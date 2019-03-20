German 'white gold' asparagus sprouts early

The first asparagus shoots have arrived in some German states two weeks earlier than the official start of the season, according to local media.
But die-hard fans that can't wait for the April 10 white asparagus kick-off will have to pay big, with purchases from the farm gate as high as €20 euros per kilo.
Germany is known to go crazy for the short-lived season that heralds spring, with some states holding special events and one city's crop of "white gold" enjoying protected European status, similar to Parmesan cheese of Parma, Italy.
While the plant typically enjoys warm weather, the German favorite of white asparagus is kept covered — often under soil and black plastic sheeting and sometimes even with underground heating — to prevent it from turning green.
The yield around the western Ruhr region is expected to be good after recent rains followed by sunny days however some crops in the south have suffered after storms damaged their protective covering, according to the daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.
Brexit to keep British crop in the ground
However, the British asparagus season looked to be on shaky ground this year due to uncertainties around Brexit, according to Reuters news agency.
Some British asparagus may have to stay in the ground this spring as farmers fear Britain's departure from the European Union will keep eastern European seasonal workers away, Reuters reported.
"It is incredibly clear cut – there is no UK asparagus on your supermarket shelves without seasonal migrant workers," farmer Chris Chinn told the agency.
Take the 'Asparagus Road'
Take the 'Asparagus Road'
When makeshift stalls and signs advertising fresh asparagus pop up along the roadside, Germans know it's "Spargelzeit," the brief asparagus season. Over a few weeks, people go wild with asparagus dishes and every restaurant has a special asparagus menu. In North Rhine-Westphalia, 140 farms have mapped out a distinctive culinary route they've called the "Spargelstrasse" (Asparagus Road).
-
Crisp, slender spears
Crisp, slender spears
Customers have a choice of different qualities, the most expensive being the stalks that are straight, have a length of about 22 centimeters and tightly closed tips, followed by less-perfect spears – too thin, bended – or even broken. No fuss: some stalls sell ready-peeled asparagus, as unlike the green variety, white asparagus must be peeled.
-
Perfect, broken or peeled
Perfect, broken or peeled
Germans can never seem to get enough of the slender white stalks only available for a few weeks each year: the season begins in mid April and invariably ends on June 24. Supermarkets, farms, farmer's markets and roadside vendors categorize and price the vegetable according to length and tips. In 2017, customers paid an average of €6.70 ($8.22) for a kilo of white asparagus.
-
A classic dish
A classic dish
The "vegetable of kings" is traditionally served with melted butter or creamy rich Hollandaise sauce, boiled new potatoes and thin slices of cold ham. From soups, tartes and omelettes to schnapps, there's no limit to people's creativity when it comes to asparagus.
-
Asparagus history
Asparagus history
Asparagus was a delicacy even in ancient times. Roman historian Marcus Porcius Cato described its cultivation in his book "De agri cultura." King Louis XIV had asparagus grown in Versailles in 17th century France. In 1852, a cannery in the German town of Brunswick started canning asparagus: Finally, it was available year-round.
-
Harvested by hand
Harvested by hand
The stalks grow under long mounds of heaped soil, and unlike green asparagus, they need to be harvested before they reach the sunlight. It is labor-intensive work, as every single stalk is harvested by hand. In 2017, many thousands of workers — mainly from Romania and Poland — cut some 127,800 tons of white asparagus in Germany during the short season.
-
Queen of the stalks
Queen of the stalks
In spring, asparagus-growing regions all over Germany invariably crown a new asparagus queen. The young women, often growers' daughters, promote and represent the seasonal delicacy. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which is the most populous in Germany, requires "candidates to be between 18 and 25 years old and definitely independently mobile so they can cover events on their own."
-
A museum of its own
A museum of its own
A museum in the Bavarian town of Schrobenhausen is dedicated solely to the royal vegetable. Opened in a 15th century tower in 1985, the museum was turned into the only European Asparagus Museum six years later. The exhibits shine a light on everything asparagus, including agriculture, history, literature, art and curios, including the above tongs.
Author: Dagmar Breitenbach