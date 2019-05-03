Germans to choose from 41 parties in European elections

A total of 41 lists in Germany have been approved for the European parliamentary elections, according to public broadcaster ARD. They include, among others, a pro-spiritual and a pro-love party.
German voters will be able to choose from 41 parties in the upcoming EU elections on May 23, according to a Saturday report by public broadcaster ARD.
The 2019 lists are a notable jump compared to the last European elections in 2014, when only 25 parties from Germany were in the race.
All six factions present in the German Bundestag are set to take part in this month's contest, including Angela Merkel's CDU, its sister party CSU, and the center-left SPD from the ruling coalition, and opponents from the Left party, the Greens, and the populist AfD.
At the same time, German electoral officials also included relatively unknown parties such as
and a pro-plebiscite party, and a union in favor of a universal basic income.
There is also a "Party for Animals", with four other options on the list also prioritizing animal welfare.
Read more: One in 10 EU voters support far-right populist parties
The full list of the parties with links to their election platforms in German can be found in the ARD report.
German authorities refused some 18 other entries, including a party in favor of living space and another which claims to represent the interests of vegans and vegetarians.
The vote is open to 60.8 million German nationals and a further 3.9 EU citizens living in the country.
Germany is set to contribute 96 parliamentarians, which will have 705 seats after UK representatives are removed due to Brexit.
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Germany's CDU and CSU have kicked off their European election campaign with a demonstrative display of unity, pledging to fight for European values, stability and peace. (28.04.2019)
When Europeans head to the polls next month to elect a new Parliament, most will vote based on whom they oppose rather than whom they support, according to a new study. Extremist, populist parties stand to benefit. (26.04.2019)
Ahead of the European elections in May, the EU is in the midst of its most radical crisis ever, warns Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev. He says the bloc needs more courage and less German risk aversion. (24.04.2019)