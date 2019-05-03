 Germans to choose from 41 parties in European elections | News | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germans to choose from 41 parties in European elections

A total of 41 lists in Germany have been approved for the European parliamentary elections, according to public broadcaster ARD. They include, among others, a pro-spiritual and a pro-love party.

Billboards for the 2019 EU vote (picture alliance/F. May)

German voters will be able to choose from 41 parties in the upcoming EU elections on May 23, according to a Saturday report by public broadcaster ARD.

The 2019 lists are a notable jump compared to the last European elections in 2014, when only 25 parties from Germany were in the race.

All six factions present in the German Bundestag are set to take part in this month's contest, including Angela Merkel's CDU, its sister party CSU, and the center-left SPD from the ruling coalition, and opponents from the Left party, the Greens, and the populist AfD.

Watch video 01:30

Poll: Germans want more EU ties, but opinions divided

At the same time, German electoral officials also included relatively unknown parties such as

  • "Die Violetten" (The Violet Ones) whose program is based on spirituality,
  • the Europäische Partei LIEBE (European Party LOVE)

and a pro-plebiscite party, and a union in favor of a universal basic income.

There is also a "Party for Animals", with four other options on the list also prioritizing animal welfare.

Read more: One in 10 EU voters support far-right populist parties

The full list of the parties with links to their election platforms in German can be found in the ARD report.

German authorities refused some 18 other entries, including a party in favor of living space and another which claims to represent the interests of vegans and vegetarians.

The vote is open to 60.8 million German nationals and a further 3.9 EU citizens living in the country.

Germany is set to contribute 96 parliamentarians, which will have 705 seats after UK representatives are removed due to Brexit.

 

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany's conservatives issue anti-nationalist, pro-Europe rallying cry

Germany's CDU and CSU have kicked off their European election campaign with a demonstrative display of unity, pledging to fight for European values, stability and peace. (28.04.2019)  

One in 10 EU voters support far-right populist parties

When Europeans head to the polls next month to elect a new Parliament, most will vote based on whom they oppose rather than whom they support, according to a new study. Extremist, populist parties stand to benefit. (26.04.2019)  

Get ready for the end of the EU as we know it, says Ivan Krastev

Ahead of the European elections in May, the EU is in the midst of its most radical crisis ever, warns Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev. He says the bloc needs more courage and less German risk aversion. (24.04.2019)  

Brexit: Germany's Steinmeier hopes UK leaves before EU elections

The German president has warned that Britain's exit from the European Union "cannot become an endless horror story." Concerns are growing that pro-Brexit parties could disrupt next month's EU parliamentary elections. (13.04.2019)  

WWW links

ARD report

ARD report in German

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Poll: Germans want more EU ties, but opinions divided  

Related content

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 02.05.2019 03.05.2019

EU Commission presidential candidates spar in election debate – Another push for Scottish independence – Slovak court rejects ban of far-right party – First serial murder case shocks Cyprus – Rebuilding Notre Dame – Hungary’s controversial new Holocaust museum – A new government for Spain – Salafism in Germany – Prokofiev’s musical genes

Europa Wahlen l Europa-Wahlkampf der Union in Münster

Germany's conservatives issue anti-nationalist, pro-Europe rallying cry 28.04.2019

Germany's CDU and CSU have kicked off their European election campaign with a demonstrative display of unity, pledging to fight for European values, stability and peace.

Ungarn Logo Partei Fidesz

Viktor Orban's Fidesz could need new allies after EU vote 01.05.2019

Viktor Orban and Hungary's ruling Fidesz would prefer to remain in the European People’s Party. But the prime minister has a plan, should the nationalists be deemed too extreme after the European Parliament elections.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  