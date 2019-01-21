 From head to toe — quirky German idioms based on body parts | Lifestyle | DW | 23.01.2019

Lifestyle

From head to toe — quirky German idioms based on body parts

Idioms based on body parts are popular in both English and German, but they aren't identical. In Germany, stones drop from hearts and some people live on big feet.

  • a woman holds up tomatoes over her eyes (Symbolbild) (Fotolia/olly)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Tomatoes on the eyes

    Nose, cheek, tongue, ears and eyes — parts of the face figure prominently in German idioms. "Have you got tomatoes on your eyes?" for instance, is a quirky way of saying "look where you're going," and might be directed at a pedestrian who absently steps in front of car. Meanwhile, "to be on eye level" is be on equal terms — not to be confused with seeing "eye to eye," as equals may disagree.

  • two young people share a dessert (picture-alliance/F. May)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Eaten out of house and home

    "Feeding on the hair off one's head" is one German idiom that must not be taken literally. Referring to someone with a voracious appetite, anyone with teenagers will recognize the scenario in which the phrase is applied. Constantly hungry adolescents can eat you out of house and home — even if hair isn't on the menu.

  • A plane creates double hearts in the sky (Fotolia/fotomek)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Lightening a heavy heart

    "Mir fällt ein Stein vom Herzen" literally means, "a stone has dropped from my heart." In German, problems and worries weigh heavily on one's heart, whereas in English it's the mind — as in "taking a load off one's mind."

  • A person tumbling down a hill (imago)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    On the run

    In German, "Hals über Kopf," or "head over neck," is not quite the equivalent of the English phrase "head over heels" — which usually refers to being madly in love with someone. The German idiom implies a mad rush and might be used when thieves make a run for it as the police approach. The phrase creates an image of someone literally somersaulting away from their pursuer.

  • Hands and feet (Colourbox)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Hand and foot

    Projects that are well thought-out, realistic, productive and make sense have "Hand und Fuss," or hand and foot. The imagery supposedly goes back to the gruesome medieval practice of hacking off a criminal's hand and foot, rendering them incapable of fighting or causing trouble, but also helpless and unable to do anything.

  • A foot sculpture (picture-alliance/Hans-Joachim Rech)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Live like a lord

    The German idiom "auf grossem Fuss leben" translates to "live on a big foot" — to live lavishly and luxuriously like a rich lord. One possible origin for the quirky saying involves the tale of an aristocrat who wore very roomy, pointed shoes to hide a deformity.

  • a woman runs with nuns looking on (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Sony Pictures)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Get a move on

    It's minutes before the post office closes and you need to send an important parcel. Or you need to make the bus that's just about to leave to get to work on time. In such situations, do as the Germans do and "nimm die Beine in die Hand" (take your legs into your hands), meaning get a move on!

  • man sticks out his tongue (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Tongue or sleeve?

    While English-language speakers wear their hearts on their sleeves, Germans carry their hearts on their tongues! In both cases, the expression means that a person's emotions and intentions are obvious and clear to all.

  • a drawing showing human anatomy (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Falkenstein)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    Speak frankly

    Speaking honestly and spontaneously is what Germans mean when they say "frei von der Leber weg reden," which translates to "speak freely from your liver." Why the liver? In antiquity, the important organ was thought to be the source of passion and emotions. The similar English language idiom "vent one's spleen" instead refers to the expression of anger said to reside in that organ.

  • Woman holding her ear to a megaphone (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildagentur-online)

    Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

    A lot on your plate

    In Germany, people who tell you they have "a lot around their ears" are simply very busy — the English equivalent might be to have a lot on your plate. The German phrase "viel um die Ohren haben" most likely relates to being surrounded by a babble of voices in the workplace.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Tongue and foot, back and heart: The human body has a wealth of parts that people refer to in idioms every day. Most of the time they can be easily understood when translated, too.

Many phrases are identical in both German and English (i.e. "I am all ears"), others are almost the same. In English, you have something on the tip of your tongue; in German, the word or memory you are looking for involves the entire tongue ("Es liegt mir auf der Zunge").

"Take your legs into your hands," and check out our gallery for more interesting and quirky German expressions based on body parts.

Eyes, ears and big feet — quirky German idioms based on body parts

Idioms based on body parts are popular in both English and German, but they aren't necessarily the same. In Germany, stones drop from hearts and (some) people live on big feet. (23.01.2019)  

Meet the Germans, idioms

From offended sausages to tap-dancing bears — these idiomatic expressions bring a little poetry to the German language.

DW Meet the Germans with Kate Redewendungen Teil 2

Do you "spider" or "talk around the hot porridge"? In German, you can. Meet the Germans host Kate Müser asks bilingual colleague Michael Knigge to explain some of the best German idioms. (Watch for outtakes at the end.)

Martin Luther Interview

En route to reforming Christianity, Martin Luther left behind a treasure trove of pithy quotes that address life's pleasures and perils. Here are just a few of them.

Werk ohne Autor (Buena Vista International/Pergamon Film/Wiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion)

