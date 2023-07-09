  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Migration
War in Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

German president calls far-right surge in polls 'worrying'

23 minutes ago

Traditional parties need to offer solutions to combat far-right fear mongering, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said. His comments come after the AfD won its first governing post in Sonneberg last month.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Te0g
Frank-Walter Steinmeier talking to Bettina Schausten
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gave his summer interview with ZDF editor-in-chief Bettina SchaustenImage: Jann Höfer/ZDF/dpa/picture alliance

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the surge of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the polls was "worrying" in an interview on Sunday.

As part of his summer interview with broadcaster ZDF, the German president said far-right parties were preying on voters' fears without offering solutions.

"We must not encourage the business of fear-mongers in this society any further," Steinmeier said.

"What we need is not a boom of fear-mongers, but a boom of problem-solvers. And it's not as if we don't have any of those."

Why the AfD is surging in polls

Steinmeier said the rise of the AfD shows that traditional parties have not adequately addressed the concerns of certain parts of the population.

The AfD polled at 20% in a recent nationwide survey, making it the second-most popular party. It is now eyeing wins in upcoming state elections in the east.

"Yes, the polls are worrying," Steinmeier said.

"But they must not lead us to automatically classify every critical question as populism and right-wing extremism."

Steinmeier warns against protest votes

Steinmeier's comments come after the far-right AfD won its first victory for a governing position last month.

On June 25, AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann was elected as district administrator in the small eastern town of Sonneberg.

All other parties had thrown their support behind the incumbent conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) candidate Jürgen Köpper.

Shortly thereafter, the AfD's Hannes Loth was also elected the party's first-ever mayor in the small town of Raguhn-Jessnitz, which lies in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt.  

Steinmeier warned Germans against protest voting, where people spoil their ballot to express dissatisfaction, in such situations.

"Every voter takes responsibility for what he or she does," he said.

This also applies, he said, if one "strengthens a party that contributes to the brutalization of the debate."

zc/wd (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Jindam Shirkant operating a machine at a factory in Dresden

Rise of Germany's far right may deter skilled workers

Rise of Germany's far right may deter skilled workers

Germany is desperate to attract more immigrants to bolster its workforce, but racism in German society and the success of the far-right AfD hasn't made things easy.
PoliticsJuly 6, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden lands in London

Biden arrives in London ahead of NATO summit

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

external

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Nature and Environment6 hours ago01:38 min
More from Asia

Germany

German and Chinese men applauding as the plaque of the Confucius Institute is unveiled during its opening ceremony at Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2017

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

EducationJuly 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian protestor burning a picture of Syria's President Bashar Assad

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

China Peking | Finanzministerin der USA Janet Yellen in China

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Politics9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage