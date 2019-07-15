 Germany: 1.8 million people sought humanitarian protection in 2018 | News | DW | 18.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: 1.8 million people sought humanitarian protection in 2018

Germany's Central Register of Foreigners registered 1.8 million people seeking protection in 2018. Most of those who had protection status came from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Migrants wait to register in Berlin, Germany (Reuters/F. Bensch)

The number of people registered as seeking protection in Germany increased 6% to 1.8 million people in 2018, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday.

The Central Register of Foreigners recorded an additional 101,600 people seeking protection for humanitarian reasons. The increase was similar to the 5% rise in the previous year.

The majority of all people seeking protection (71%) came to Germany for the first time during the last five years.

In 2018, about 1.3 million people had a humanitarian residence permit, meaning they had recognized protection status. This was 129,000 more than in the previous year.

Approximately 62% of them were citizens of Syria (526,000), Iraq (138,000) and Afghanistan (131,000). Most people (79%) had a temporary protection status.

Watch video 02:59

How are Syrians who fled to Germany faring?

Refugee status under the Geneva Convention was the most common type of protection status at 45%.

Read more: Refugees in Germany: Legal entry — without asylum

Increase in rejected applications

Some 192,000 of registered applicants had rejected protection status, an increase of 15,000 compared to 2017. This was due to either a rejected asylum application or loss of their protection status, meaning they had to leave the country.

However, the government temporarily suspended most of those rejected for asylum. Afghanistan (19,000), Iraq (14,000) and Serbia (11,000) were the origin countries with the highest number of rejected applications.

The number of people seeking protection from the Western Balkan countries fell for the third consecutive year, from 68,000 in 2015 to 42,000 by the end of 2018.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Refugees in Germany: Legal entry — without asylum

Germany is increasingly making use of humanitarian admissions programs as part of its refugee policy, meaning orderly entry for migrants rather than high-risk journeys. But resettlement is tied to three conditions. (28.04.2019)  

Germans increasingly hostile towards asylum-seekers

More than half of Germans view asylum-seekers in a negative light, a new study shows. Prejudice against the newcomers has grown even as fewer migrants come to Germany. (25.04.2019)  

Migrants fail German tests in increasing numbers

The number of migrants and refugees failing Germany's integration and language classes has risen. Germany's migration office has been under fire for the quality of the courses. (22.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

How are Syrians who fled to Germany faring?  

Related content

Libyen Europa Migration Zustände in Flüchtlingslagern

Refugees sent to Libya under EU deal face 'catastrophic' conditions 15.07.2019

Facing the risk of exploitation, violence and torture, aid groups warn Libya is not a safe country for refugees. They argue that is reason enough for the EU not to send asylum-seekers back to the country.

Mexiko Migranten an der Grenze zu den USA

US announces stricter asylum regulations 15.07.2019

The new regulation forbids refugees from claiming asylum in the US if they have traveled through a third country. Officials called it an "interim rule" until Congress passes stricter laws.

Wiesbaden | Urteilsverkündung im Susanna-Prozess

German court jails Iraqi refugee Ali B. for life on rape and murder charges 10.07.2019

A German court sentenced 22-year-old Iraqi national Ali B. to life in prison for raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in Mainz. The man had admitted to murder but insisted that he and the girl had consensual sex.

Advertisement