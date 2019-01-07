 Germany charges Syrian for killing that sparked Chemnitz violence | News | DW | 08.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany charges Syrian for killing that sparked Chemnitz violence

A Syrian asylum seeker has been charged with manslaughter in an attack that triggered violent protests and clashes with police. But German authorities said one of the main suspects is still on the loose.

Police vehicles parked near a protest in Chemnitz

German prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged a Syrian asylum seeker with manslaughter and serious bodily harm in the killing of a German-Cuban citizen, which triggered violent protests in Chemnitz.

Prosecutors said Alaa S. had fatally stabbed the man in his arm and chest, along with another alleged perpetrator, identified as Farhad A.

Iraqi asylum seeker Farhad A. fled after the attack and remains at large. But German authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for his arrest.

Prosecutors said more than 100 witnesses were questioned through the investigation into the attack. They were able to determine that the incident began when Farhad A. engaged in an argument with the victim, after which he stabbed the man. Alaa S. later joined in.

Read more: The faces behind Germany's far-right protests

Watch video 02:50
Now live
02:50 mins.

In Chemnitz, migrants and far-right fear each other

Refugee welcome revisited

The 35-year-old victim suffered a heart attack and punctured lung during the attack, resulting in his death. The killing triggered violent far-right protests, counter-demonstrations and clashes in the eastern city.

The protests fueled a nationwide debate about integration and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East into the country.

Prosecutors are expected to later decide whether to file charges against a third suspect, identified as an Iraqi by the name of Yousif A.

  • Chemnitz Demonstration

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Death sparks demonstrations

    The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

  • demo against migrants

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    German-Cuban killed

    A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Police reinforcements called

    By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

  • Chemnitz - Proteste nach Todesfall (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Misinformation

    German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a woman.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Protests and counterprotests

    Thousands of far-right and counterdemonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

  • Counterprotests in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    'No place for Nazis'

    Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators.

    Author: Louisa Wright


Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Angela Merkel finally faces critics in Chemnitz

The German chancellor has defended her refugee policy on a trip to Chemnitz, three months after anti-immigrant riots shook the city. Debating with locals, she first had to explain why it took her so long to visit. (16.11.2018)  

Crossing Germany's divide — encounters with far-right protesters

DW reporter Ben Knight covered the recent right-wing demos in Chemnitz and Köthen, and had many exhausting conversations with far-right demonstrators. Should he have called them all Nazis? (15.09.2018)  

When social media inspires real life violence

A new report reignites the idea that social media users can be manipulated by misinformation, enabling a variety of actors to trigger violence between different groups. Morgan Meaker reports. (11.11.2018)  

Chemnitz, Saxony and Germany grapple with far right

Protests in Chemnitz underline a stereotype of Saxony as the stomping ground of far-right extremists. There is some truth to that, but the eastern state isn't the only place violence against refugees has shocked Germans. (30.08.2018)  

Violence in Chemnitz as leftist and far-right protesters clash

Neo-Nazis and leftist protesters took to the streets of Germany's Chemnitz after a murder involving migrants. Saxony police mostly managed to cope with sporadic violence, although the protests caught them by surprise. (27.08.2018)  

Lessons from Chemnitz: Eastern Germany's right-wing protesters awash in anxiety

The resentments at play over migrants in Germany have reached a dangerous level following the stabbing of a German man. In Chemnitz DW's Jefferson Chase also saw how the far-right protesters are co-opting German history. (02.09.2018)  

The faces behind Germany's far-right protests

A recent series of far-right protests made headlines around the world and fueled concern over increasing racism and xenophobia in Germany. DW examines the individuals who helped to organize these rallies. (14.09.2018)  

Anti-Nazi hashtag campaign tries to correct eastern Germany's far-right image

A social media campaign is aiming to redress the perception that eastern Germany has fallen for far-right populism. The blogger Stefan Krabbes has started "the other East" hashtag, taken up enthusiastically on Twitter. (14.09.2018)  

Police search for third Chemnitz murder suspect

Two suspects are in custody for the stabbing death of Daniel H., a warrant has been issued for a third. Pressure is mounting on politicians to say where these men came from and why they were allowed to stay in Germany. (04.09.2018)  

Germany: Stabbing leads to far-right protest in Chemnitz

The death of a 35-year-old German man drew spontaneous protests, organized by several far-right groups. Police struggled to control the rowdy crowds, some members of which allegedly chased and attacked foreigners. (27.08.2018)  

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

Hundreds of far-right and counterprotesters clashed in Germany's Chemnitz over the death of a 35-year-old German-Cuban. Two men are suspected of having stabbed the victim several times "with no justifiable reason." (28.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

In Chemnitz, migrants and far-right fear each other  

Related content

Amberg mutmaßliche NPD-Anhänger auf Schutz-Patrouille

Police refute claims of far-right patrols after migrant attacks 03.01.2019

Four asylum-seekers reportedly assaulted a dozen people in the Bavarian town of Amberg over the weekend, renewing debate over migration. The mayor rejected fears of vigilantism by the far-right NPD.

Abschiebung Abschiebeflüge

Deportation laws in Germany — what you need to know 03.01.2019

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for harsher deportation laws after asylum-seekers attacked pedestrians in Bavaria. So far, who gets deported — and who makes that call — is a complex matter.

Kirchenasyl

Germany: Welfare cuts for 'Dublin' asylum-seekers floated 16.12.2018

Punitive social handouts to dissuade "Dublin" asylum-seekers are wanted by interior ministers of the 16 regional states, a report says. One in three applicants arriving in Germany via other EU nations could be affected.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 