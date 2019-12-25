 Germany: Asylum seeker claims fall in 2019 | News | DW | 26.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Asylum seeker claims fall in 2019

Despite the falling numbers, the country still logs the largest share of all EU asylum claims. Around a quarter of asylum requests in the bloc this year were filed in Germany.

A German policeman takes the fingerprint of an asylum seeker in a white sweatshirt

Between January and November 2019 133,270 people filed asylum claims with German authorities. The figure represents a 13% decrease compared with the same time period in 2018, the Funke media group and Reuters news agency reported on Thursday, citing figures made available from Eurostat, the EU's statistics office.

Germany still remains the top European destination for asylum seekers, despite the fall in numbers. From the start of the year until September there were 111,015 asylum claims made in Germany — these accounted for 23% of all claims made in the EU, another drop in numbers, with Germany logging 28% of all EU asylum claims in 2018, and 31% of all claims made in 2017.

Watch video 05:20

How a Chinese-Vietnamese refugee ended up in Germany

Prediction proved right

The statistics obtained by Funke confirmed predictions by Hans-Eckard Sommer, the head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) earlier in November. Sommer at the time told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper "I expect that by the end of the year we'll end up with 140,000 to 145,000 — so even a little less than in 2018."

Thursday's figures come just a day after the country's top police chief criticized Germany's deportation system, saying the country needed more processing centers.

kmm/kl (Funke, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Chances of refugees gaining asylum depend on where they apply

A new report has found that 22 branches of Germany's federal migration office have asylum approval rates vastly below the national average. Critics say a lack of oversight and transparency has exacerbated the problem. (22.10.2019)  

Greece expects 100,000 more migrants in 2020

Asylum-seekers are continuing to arrive on the shores of Greek islands such as Lesbos and Samos, with the crisis only getting worse. The Greek government predicts 100,000 more people to arrive from Turkey in 2020. (18.12.2019)  

Migrant arrivals in Europe from Turkey rise sharply in 2019

According to a confidential EU report, 70,000 migrants have crossed from Turkey to the EU this year. The numbers raise questions about whether an EU-Turkey refugee deal is unravelling. (17.12.2019)  

Germany expects drop in asylum applications for 2019

The number of people applying for asylum in Germany has slowed down, with figures from this year expected to be lower than in 2018, according to a report. The vast majority of applications, however, are rejected. (03.11.2019)  

Germany's police chief says country struggles to deport foreigners

Germany's federal police chief said a lack of pre-deportation facilities is hampering the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and illegal foreigners to third-countries. (25.12.2019)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Eurostats

Eurostats

Audios and videos on the topic

How a Chinese-Vietnamese refugee ended up in Germany  

Related content

Symbolbild | illegale Einreise

Germany's police chief says country struggles to deport foreigners 25.12.2019

Germany's federal police chief said a lack of pre-deportation facilities is hampering the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and illegal foreigners to third-countries.

Lesbos Flüchtlingslager Moria 13

Opinion: Accepting refugee children won't solve the problem 24.12.2019

German politicians including Green party co-leader Robert Habeck have called for Germany to accept several thousand child refugees. This would only make the problem worse in the long run, writes Christoph Hasselbach.

Griechenland Chios Flüchtlingszentrum | Kinder entsorgen Müll

Germany: CDU rejects calls to bring thousands of refugee children from Greek camps 22.12.2019

Two German parties are at loggerheads over how to deal with overcrowded migrant camps in Greece. The Greens are urging the government to come to the aid of 4,000 children, while the CDU said it is "not a solution."

Advertisement