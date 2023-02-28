Germany: Ex-Nazi camp guard dies, ending case against him

Tens of thousands of women were murdered or died of disease and hunger at the Ravensbrück Nazi concentration camp, where the man allegedly worked as a guardImage: Monika Skolimowska/dpa/picture alliance
With the number of suspected Nazi war criminals dwindling due to old age, German authorities have been pushing to prosecute former concentration camp guards, secretaries and other workers.
What do we know about the case?
Prosecutors in the southern German town of Coburg announced the suspect's death, noting that he was suspected of being complicit in murders that took place during his time as a Nazi camp guard.
"Since the accused has died in the meantime, the case is now closed," prosecutors said in a brief statement.
The 99-year-old, who was not identified, was thought to have worked as a guard at the Ravensbrück concentration camp between 1943 and 1945, authorities said.
Prosecutors added that prior to the man's death, they were not able to determine an exact number of murder cases at the camp where the man could have been considered complicit.
Shoah survivor: 'The biggest fish were let go'
"It was not yet possible to determine the exact number of cases," prosecutors said in the statement.
Investigations were already at an advanced stage and the suspect was deemed fit enough to stand trial, reported German newspaper the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
Ravensbrück, located in northeastern Germany, was the largest Nazi concentration camp for women. It was later expanded to include a small section for men as well as a juvenile camp for young girls.
During 1939 and 1945, at least 120,000 women and children as well as 20,000 men were registered as prisoners. An additional 1,200 young girls were logged as prisoners at the separate juvenile camp.
Women from over 30 countries were imprisoned at the camp, including those who were Jewish, Roma and Sinti.
An estimated 92,000 people died at the camp, according to the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem. They either succumbed to disease and hunger, or were murdered in gas chambers or were shot and killed. Others were killed in pseudo-scientific medical experiments carried out by the Nazis.
German parliament spotlights Nazis' LGBTQ victims
Germany prosecuting aging Holocaust perpetrators
Germany has been working to prosecute perpetrators of the Holocaust as more suspected war criminals, and Holocaust survivors, die.
A landmark ruling in 2011 has allowed people to be prosecuted as an accessory to the murders in Nazi death camps, even if they cannot be shown to have directly killed anyone.