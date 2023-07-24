  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsGermany

Germany: CDU chief backtracks on far-right local cooperation

11 hours ago

The leader of the center-right CDU, Friederich Merz, had said his party would have to cooperate with the AfD on a municipal level. This comes as the far-right party gains unprecedented support in nationwide surveys.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UIOj
Germany's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz speaks during a plenary session of the lower house of parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin earlier this year
Merz has taken the CDU rightward since becoming leader in January 2022Image: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

The leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Sunday that he was open to working with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in local governments.

If an AfD mayor is elected in a town or municipality, then "it's natural that we have to look for ways to ensure that we can continue to work together in the city," Friedrich Merz told the public-service ZDF television channel.

However, Merz's comments soon drew fire for implying that the CDU would cooperate with the AfD, which would violate the conservative party's doctrine that rejects working with the far-right.

Markus Söder, who leads the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), tweeted Monday morning that he rejects any cooperation with the AfD, at any level.

"The AfD is anti-democratic, extreme right-wing and divides our society. That is not compatible with our values," Söder said.

On Monday, Merz tried to walk back his interview comments on Twitter.

"To make it clear once more, and I've never said it differently: CDU resolutions apply. There will be no cooperation with the AfD, also at the municipal level," he tweeted. 

AfD making voter gains 

Merz's interview comments reflect a rightward shift in the position of his historically center-right party, which is that of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

At a meeting last week with the CSU, Merz already raised some eyebrows by describing the CDU/CSU conservative bloc as the "Alternative for Germany — with substance."

His comments come as the anti-immigration AfD continues to make gains in voter surveys, with a recent poll showing it had 22% support, just behind Merz's conservatives and ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD).

Merz also said Sunday that the CDU wants to "win back" voters who have shifted to the AfD

German politician backtracks on AfD comments

What else did Merz say?

"It goes without saying that we are obliged to accept the results of democratic elections," Merz added, referring to recent local polls where the AfD saw its first mayor elected as well as taking charge of a district council.

Merz did reiterate that his party would not form a coalition with the AfD, but only with regard to "legislative bodies" and "government formations."

Fellow CDU party member and parliamentarian Marko Wanderwitz recently called for the AfD to be banned as an extremist party.

But Merz said Wanderwitz's comments on banning all cooperation with the AfD were "an individual opinion in the parliamentary party group, which we do not share."

"Party bans have never led to solving a political problem," he said.

What is the AfD?

The AfD was formed as an anti-euro party some 10 years ago but has since moved to the extreme right of the political spectrum.

In March 2021, it was classified as a right-wing extremist party by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, a classification confirmed by a German administrative court in March 2022.

In recent months, the AfD has capitalized on dissatisfaction in some segments of German society with the current government coalition, made up of the center-left SPD, the environmentalist Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP).

That discontent has been largely driven by rising prices and fears that measures proposed by the government to combat climate change could disproportionately burden the poorest in society.

German far-right AfD party surges in opinion polls

In an Insa poll published on Sunday by the mass-circulation Bild newspaper, the AfD received record 22% support, only four points behind the conservatives.

Bild has been accused of contributing to garnering support for the AfD with a recent campaign — often employing what critics say are misleading information — against the government's plans for introducing more sustainable heating systems on a large scale.

The AfD has vigorously opposed the proposed heating bill, saying that those on low incomes will be unable to afford the environmentally friendlier systems.

wmr,tj/fb (AFP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.       

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

CDU leader Friedrich Merz pictured in March 2023.

Why copying the far right doesn't work for mainstream parties

Why copying the far right doesn't work for mainstream parties

As support for Germany's populist AfD is rising, some of its political opponents seem to be adopting far-right rhetoric in a bid to win over voters. But there are warnings that this can have the opposite effect.
PoliticsJuly 23, 2023
AfD campaign poster reading: 'Germany. But normal. AfD'

Germany's far-right AfD gets a boost

Germany's far-right AfD gets a boost

Polls see Germany's center-left coalition government in free fall while the far-right populist AfD is reaping the benefits. It currently polls on par with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats.
PoliticsJune 2, 2023
external

German intelligence classifies AfD youth wing as 'extremist'

German intelligence classifies AfD youth wing as 'extremist'

Germany's domestic spy agency has classified the youth wing of the country's far-right AfD party as an extremist entity and a threat to democracy. The decision could deal a blow to the party, which has so far failed in its legal bids to block security agencies from observing it and its affiliates.
PoliticsApril 26, 202303:04 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A firefighter tries to put out a wildfire in Asklipio village, on Rhodes island
Live

Greece wildfires: PM warns of 'difficult days ahead'

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Biochar briquettes are drying in the sun.

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Nature and Environment10 hours ago05:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of bikers riding along a street

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Business10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An augmented reality picture that features among others a girl with a ponytail holding her arms up, stylized trees and an outline of a human heart.

Bayreuth Festival: Richard Wagner's work gets 3D effect

Bayreuth Festival: Richard Wagner's work gets 3D effect

Theater6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Society7 hours ago05:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage