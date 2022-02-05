 Germany and the church | Meet the Germans | DW | 13.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

Germany and the church

Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart looks at Germany's religious history and the presence of the church in public life today.

Watch video 07:23

What is the history of Catholicism and Protestantism in Germany? How important is the church in Germany today? And what is the "church tax"? Find out in this week's Meet the Germans. 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks, she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/meetthegermans.

This video was originally published in March 4, 2021.

DW recommends

Why skat is the king of German card games

The game's rules can appear mysterious to the noninitiated, yet more Germans play it than football. It's also listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage asset.  

From head to toe — quirky German idioms based on body parts

Idioms based on body parts are popular in both English and German, but they aren't identical. In Germany, stones drop from hearts and some people live on big feet.  

German expressions to get you 'running'

The German language is packed full of expressions related to the word "Laufen," which can mean both running and walking. Learn some here!  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mahlzeit! All about German food and eating habits  

What's so special about German bread?  

Good luck, bad luck and happiness in Germany  

More in the Media Center

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine 05.02.2022

Meet the Germans, Turkish Copyright: DW

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community? 27.01.2022

Meet the Germans, Autos Copyright: DW

The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany 01.12.2021

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly: Part 2 17.11.2021

More from Meet the Germans

17.03.2022** Meet the Germans / DW SPORT Zugestellt: Rachel Stewart

Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal 17.03.2022

Meet the Germans, Jugend.

Young people in Germany: Role models, hobbies and age limits 23.02.2022

Meet the Germans, Schule.

School lunches, graduation pranks and the German school system 16.02.2022

Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Glück Copyright: DW

Good luck, bad luck and happiness in Germany 05.01.2022

Read also

Kardinal Rainer Maria Woelki spricht ein Weihegebet für Russland und die Ukraine im Kölner Dom. Es ist der erste öffentliche Auftritt Woelkis im Kölner Dom nach seiner Auszeit. (zu dpa: «Bistumsvertreter beraten mit Woelki über seine Zukunft ») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Cologne cardinal calls pope 'old man' 03.04.2022

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki raised eyebrows during a meeting where he reportedly said Pope Francis was "out of touch with reality." The Cologne archdiocese said the remarks were not intended to be disrespectful.

dpatop - A worker hangs a rainbow flag in front of the Cathedral and St. Martin's Church (R) in Cologne, Germany, 30 June 2017. The German Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany (LSVD) asked for the flag, an international symbol of gay and lesbian rights, to be hung from the Deutzer Bridge after the German Bundestag in Berlin voted to legalize same-sex marriage. Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

New book explores being queer in German Catholic Church 05.02.2022

A new collection of essays details the discrimination and exclusion experienced by queer people in the Catholic Church in Germany, adding to mounting pressure on the embattled institution to carry out reforms.

Themenbild - Katholische Kirche in der Coronakrise, Coronazeit Bild: Katholische Kirche St. Leonhard in Winden eine fast leere Kirche in der Coronazeit mit Einwegmaske, Model release, Model released, Model release Vertrag liegt vor Abstandsregel 1,50 m, Mindestabstand in der Kirche, Kirchenbank Symbolbild, Themenbild, Featurebild

Opinion: Churches in Germany need a change in outlook 02.01.2022

For centuries, Germany's Christian majority was taken for granted. But membership in the two main churches is dwindling, and neither Catholics nor Protestants have found ways to stop the trend, says Christoph Strack.

Solomia Pavlyk aus Düsseldorf mit ihrem Vater, Pfarrer Mykola Pavlik, vor dem Kölner Dom. (Privat, Rechte: solomia Pavlyk)

Ukrainian Catholics in Germany overcome despair and swing into action 09.03.2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine left them bewildered and saddened – then they sprang into action. Congregations of the Ukrainian-Greek Catholic church all over Germany are helping as much as they can.