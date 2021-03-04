Visit the new DW website

Reformation

The Reformation, initiated by German monk Martin Luther in the 16th century, was a schism from the Roman Catholic Church that would later result in the Protestant denomination.

The starting point of the Reformation, later continued by John Calvin, Huldrych Zwingli and other early Protestant reformers, was the publication of Martin Luther's famous 95 theses in 1517. Luther strongly criticized the practice of indulgences, corruption by the clergy, as well as the role of the priest as envisaged by the Roman Catholic Church. The Reformation had profound theological, philosophical, social and political consequences throughout the world. The process of the Reformation finally came to its end with the Peace of Westphalia in 1648 that concluded the Thirty Years' War.

Germany and the church 04.03.2021

Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart looks at Germany's religious history and the presence of the church in public life today.
ARCHIV - Der Landesbischof der Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland (EKD), Heinrich Bedford-Strohm (l), und Reinhard Kardinal Marx, der Erzbischof von München und Freising sowie Vorsitzender der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz feiern am 27.09.2015 zusammen im Dom in Mainz (Rheinland-Pfalz) einen ökumenischen Gottesdienst. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa (zu dpa Kirchen sehen vereintes Deutschland als «Friedensmacht» vom 30.09.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The main differences between Catholics and Protestants 21.04.2019

They worship the same God, but the principles of their faith are different. Five hundred years after the Reformation, there are still painful divisions between Protestants and Catholics.
Circa 1456, German printer Johannes Gutenberg (c.1400 - 1468), the pioneer of movable type. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

550th death anniversary of Johannes Gutenberg: the democratizer of knowledge 03.02.2018

Gutenberg is considered the father of mass communication thanks to his invention of the printing press and metal movable type. But was he really the first to print books? Five centuries after his death, questions remain.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German President Steinmeier and President of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag Schaeuble attend the 500th anniversary of the Reformation in front of the grave of Martin Luther at the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany marks 500th anniversary of Protestant Reformation in Wittenberg 31.10.2017

German leaders gathered in Wittenberg to mark 500 years since Martin Luther began the Protestant Reformation. Alongside ceremonies in the eastern city, events were held across Germany.
Martin Luther Interview

What would Martin Luther say? Bon mots for the Reformation 30.10.2017

En route to reforming Christianity, Martin Luther left behind a treasure trove of pithy quotes that address life's pleasures and perils. Here are just a few of them.
Potsdam, Garnisonkirche, Foto 1912 Potsdam, Garnisonkirche (erbaut 1730-35; Arch.: Philipp Ger- lach). - Breite Strasse nach Westen mit Turm der Garnisonkirche. - Foto, um 1912.

Church reconstruction begins in Potsdam amid protests 30.10.2017

The reconstruction of the Garrison Church in Potsdam has been a bone of contention from the start. As construction started on the eve of Reformation celebrations, protesters drew attention to the building's past.

4 Campo Viera, Misiones Evangelisch-lutherische Kirche in Campo Viera, Misiones. Campo Viera, Misiones, Argentinien. 2005. Foto Copyright: Iglesia Evangélica Luterana Argentina, IELA Martin Luther, Reformation, Lateinamerika, Kirche, evangelisch, Argentinien, IELA

Luther's scattered faithful: Protestantism in Latin America 29.10.2017

Protestantism is mostly a group of niche movements in predominantly Catholic Latin America. The 500th anniversary of the Reformation is an opportunity for Christianity's various sects to find new recognition.
+++ Bildergalerie Das erwartet uns im Oktober +++ Bildnummer: 59487959 Datum: 23.09.2009 Copyright: imago/epd Denkmal des Reformators Martin Luther auf dem Marktplatz in Eisleben (Sachsen-Anhalt) mit dem Turm der St. Andreaskirche im Hintergrund am 23.9.2009. Das Denmal, das 1883 von dem Berliner Bildhauer Rudolf Siemerin errichtet wurde, zeigt Luther, wie er die Bannbulle des Papstes zerreißt. In Eisleben wurde der Reformator am 10.11.1483 geboren; am 18.2.1546 starb er hier. In der Andreaskirche hielt er seine letzten Predigten. Der Überlieferung nach schlug Martin Luther am 31. Oktober 1517 seine 95 Thesen gegen den Ablasshandel der Kirche an die Tür der Wittenberger Schlosskirche. Das Ereignis gilt als Beginn der Kirchenreformation. Der 31. Oktober wird deshalb von evangelischen Christen als Reformationstag gefeiert. 2017 jährt sich der legendäre Thesenanschlag Martin Luthers an der Schlosskirche zum 500. Mal. Reformationstag am 31. Oktober xns x0x 2009 quer Aufmacher Architektur bauten Burgen Denkmäler Evangelische_Kirche gebäude Kultur Reformation Religionen 59487959 Date 23 09 2009 Copyright Imago epd Monument the Reformer Martin Luther on the Market Square in Eisleben Saxony Anhalt with the Tower the St Andreas Church in Background at 23 9 2009 the Denmal the 1883 from the Berlin Sculptors Rudolf built was shows Luther like he the the Pope tears in Eisleben was the Reformer at 10 11 1483 born at 18 2 1546 died he here in the Andreas Church held he his last Sermons the Tradition after suggested Martin Luther at 31 October 1517 his 95 Theses against the Indulgences the Church to the Door the Wittenberg Castle Church the Event is as Beginning the the 31 October will therefore from Protestant Christians as Reformation Day celebrated anniversary to the legendary These stop Martin Luther to the Castle Church to 500 times Reformation Day at 31 October xns x0x 2009 horizontal Highlight Architecture Buildings Castles Monuments Building Culture Reformation Religions

Reformation Day quiz 27.10.2017

Germany will be celebrating the 500th anniversary since the Protestant Reformation with a public holiday on October 31, 2017. How much do you know about Martin Luther? Test your knowledge with these five questions.
Luther, Martin; Reformator; 14831546. Luther im Kreise seiner Familie am Weihnachtsabend. Gemälde, 1887, von Bernhard Plockhorst (18251907). |

How Martin Luther became the first Christian pop star 26.10.2017

Martin Luther not only reformed the Church 500 years ago, but also discovered the power of music as a songwriter and composer. His chorales gave churchgoers a voice and helped spread the ideas of the Reformation.

Martin Luther's daring revolution: The Reformation 500 years on 24.10.2017

DW's Klaus Krämer explains how Martin Luther's publication of 95 Theses against so-called "indulgences" in the Catholic Church started a religious revolution.
ARCHIV - Nancy und Angie sitzen am 27.03.2012 auf einer Mauer hoch über Marburg mit Blick auf die Lutherkirche. Studentenleben und Forscherdrang gehören seit dem 16. Jahrhundert zu Marburg. Deswegen will sich die mittelhessische Universitätsstadt unter dem Motto «Universitätsstadt als kultureller Raum über 500 Jahre» um die Aufnahme ins Unesco-Welterbe bewerben.Foto: Uwe Zucchi dpa/lhe (zu lhe-BLICKPUNKT vom 06.07.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

A tour through Luther's Marburg 15.06.2017

In 1529 Martin Luther had an important appointment in the Hessian university town. He met his rival Protestant reformer Ulrich Zwingli. Visitors to the sites of the events in Marburg can take a trip into the past.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über das Bachfest 2017 verwenden!*** Deutschland Bachfest-Eröffnungskonzert 2017 Credit: Bachfest Leipzig/www.malzkornfoto.de

Leipzig Bachfest opens with call for religious reconciliation 12.06.2017

The close connection beteween church reformer Martin Luther and Baroque composer JS Bach is being explored at this year's Bachfest. The event opened with a work intended to bring peace to a world frought with terrorism.

Pallas und Turm der Wartburg. Die Wartburg ist eine Burg in Thüringen. Sie liegt über der Stadt Eisenach am nordwestlichen Ende des Thüringer Waldes. Sie wurde um 1067 von Ludwig dem Springer gegründet und gehört seit 1999 zum Weltkulturerbe. Foto: Klaus Nowottnick Datum: 07.09.2012 | Verwendung weltweit

Luther's beloved Eisenach 09.06.2017

"No town knows me better", said Martin Luther of Eisenach, where he went to school and later translated the Bible into German. The Thuringian town is celebrating him in 2017, the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

10.06.2017. Nicole Frölich (c) DW

Tracing Luther's footsteps in Thuringia 09.06.2017

Check-in host Nicole Frölich is in Eisenach and Erfurt, which focus on Martin Luther in this Protestant reformation anniversary year. She views Wartburg Castle, an Augustinian monastery and meets a descendant of Luther.

04.08.2012 Blick in den Innenhof des Renaissanceschlosses Hartenfels in Torgau, aufgenommen am 04.08.2012. Der Schlossbau wurde im 15. Jahrhundert begonnen. Es handelt sich um das größte vollständig erhaltene Schloss der Frührenaissance Deutschlands. Foto: Jens Kalaene dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Torgau: Power center of the Reformation 30.05.2017

Torgau is a significant location in the history of the Reformation. It became the political hub of Protestant Reformers and it was here that allegiances were formed to defend the new religion.
Bei Sonnenschein und Federwolken spiegelt sich am Donnerstag (07.07.2011) das Schloss Hartenfels in der Elbe in Torgau (Kreis Nordsachsen). Mit reichlich Sonne und vereinzelten Regenschauern wird am kommenden Wochenende die Ferienzeit in zahlreichen Bundeländern beginnen. Foto: Peter Endig dpa/lsn +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Torgau: City of Renaissance & Reformation 30.05.2017

Martin Luther often travelled from Wittenberg to Torgau, a mere 50 kilometers (31 mi) away. The town on the river Elbe was to become one of the most important political centers of the Protestant Reformation.
