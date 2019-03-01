 Migrants fail German tests in increasing numbers | News | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Migrants fail German tests in increasing numbers

The number of migrants and refugees failing Germany's integration and language classes has risen. Germany's migration office has been under fire for the quality of the courses.

German language class

Around 45 percent of migrants taking part in language and integration courses in Germany do not pass, according to media reports citing the response to a request for information by the far-right AfD party.

Of the roughly 202,000 people taking a course in 2018, 93,500 failed, according to government data cited in the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung daily. One in four failed even after doing additional classes.

In 2017, the percentage of those who failed was 40 percent.

The course is aimed at teaching participants a lower to intermediate level of German, classified as B1. It also requires people to sit an exam titled "Life in Germany."

Watch video 02:59

How are Syrians who fled to Germany faring?

According to figures quoted in daily Die Welt nearly 40,000 of those taking part last year were Syrians, followed by Afghans, Iraqis, Romanians, Turks and Bulgarians.

Nearly 45,000 participants were illiterate when they started their classes.

Migration office under fire

Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has been criticized for the quality of the courses, with inspections stepped up.

Media reports say that BAMF ran checks on nearly 90 percent of course providers in 2018, which was one reason for an increase in the office funds despite the number of course participants remaining roughly the same as the year before.

Some providers sued

Welt reported Friday that some providers are being sued by the BAMF for fraud and the falsifying of documents. The paper says one course provider is even suspected of aiding and abetting the subreption of citizenship by letting participants pass without the required language skills.

Read more: Germany's CDU and CSU want 'values' taught to refugee children  

The report says 16 providers had seen their license revoked or not renewed last year. BAMF is to publish definitive figures in May, the paper states.

The report says one issue is that no clear guidelines have been set to assess what constitutes "orderly, regular attendance" of courses, leaving it up to the individual teacher to decide if a participant has attended often enough to pass.

Watch video 00:48

Learn german with DW

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's list of 'safe countries of origin' and what it means

People from Germany's list of "safe" countries rarely have the right to asylum. DW looks at what the list means with regard to asylum law in Germany and why some view parts of it with skepticism. (15.02.2019)  

German refugee agency head wants hard line on deportations

The new president of Germany's BAMF refugee agency says authorities must apply rules on deportation strictly. His predecessor was sacked over allegedly lax asylum decisions. (10.11.2018)  

Germany's CSU and CDU want 'values' taught to refugee children in schools – report

Senior German conservatives want to set up new "values lessons" for refugee children in German schools, according to a newspaper report. The standards are to be held above cultural or religious views. (07.05.2018)  

More than half of migrants reported to fail official German test

Around every second migrant in Germany fails the language test at the end of integration courses, a newspaper reports. It suggests a lack of adequate attendance could be one factor in the low success rate. (29.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Learn german with DW  

How are Syrians who fled to Germany faring?  

Related content

Deutschland Aufnahmestelle für Flüchtlinge Zirndorf

When refugees in Germany are exploited by their fellow countrymen 01.03.2019

Most bosses in Germany abide by employment regulations when they take on refugees. But there are exceptions — including some bosses with a similar cultural background.

Deutschland minderjährige Flüchtlinge, unbegleitete Flüchtlinge

Germany's thousands of 'missing' refugee minors 28.01.2019

Authorities lose track of thousands of unaccompanied child refugees each year. Often they are safe, but experts say alarmingly little is known about their situations, and the government must do more to protect them.

Deutschland - Symbolbild Minderjährige Flüchtlinge

Germany looks into ultrasound age tests on unaccompanied minor refugees 21.01.2019

Calls for mandatory X-ray age tests on unaccompanied minor refugees were rejected last year by German doctors. As an alternative, the Health Ministry is now launching a €1-million study into ultrasound testing.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  