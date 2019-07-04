Germans support democracy, but are concerned about Islam

A study by the Bertelsmann Foundation found 89% of respondents, across all religions, consider democracy to be a good form of government. But half of respondents expressed concern over Islam.
The latest edition of the Bertelsmann Foundation's bi-annual "Religion Monitor" interview survey published on Thursday found religious tolerance in Germany to be sustained but Islam to be having a hard time, perceived by many to be negative.
As a result of immigration and globalization, religious diversity in Germany has increased. However, the study found this had no influence on attitudes towards democracy: "Members of any religion can be good democrats," study author and religious sociologist Gert Pickel said.
Across three groups defined in the survey, all were heavily in favor of democracy: among Christians, 93% were in favor, among Muslims 91% and among those without a religion 83% spoke up for democracy.
50% see Islam as threat
However, the study did find that dogmatic, rigid beliefs and intolerance of other religions could be harmful to democracy in the long run. The authors expressed a cause for concern in that half of the interviewees perceived Islam as a threat.
In eastern parts of Germany, where few Muslims live, there were stronger reservations towards people following Islam. According to the Bertelsmann survey, 30% of people interviewed in the east said they did not want Muslims as neighbors, compared to 16% who expressed the same preference in western German states.
There are an estimated 5 million Muslims living in Germany, 1.5 million of them in the western and most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.
However, the expressed skeptism found in the survey does not equate with Islamophobia, according to Bertelsmann's Yasemin El-Menouar. She said this was indicated by the fact that only 13% of the respondents wanted to stop immigration.
