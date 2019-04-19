One in 10 EU voters support far-right populist parties

Around 10% of voters plan to use their vote in the European Parliament elections to back far-right or right-wing populist parties, according to a study published by the Bertelsmann Foundation on Friday.

Most other EU citizens will use their ballots to thwart parties they oppose rather than support a particular group. The researchers said this type of "negative" voting could benefit political movements on the fringes and make it more difficult to form a majority in parliament.

Read more: Get ready for the end of the EU as we know it, says Ivan Krastev

Watch video 05:33 Share Training camp for populists in Italy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3GUOb Training camp for populists in Italy

What the study found:

10.3% of voters said they would back right-wing populist or extreme-right parties — the highest level of voter approval of any single political grouping.

6.2% said they positively identified with the radical left and 4.4% with a Greens party.

A large portion of voters were driven by who they opposed — only an average 6.3% identified positively with a party, compared to the 49% who named a party they would never vote for.

52% said they would never vote for extremist parties on either end of the political spectrum.

While 50.7% said they would never vote for the business-aligned Free Democrats (FDP), 47.8% wouldn't vote for conservatives like the Christian Democrats, and 42% rejected the cemter-left Social Democrat SPD and socialist parties.

Two-thirds of all Europeans, and three-quarters of Germans polled, said they planned to participate in the vote.

Read more: Germany's AfD joins Italy's League in new populist coalition

Representation gap = support for populists

The researchers argued that voters who feel the mainstream pro-European parties no longer represent their interests tend to engage with populist messages.

"The populist parties have managed to create a stable and loyal voter base in a relatively short space of time," study co-author and Bertelsmann democracy expert Robert Vehrkamp said. "But the high level of rejection (of these parties) also shows how dangerous it would be for other parties to imitate them."

"Many citizens no longer choose to back one party, but rather vote against parties they oppose the most," he added.

Bertelsmann CEO Aart De Geus said the populist parties' success in rallying supporters means voter turnout will "be crucial in determining the election results and the future of Europe."

"The mobilization of the predominantly pro-European center is an important prerequisite," for creating working majorities in the new European Parliament, he added.

Read more: Center-right projected to remain biggest group in EU Parliament

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists France: Marine Le Pen Marine Le Pen has led France's far-right populist National Rally party, formerly known as the National Front, since 2011. Le Pen has tried to soften her party's far-right image, going as far as to expel her own father — the party's founder — from the party after he referred to Nazi gas chambers as "a point of detail of the history of World War II."

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Germany: Frauke Petry Frauke Petry's anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant policies helped the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) enter the German parliament in 2017. She quit as leader of the AfD in September, 2017, due to what she said were extremist statements by other party leaders preventing "constructive opposition." She now sits as an independent in both the national and regional Saxony parliament in Germany.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Germany: Alice Weidel Alice Weidel has been co-chair of the AfD since October, 2017 following Petry's departure. A 2013 email revealed Weidel describing Germany as being "overrun by culturally foreign people such as Arabs, Sinti and Roma." The email also described the government as "pigs" who were "puppets of WWII allies." Weidel's party opposes same-sex marriage, but she in a same-sex partnership herself.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Poland: Beate Szydlo Beate Szydlo is the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and vice chairman of the right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) that holds the majority in the parliament. The party is strongly against EU migrant quotas and in 2017, then-Prime Minister Szydlo came under fire for seemingly using an appearance at former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp to highlight her anti-migrant policies.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Norway: Siv Jensen Siv Jensen leads Norway's Progress party, which is a part of the center-right government coalition. She promotes individual rights and freedoms, and has listed former British Conservative Party Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher among her political heroes. Jensen is an outspoken supporter of Israel, and has called to move the Norwegian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Italy: Giorgia Meloni Co-founder and leader of the national conservative Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni has a long history in far-right politics. She joined the Youth Front, the youth-wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, at age 15. From May 2008 to November 2011 Meloni was minister of youth under Silvio Berlusconi. Her party is currently in the center-right coalition that's in power in Italy.

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists Denmark: Pia Kjaersgaard Pia Kjaersgaard is a co-founder of far-right Danish People's Party, which she led from 1995 to 2012. She is known for her strong anti-multiculturalism and immigration views. Her main interests are stemming immigration into Denmark and care for the elderly. In 2003, she lost a libel suit in the Danish Supreme Court against anti-EU activist Karen Sunds who had said Kjaersgaard's views were racist. Author: Louisa Wright



Polling institute YouGov interviewed 23,725 voters in 12 EU member states for the survey, which analyzes how Europeans intend to vote in the parliament elections on May 26.

nm/rc (AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.