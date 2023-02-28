  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
A person walks at a memorial and museum are set up at the site of the former Nazi Ravensbrück concentration camp
Tens of thousands of women were murdered or died of disease and hunger at the Ravensbrück Nazi concentration camp, where the man allegedly worked as a guardImage: Monika Skolimowska/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeGermany

Germany: Ex-Nazi camp guard dies, ending case against him

60 minutes ago

The 99-year-old was under investigation over suspected complicity in the murders that took place at the Ravensbrück Nazi concentration camp, where tens of thousands of women were killed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O5hO

German prosecutors have closed a case against a 99-year-old man after the alleged former Nazi concentration camp guard died, authorities announced on Tuesday.

With the number of suspected Nazi war criminals dwindling due to old age, German authorities have been pushing to prosecute former concentration camp guards, secretaries and other workers.

What do we know about the case?

Prosecutors in the southern German town of Coburg announced the suspect's death, noting that he was suspected of being complicit in murders that took place during his time as a Nazi camp guard.

"Since the accused has died in the meantime, the case is now closed," prosecutors said in a brief statement.

The 99-year-old, who was not identified, was thought to have worked as a guard at the Ravensbrück concentration camp between 1943 and 1945, authorities said.

Prosecutors added that prior to the man's death, they were not able to determine an exact number of murder cases at the camp where the man could have been considered complicit.

Shoah survivor: 'The biggest fish were let go'

"It was not yet possible to determine the exact number of cases," prosecutors said in the statement.

Investigations were already at an advanced stage and the suspect was deemed fit enough to stand trial, reported German newspaper the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Ravensbrück, located in northeastern Germany, was the largest Nazi concentration camp for women. It was later expanded to include a small section for men as well as a juvenile camp for young girls.

During 1939 and 1945, at least 120,000 women and children as well as 20,000 men were registered as prisoners. An additional 1,200 young girls were logged as prisoners at the separate juvenile camp.

Women from over 30 countries were imprisoned at the camp, including those who were Jewish, Roma and Sinti.

An estimated 92,000 people died at the camp, according to the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem. They either succumbed to disease and hunger, or were murdered in gas chambers or were shot and killed. Others were killed in pseudo-scientific medical experiments carried out by the Nazis.

German parliament spotlights Nazis' LGBTQ victims

Germany prosecuting aging Holocaust perpetrators

Germany has been working to prosecute perpetrators of the Holocaust as more suspected war criminals, and Holocaust survivors, die.

A landmark ruling in 2011 has allowed people to be prosecuted as an accessory to the murders in Nazi death camps, even if they cannot be shown to have directly killed anyone.

In December, a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary was found guilty of being complicit in the murder of over 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp that was located in occupied Poland.

She was handed a suspended sentence, which she is appealing.

Another former Nazi camp guard, who is 101-years-old, was sentenced to five years in prison for being an accessory to murder in 3,500 cases at the Sachsenhausen camp.

Prosecutors, however, have had to close cases in recent years after the accused former camp workers died or were deemed physically unable to stand trial.

rs/msh (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (l) and Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of Berlin, lay wreaths at the memorial for homosexuals persecuted under National Socialism in Tiergarten

LGBTQ People: Germany's long-forgotten victims of the Nazis

LGBTQ People: Germany's long-forgotten victims of the Nazis

Gays, lesbians, and other LGBTQ minorities were ignored for decades in the public commemoration of those persecuted and murdered. But the silence is over.
HistoryJanuary 27, 2023
Irmgard F. in court

Opinion: Historic verdict in one of the last Nazi trials

Opinion: Historic verdict in one of the last Nazi trials

Irmgard F. has been sentenced for her job as a secretary in the Stutthof concentration camp. Luisa von Richthofen, who followed the trial for DW, sees justice despite the lenient sentence.
Volos 2018 | Luisa von Richthofen
Luisa von Richthofen
Commentary
PoliticsDecember 20, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A coral jeweler in Tunisia

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Nature and Environment14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Five children sit around a table in an outdoor classroom in Islamabad

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Education7 hours ago02:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Culture8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Border fence with barbed wire

New Frontex boss vows to protect human rights

New Frontex boss vows to protect human rights

Politics43 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Rebecca Ritters in the West Bank town of Hawara as military vehicles pass by

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Conflicts14 hours ago02:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Soccer11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Women are seen preparing regional specialties in the southern Colombian city of Neiva

Baking for peace in Colombia

Baking for peace in Colombia

Conflicts10 hours ago02:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage