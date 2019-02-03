 Is your pig whistling? Quirky German idioms featuring pigs | Lifestyle | DW | 04.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Is your pig whistling? Quirky German idioms featuring pigs

It's the Chinese Year of the Pig — time to let out the sow, as they say in Germany. From whistling pigs to the sow's claw, the German language has many quirky idioms featuring this porky animal.

  • Decorative piglet figurine with a hat and a tie and a four-leaf clover (Fotolia/meerisusi)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Schwein gehabt!

    When people are undeservedly lucky, Germans say: "Schwein gehabt!" — they "have pig!" Traditionally, the loser of a shooting contest at a marksmen's festival would win a consolation prize in the form of a live piglet.

  • Pre-work party in London (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Dapp)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Die Sau rauslassen

    Time to celebrate a lucky win in the lottery, college graduation or a new job? Some people will go wild and "die Sau rauslassen" — let out the sow. One of various legends has it that in the Middle Ages, the "Sau" was the highest card in a popular card game.

  • Deutschland | Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Kein Schwein war da

    How disappointing — you're expecting all of your friends to be at the party, but "kein Schwein/keine Sau war da" literally, "no pig/sow was there." No pig stands for not a soul, absolutely nobody, and of course refers to people, not hogs. In other words, all alone — kind of like Chancellor Angela Merkel in this photo taken at the Bundestag.

  • a hand writing in pen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Sauklaue

    In the digital age, handwritten papers, letters and notes are becoming fewer and far between. Without regular practice, penmanship suffers, and many people will find they have what Germans call a "Sauklaue" ("a sow's claw"), meaning terribly sloppy and illegible handwriting.

  • pig in stall (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Ich glaub ' mein Schwein pfeift

    "I think my pig is whistling" — the common phrase "Ich glaub ' mein Schwein pfeift" has next to nothing to do with noisy swine, who actually squeal and grunt, but don't whistle. It means something outrageous or extraordinary has happened.

  • Life buoy, frozen over, with the ocean in the background (picture-alliance/rtn - radio t/U. Strait)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Saukalt, saustark, saugut...

    Oddly enough, some adjectives are reinforced with the added prefix "Sau" (sow). "Saukalt" is freezing cold, "saustark" means incredibly strong and "saugut" is unbelievably good.

  • Two pigs eating from a trough (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Schweinefrass

    Pigs are not picky eaters — they are omnivores and will eat pretty much anything. Hog swill/pig swill is a term for kitchen leftovers fed to pigs, a slimy looking mess of solids and liquids. "Schweinefrass" refers to a particularly unappetizing meal — hog grub, as it were.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • Decorative piglet figurine with a hat and a tie and a four-leaf clover (Fotolia/meerisusi)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Schwein gehabt!

    When people are undeservedly lucky, Germans say: "Schwein gehabt!" — they "have pig!" Traditionally, the loser of a shooting contest at a marksmen's festival would win a consolation prize in the form of a live piglet.

  • Pre-work party in London (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Dapp)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Die Sau rauslassen

    Time to celebrate a lucky win in the lottery, college graduation or a new job? Some people will go wild and "die Sau rauslassen" — let out the sow. One of various legends has it that in the Middle Ages, the "Sau" was the highest card in a popular card game.

  • Deutschland | Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Kein Schwein war da

    How disappointing — you're expecting all of your friends to be at the party, but "kein Schwein/keine Sau war da" literally, "no pig/sow was there." No pig stands for not a soul, absolutely nobody, and of course refers to people, not hogs. In other words, all alone — kind of like Chancellor Angela Merkel in this photo taken at the Bundestag.

  • a hand writing in pen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Sauklaue

    In the digital age, handwritten papers, letters and notes are becoming fewer and far between. Without regular practice, penmanship suffers, and many people will find they have what Germans call a "Sauklaue" ("a sow's claw"), meaning terribly sloppy and illegible handwriting.

  • pig in stall (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Ich glaub ' mein Schwein pfeift

    "I think my pig is whistling" — the common phrase "Ich glaub ' mein Schwein pfeift" has next to nothing to do with noisy swine, who actually squeal and grunt, but don't whistle. It means something outrageous or extraordinary has happened.

  • Life buoy, frozen over, with the ocean in the background (picture-alliance/rtn - radio t/U. Strait)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Saukalt, saustark, saugut...

    Oddly enough, some adjectives are reinforced with the added prefix "Sau" (sow). "Saukalt" is freezing cold, "saustark" means incredibly strong and "saugut" is unbelievably good.

  • Two pigs eating from a trough (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

    Schweinefrass

    Pigs are not picky eaters — they are omnivores and will eat pretty much anything. Hog swill/pig swill is a term for kitchen leftovers fed to pigs, a slimy looking mess of solids and liquids. "Schweinefrass" refers to a particularly unappetizing meal — hog grub, as it were.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


The pig, one of mankind's oldest domestic creatures, is omnipresent in Germany, a nation with almost 27 million of the animals in 2018 — near one third of the human population. No wonder: pork schnitzel is a national dish in Germany and is widely consumed by locals and tourists alike.

But much more than sausage and schnitzel, swine have attained deep cultural significance in Germany and have long been seen as a lucky charm, for instance. In the Middle Ages, a farmer who had lots of pigs was obviously wealthy and did not want for food. Still today, little pink marzipan pigs are a popular German gift on New Year's Day to wish people good luck for the coming months.

Read more: 8 German expressions that will change the way you see nature

Predictably, Germans have plenty of sayings and idioms revolving around pigs. Click on the gallery above to discover some swine allegory that Germans use to call out a disgusting meal, or to describe the outrageous and extraordinary.

  • A man jumps into a pool

    10 German words English should adopt

    Side jump

    Two Englishmen, Adam Fletcher and Paul Hawkins, recently published their book, "Denglisch for Better Knowers," in which they translate unique German expressions into English. One of the words the authors would love to see adopted in English is "side jump" ("Seitensprung"). In German, it means an extramarital affair. "It's so metaphorical and poetic," Fletcher told DW.

  • German woman wearing socks and sitting on the sofa

    10 German words English should adopt

    Lazy sock

    Another German expression that convinced the authors with its lyrical feel is "lazy sock" ("faule Socke"), which is used to describe those without much drive. "There is a certain poetry to the idea of a lazy sock. Socks come in pairs, so no matter how lazy and flawed you are as a person, somewhere out there is someone else who matches perfectly to you. I find that very comforting," Fletcher says.

  • Deutschland Hitze Dusche

    10 German words English should adopt

    Warm showerer

    If someone is considered wimpy or cowardly, he might easily be called a "warm showerer" ("Warmduscher") in German. "The expression makes absolutely no sense because everyone likes warm showers," Fletcher says. "But what I like about it is that you can turn it into a bravery test. Even if you've never skydived, every morning there is a German opportunity to show your bravery in the shower."

  • Hans-Jürgen Bäumler sitting on a chair in the middle of the street

    10 German words English should adopt

    Chair farter

    Two common stereotypes that haunt Germans are bureaucracy and efficiency. So it's no surprise that there is also a word Germans like to use to insult a typical bureaucrat who's everything but efficient. A "chair farter" ("Sesselpupser") is a person who just sits around all day, not really doing anything at all (except clearing their bodily cavities).

  • Donkey on a bridge

    10 German words English should adopt

    Donkey bridge

    In German, a mental trick for remembering something is called a "donkey bridge" ("Eselsbrücke"). "The English expressions 'mnemonic device' or 'memory aid' don't have the same poetry - they're too scientific - whereas with a donkey bridge you can imagine this little trusty donkey that carries all of the things you want to remember and you walk it over the bridge to memory ville," Fletcher says.

  • A black rabbit looking up

    10 German words English should adopt

    Fear bunny

    If you're not a brave person or you get scared easily, Germans might call you a "fear bunny" ("Angsthase"). "In English you say scaredy cat, but cats have nothing to be scared of. The vulnerability of the bunny makes 'fear bunny' much better because cats are basically immortal; they have more lives than they need. You can throw them off buildings and they still magically survive," Fletcher says.

  • Two Storks copulating

    10 German words English should adopt

    Birding

    The German verb "vögeln" ("birding") is colloquially used to describe the act of lovemaking. It stems from the 14th century when it was used for catching a bird. "I didn't understand why sex would ever be described as birding," Fletcher says, "but it seems so cute that I think the English language must adopt it."

  • Grafitti reading I'm soo horny

    10 German words English should adopt

    Emergency horny

    One reason one might want to go "birding" could be the fact that they're "emergency horny" ("notgeil"). According to Fletcher, there is no English word that can describe the urgency with which one becomes aroused and the need to do something about it as adequately as the word "emergency horny," which is why he thinks the expression must be adopted by the English language.

  • Planet Earth seen from outer space

    10 German words English should adopt

    World room

    If you literally translated the German word for "outer space" ("Weltraum") into English it would be "world room," which Fletcher finds fascinating. "I wonder how many Germans ever think about what the word 'Weltraum' actually symbolizes. Rather than outer space, which is very far away, it's just another room out there waiting to be explored. It's a beautiful, poetic concept," he says.

  • A little worm crawling on someone's skin

    10 German words English should adopt

    Ear worm

    In German, there is a word to describe the phenomenon getting a song stuck in your head: "ear worm" ("Ohrwurm"). "The best English can currently do is 'involuntary musical imagery' but that doesn't encapsulate the annoying and uninvited nature of the problem," Fletcher says. "If there is only one word the English language adapts from the book, then I hope it's ear worm."

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


DW recommends

German expressions with a color to brighten up your life

As in every language, German has a number of idioms referring to a color. But some of their literal translations can be enigmatic for English speakers. Can you guess their meaning? (17.10.2018)  

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. (11.01.2019)  

11 German expressions you need for the summer

It's summer in Germany. That means people go on vacation, jump into their local pool and enjoy the warm sun. Here are 11 German words you might hear often this time of year. (04.07.2018)  

8 German expressions that will change the way you see nature

The German language is full of odd expressions. These were inspired by Mother Nature. (14.01.2016)  

Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight

2019 is the Chinese Year of the Pig. The barnyard animal is a big part of German culture, too — and not just in the form of a delicious schnitzel on a plate. Here are a few popular sayings that feature pigs. (04.02.2019)  

10 German words English should adopt

Two English authors think there are some German expressions that would really enrich the English language. So they translated them for an international audience in their new book, "Denglisch for Better Knowers." (05.06.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German idioms you really shouldn't take literally  

Related content

Grüne Woche Berlin | Schweinchen

Why Germans 'have pig' when there's not a pig in sight 04.02.2019

2019 is the Chinese Year of the Pig. The barnyard animal is a big part of German culture, too — and not just in the form of a delicious schnitzel on a plate. Here are a few popular sayings that feature pigs.

Advertisement
Filmfestival Berlinale 2019 Wettbewerb | Film The Kindness of Strangers (Per Arnesen)

The 69th Berlinale: What you need to know

Cineastes are converging on the German capital for the latest edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which opens February 7. The last Berlinale headed by Dieter Kosslick may well be dominated by women.  

Filmstill James Bond 007 Dr. No Sean Connery Eunice Gayson 1962 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots. 

DW Night Grooves Moderatoren Stephanie Stumph und Wigald Boning

'Night Grooves': DW's music talk show is back for a second season

Spice Girl Melanie C, Kathy Sledge from disco icons Sister Sledge, as well as Soft Cell's Marc Almond are among the guest stars on the show. The second season of DW's "Night Grooves" launches on February 1.  

Bratwursthotel (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

Ever thought of booking a night in prison? Or maybe a hobbit hole? If you want to try out a new place to stay when you're on holiday, you can find inspiration here. Ten unusual themed hotels from Berlin to Oberstdorf. 

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite? 