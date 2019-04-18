 Germany: Asylum-seekers agree to confess to assaulting strangers | News | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Asylum-seekers agree to confess to assaulting strangers

Four asylum-seekers are set to plead guilty to assaulting passers-by on a Bavarian street in December. The incident led far-right groups to call for vigilante activity and lawmakers to call for tighter deportation laws.

The city of Amberg

Four asylum-seekers accused of attacking several town residents and a policeman in the Bavarian city of Amberg entered a plea deal on Tuesday, with three defendants agreeing to suspended sentences and the fourth set to go to prison. All four defendants also apologized for the assaults.

The group, ranging in ages from 17 to 21, confessed to harassing and assaulting passers-by while under the influence of alcohol and drugs on the evening December 29, 2018. During the incident, they attacked 21 people on the street. Some 15 of them were hurt, suffering mostly minor injuries.

As part of the plea deal, the court in Amberg agreed to hand down suspended sentences of between six and 18 months for three of the four accused and a prison sentence of at least two years for the man suspected of leading the group.

The case gained prominence after Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer used it as evidence that stricter deportation laws were needed to deal with immigrants who commit crimes.

Ahead of the trial, investigators interviewed 100 witnesses and examined video footage from the scene.

Read more: Opinion: Cheap populism in Bavaria

Tension in Amberg

In January, several days after the alleged attacks, local authorities launched an investigation into a far-right reaction to the incident.

Amberg police said the local chapter of German extreme-right NPD party was organizing vigilante activity in the town and spreading it on the social media platform Facebook, although no activity on the street was witnessed.

Amberg Mayor Michael Cerny joined other Bavarian leaders of the state's governing CSU party in denouncing far-right attempts to stoke fear and anger among the population, specifically towards law enforcement.

The asylum-seekers' case and the exploitation of it by far-right groups was the latest instance in a simmering debate in Germany over immigration, integration and crime, which has been ongoing since over a million asylum-seekers entered the country since 2015.

The Amberg incident followed the more notorious case in Chemnitz in 2018, where the death of a German man at the hands of an asylum-seeker during a town festival led to a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment.

A subsequent far-right mobilization and the response by local and federal authorities reached the upper echelons Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, culminating in the sacking of Germany's domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen.

amp, jcg/sms (AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Police refute claims of far-right patrols after migrant attacks

Four asylum-seekers reportedly assaulted a dozen people in the Bavarian town of Amberg over the weekend, renewing debate over migration. The mayor rejected fears of vigilantism by the far-right NPD. (03.01.2019)  

Deportation laws in Germany — what you need to know

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for harsher deportation laws after asylum-seekers attacked pedestrians in Bavaria. So far, who gets deported — and who makes that call — is a complex matter. (03.01.2019)  

Racist or Islamist — lone-wolf attackers show similar patterns

There has been speculation as to what led a man to drive into a group of foreigners in Germany's Ruhr region. Criminologist Britta Bannenberg says terrorists and those who run amok are similar, whatever their ideology. (03.01.2019)  

Opinion: Cheap populism in Bavaria

After an incident involving abusive asylum-seekers was answered with "right-wing vigilante groups," an idyllic Bavarian town has become a populist flashpoint. Peter Hille says there must be more faith in the rule of law. (03.01.2019)  

German interior minister renews call for stricter deportation laws in wake of Amberg attacks

An attack by a group of asylum-seekers on passers-by in a Bavarian town has prompted Germany's interior minister to renew his longstanding call for stricter deportation laws. Amberg's mayor has called for caution. (02.01.2019)  

Chemnitz killing: Trial begins amid questions of impartiality

Daniel H.'s stabbing death led to weeks of unrest and the sacking of Germany's domestic intel chief. Now, the manslaughter trial has begun despite major evidence 'gaps' and concern about judges' conflicts of interest. (18.03.2019)  

Interior Minister Seehofer forces ex-spy chief Maassen into retirement

The former head of Germany's domestic intelligence, Hans-Georg Maassen, has been put on "non-active status" by the interior minister. The move follows a series of controversies surrounding the ex-spy chief. (05.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Identitäre Bewegung Rechtsextreme Bewegung Rassismus

Germany: Hundreds of open warrants for far-right suspects 18.04.2019

Most of the arrest warrants have been issued for theft, fraud, verbal insults and traffic offenses linked to the right-wing scene.

Abschiebung abgelehnter Asylbewerber

German Cabinet agrees tougher rules for deporting migrants 17.04.2019

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer presented a plan with rules aimed at making it harder for failed asylum seekers to avoid deportation. The focus is on people who have exhausted all legal avenues to obtain asylum.

Magdeburg - Afd bei Parteikongress

Germany's AfD party fined over €400,000 for illegal campaign financing 16.04.2019

The far-right party has been hit with a hefty fine in connection with illegal campaign funds donated to two of its officials during 2016 and 2017 state election campaigns. At issue is the source of the donations.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  