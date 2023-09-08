  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
G20
Beethovenfest
PoliticsGermany

Germany charges two men with treason in Russia spying case

September 8, 2023

The two suspects are accused of passing on sensitive documents to Russia's domestic secret service, the FSB. One of the accused was an employee of the German foreign intelligence agency.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W7bM
German secret service BND logo
A former employee of Germany's foreign intelligence agency is accused of handing classified information to Russian authorities with the help of an accompliceImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

The German federal prosecutor's office said Friday that it was bringing charges against two men accused of spying for Russia.

Prosecutors said that both suspects were accused of high treason for passing on state secrets.

The indictment was made on August 24.

What are the two suspects accused of?

One of the suspects, identified only as Carsten L. in line with German privacy law, worked at Germany's foreign intelligence agency, the BND. He was arrested in Berlin on December 21.

The federal prosecutor's office said he was in contact with his alleged accomplice, identified as Arthur E., since May 2021. E. was arrested on January 22 after returning from the United States.

Prosecutors said E. was linked to a Russian businessman who in turn had contacts in the Russian secret service, the FSB.

Prosecutors allege L. acquired nine documents from the BND's internal system, which he then passed on to E., who photographed the documents and handed over printed copies to the FSB in Moscow.

Suspect allegedly went to Moscow multiple times

Arthur E. allegedly met with FSB officials several times during trips to Moscow. Prosecutors say these visits were organized and financed by the Russian businessman.

E. was allegedly given a list of questions by the FSB and L. procured the answers using information from BND files, which prosecutors say contained "state secrets."

The federal prosecutor's office says the FSB paid L. €450,000 (around $483,000) and E. at least the same sum. E. allegedly picked up the funds in cash in Moscow on November 22.

L. is accused of arranging for his accomplice to be "smuggled" through customs upon his return to Germany for alleged professional reasons.

sdi/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk past a model of the G20 logo ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 5, 2023

G20 Summit to test India's increasing global clout

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gabonese celebrate the recent coup

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Kim Jong Un points to his left while sitting on the grass next to his daughter

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Franz Wagner and teammates celebrate

What's behind Germany's FIBA World Cup title bid?

What's behind Germany's FIBA World Cup title bid?

SportsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A war crimes prosecutor inspects the site of a nighttime Russian drone attack on near-port infrastructure in Izmail, Ukraine, September 7, 2023

Romania: Consternation at state's response to Russian drone

Romania: Consternation at state's response to Russian drone

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage