Germany charges Syrian for killing that sparked Chemnitz violence

German prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged a Syrian asylum seeker with manslaughter and serious bodily harm in the killing of a German-Cuban citizen, which triggered violent protests in Chemnitz.

Prosecutors said Alaa S. had fatally stabbed the man in his arm and chest, along with another alleged perpetrator, identified as Farhad A.

Iraqi asylum seeker Farhad A. fled after the attack and remains at large. But German authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for his arrest.

Prosecutors said more than 100 witnesses were questioned through the investigation into the attack. They were able to determine that the incident began when Farhad A. engaged in an argument with the victim, after which he stabbed the man. Alaa S. later joined in.

Read more: The faces behind Germany's far-right protests

Watch video 02:50 Now live 02:50 mins. Share Fear and mistrust in Chemnitz Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38Lcy In Chemnitz, migrants and far-right fear each other

Refugee welcome revisited

The 35-year-old victim suffered a heart attack and punctured lung during the attack, resulting in his death. The killing triggered violent far-right protests, counter-demonstrations and clashes in the eastern city.

The protests fueled a nationwide debate about integration and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East into the country.

Prosecutors are expected to later decide whether to file charges against a third suspect, identified as an Iraqi by the name of Yousif A.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Death sparks demonstrations The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded German-Cuban killed A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Police reinforcements called By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Misinformation German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a woman.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Protests and counterprotests Thousands of far-right and counterdemonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded 'No place for Nazis' Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators. Author: Louisa Wright



Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (dpa, AFP)