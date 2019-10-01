 Germany: Asylum-seeker who killed Kandel teen found dead in prison cell | News | DW | 10.10.2019

News

Germany: Asylum-seeker who killed Kandel teen found dead in prison cell

An Afghan asylum-seeker who was convicted of murdering a 15-year-old German girl in 2017 has been found dead in his prison cell. The murder case sparked months of anti-immigrant rallies and counterprotests.

A person pays tribute to a 15-year-old teen who was stabbed to death outside a store in Kandel, Germany in 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

Abdul D., an Afghan asylum-seeker convicted of stabbing his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend to death, was found dead at a juvenile prison, German police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

Authorities said in a statement that Abdul D.'s body was found in his cell and that he had died from an apparent hanging. They added that "there were no indications of foul play" but that prison officials hadn't seen any signs of "suicidal intent."

The young Afghan was convicted of murder in September 2018 and sentenced to 8.5 years in prison under juvenile law.

In December 2017, 15-year-old Mia V. was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife outside of a local drugstore in the southwestern German town of Kandel. Both the teen and her parents went to the police to report Abdul D:.'s threatening behavior prior to the attack.

The case sparked outrage across Germany, with far-right groups staging protests for months in Kandel.

More to follow...

rs/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)

