Germans to choose from 41 parties in European elections

German voters will be able to choose from 41 parties in the upcoming EU elections on May 23, according to a Saturday report by public broadcaster ARD.

The 2019 lists are a notable jump compared to the last European elections in 2014, when only 25 parties from Germany were in the race.

All six factions present in the German Bundestag are set to take part in this month's contest, including Angela Merkel's CDU, its sister party CSU, and the center-left SPD from the ruling coalition, and opponents from the Left party, the Greens, and the populist AfD.

At the same time, German electoral officials also included relatively unknown parties such as

"Die Violetten" (The Violet Ones) whose program is based on spirituality,

the Europäische Partei LIEBE (European Party LOVE)

and a pro-plebiscite party, and a union in favor of a universal basic income.

There is also a "Party for Animals", with four other options on the list also prioritizing animal welfare.

The full list of the parties with links to their election platforms in German can be found in the ARD report.

German authorities refused some 18 other entries, including a party in favor of living space and another which claims to represent the interests of vegans and vegetarians.

The vote is open to 60.8 million German nationals and a further 3.9 EU citizens living in the country.

Germany is set to contribute 96 parliamentarians, which will have 705 seats after UK representatives are removed due to Brexit.

