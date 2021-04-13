Germany announce themselves as one of Europe's best

Germany 3-1 Norway, Brita-Arena

(Freigang 8', Dallmann 17', Krumbiegel — Reiten 4')

If Saturday’s thumping of Australia was a lesson in how well Germany can respond to the unknown, Tuesday's win over Norway was an exercise in familiarity.

This was Germany's 42nd encounter with Norway, more than against any other nation. And though today's friendly lacked the stakes of some of those duels, which include the 1995 World Cup final and four European Championship finals, the performance from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side marks them as clear contenders for next year's Euros.

With no matches currently scheduled for the rest of the year, Germany's opportunities to perfect Voss-Tecklenburg's system are limited. Yet the past two victories prove that no matter who is on the pitch, Germany can execute her match plan in stunning fashion.

More to come...