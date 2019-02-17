Children in Germany worry about poverty and want to be heard: study

The Bertelsmann Foundation has found that while most children in German are existentially secure, they still worry about money. Yet quality family time and being able to effect change are also children's priorities.
Having enough quality time with parents and being able to participate in school decisions are key concerns of children, initial results of a German study published Tuesday have found.
The study "Children's Worlds+" comes as recent student movements around the world have raised debate about the political participation and impact of children and young adults, and also as Germany worries about rising child poverty.
Key survey takeaways
What's the big picture for children in Germany?
Recent studies have shown child poverty to be a growing problem in Germany. One report based on 2017 statistics showed nearly 21 percent of children fell under the poverty threshold, higher than national average for all ages of 16 percent.
A previous Bertelsmann study also tied the likelihood of child poverty to the mother's employment situation.
The researchers behind the 2019 "Children's Worlds+" survey called for direct financial support to children in need.
'Need for trust'
"Kids and young adults are experts. Scientists and politicians should regularly and systematically listen to their rights, interests and needs," study author Sabine Andresen from the Goethe University Frankfurt said.
"Children and young adults need adults that they can trust, both in their families and in their schools," said Jörg Dräger, the director of Bertelsmann said.
What was the study?
The study "Children's Worlds+" is part of a broader global survey on children's needs and interests. It was conducted by Germany's Bertelsmann Foundation in conjunction with the Goethe University in Frankfurt. The researchers surveyed around 3,450 schoolchildren between the ages of 8 to 14 over the 2017-18 school year. They also conducted an additional 24 discussion groups with children and young adults aged 5 to 20.
Further analysis will be released in summer.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The best way to protect German children from poverty is for both parents to work, a new Family Ministry report has said. The number of children at risk from poverty has risen in the country, despite a booming economy. (15.09.2017)
A report by the UN children's agency UNICEF has revealed the high level of child poverty in the first world. Germany was ranked among the best scoring countries while child poverty in the US was above the global average. (15.06.2017)
When mom's out of work, poverty can loom for her and her children, a study by the Bertlesmann Foundation in Germany found. Children of single parents are worse off, but those in a two-parent household aren't spared. (27.06.2018)
Children's Worlds+ Report (German w/ English Abstract)