

A 'great arc' of violence 

It took Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 for the German Bundestag to recognise the Holodomor as an act of genocide. US historian Anne Applebaum has no doubt that it must be considered as such: "It was a planned and ordered mass murder," she told Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

Germany foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock with a black face mask on, stands in front of a statue against a snowy background.
German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, visited the Holodomor memorial in Kyiv on February 7, 2022Image: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/picture alliance

For Andre Erlen, the debate about the Holodomor should go even further. "The Holodomor should be perceived as part of a long experience of violence. This is another kind of colonial history," Erlen said, referring to the oppression of Ukraine by the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and modern Russia.

"For Ukrainians, there is this narrative that there has been oppression for 300 years," he elaborates. "In every era you find displacement, oppression, the banning of the Ukrainian language or songs that you're not allowed to sing." In their stage production, they want to draw attention to this "big picture" of the experience of violence in Ukraine — which has been overlooked in the West for too long. 

Edited by: Brenda Haas

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Lenin statue in Vilinius being toppled

Lithuania topples last Soviet monuments

Lithuania topples last Soviet monuments

Statues of Lenin and other communists were removed shortly after independence in 1991. But since the start of the war in Ukraine this year, other sculptures have also disappeared — and reappeared next to goats and birds.
HistorySeptember 4, 2022
GMF 2022 | Timothy Snyder

Russia's blockade on Ukrainian grain 'is a disaster'

Russia's blockade on Ukrainian grain 'is a disaster'

US historian Timothy Snyder has compared Russia's blockade of grain supplies from Ukraine with Stalin's terror of hunger. At the Global Media Forum, he called for more independent reporting from on the ground in Ukraine.
ConflictsJune 22, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver a speech at the Kremlin, passing a gold door and a saluting guard

Opinion: Vladimir Putin has gravely miscalculated in Ukraine

Opinion: Vladimir Putin has gravely miscalculated in Ukraine

The Russian president has achieved a lot since his forces invaded Ukraine, says DW's Miodrag Soric. It's just that it was the opposite of what he wanted.
Soric Miodrag Kommentarbild App
Miodrag Soric
Commentary
PoliticsMay 1, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a headscarf and a black, white and purple patterned shirt

Holodomor survivor: 'I want to witness this victory'

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A screenshot from the Loveland app shows a character dressed in yellow running through a jungle, with blue power waves coming from her hands

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Education21 hours ago03:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters pack a street in Beijing

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Can China's COVID lockdown protests keep momentum?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A young dark-haired woman repairing a machine in a factory with a screwdriver

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

What are Germany's planned immigration reforms?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The 'Z' symbol scrawled on on a wall in Kosovo

Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect on Kosovo

Russia's war in Ukraine has a ripple effect on Kosovo

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden, as the two walk arm in arm

Macron's US visit could be a show of European unity

Macron's US visit could be a show of European unity

Politics35 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage