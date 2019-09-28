 German Unity Day: ′There′s still much to be done′ on reunification | News | DW | 03.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German Unity Day: 'There's still much to be done' on reunification

On the 29th anniversary of reunification, Merkel said more work is needed to create equal conditions between Germany's eastern and western states. Politicians have gathered in Kiel to mark this year's German Unity Day.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in German Unity Day celebrations in Kiel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

Chancellor Angela Merkel and other high-ranking politicians are marking German Unity Day  on Thursday with a celebration in the northern port city of Kiel.

This year's central festivities are taking part under the motto:  "Courage connects."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier cautioned that the "great fortune that is German reunification" is an ongoing process and cannot simply be "placed in the nation's trophy cabinet."

"Rather, it remains unfinished. It challenges us, it demands something from us," Steinmeier wrote in a Facebook post at the start of the festivities.

Merkel echoed those sentiments in her weekly podcast ahead of the festivities, saying: "Much has been achieved in recent decades, but there's still much to be done."

Merkel and Steinmeier are being joined by other high-ranking politicians for the German Unity Day celebration, which will include a ecumenical church service and speeches later in the afternoon.

Read more: Defining what it means to be German in a unified country

'Overnight, opponents became comrades'

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer praised the role the German military played in reunification while meeting with troops on board the frigate "Schleswig Holstein."

"Almost 30 years ago, members of two armies were united. Overnight, opponents became comrades," Kramp-Karrenbauer said. "That this was successful was mainly due to the fact that the people were determined and courageous enough to shape the future together."

Kramp-Karrenbauer added that the German military "as a visible symbol of the successful reunification of our country."

East-West equality to be reached within 'a decade'

In the nearly three decades since reunification, the eastern states that once comprised the German Democratic Republic (GDR) continue to economically lag behind other parts of the country.

A recent government report found that over half of residents in eastern Germany feel like second class citizens and that only 38% of those surveyed said that reunification was a success.

Read More: Former East German refugees mark anniversary of 1989 escape to West

Despite the obstacles, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he believes structural differences between Germany's eastern and western states will be eliminated within the next 10 years.

"We believe it will be a decade before we have equal living conditions throughout Germany. This applies not only to the [former GDR] states, but also to structurally weak regions in other parts of Germany," he told the mass-circulation Bild newspaper.

Roland Jahn, the special commissioner for Stasi records and a former East German civil rights activist, called for a pan-German approach to tackling issues facing the country today.

"The problems we have today often have nothing to do with East or West. They're about social issues, about differences between cities and rural areas, between the different regions," he told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper.

Germany was officially reunited on October 3, 1990, under the guidance of then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl, after more than four decades of Cold War division — coming less than a year after the Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989.

  • 09.2015 Generation 25 Infografik 11 Wichtigste Ereignisse eng

    Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks

    Historical milestone: German reunification

    Germany wins the soccer World Cup, a German becomes Pope and a woman becomes chancellor. All of these events are not as significant for Generation 25 as an occurrence which they never actually experienced themselves: German reunification. For around three-quarters of those surveyed, it was the most important historical milestone in Germany in the last 30 years.

  • 09.2015 Generation 25 Infografik 3 Mentalitaetsunterschiede eng

    Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks

    The walls in our heads

    Twenty-five years after reunification, are there still differences in the way people in eastern and western Germany think? Generation 25 is divided on this question. Nearly half say that the differences in attitudes between the East and West are greater than between the different German regions.

  • 09.2015 Generation 25 Infografik 12 Unrechtsstaat eng

    Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks

    Evaluating the communist regime

    Was the communist East German regime unjust? That question has raised discussion ever since reunification. Half of those born in 1989/1990 say yes. That's less than the German population as a whole, where 58 percent agree.

  • 09.2015 Generation 25 Infografik 1 Vertrauen in die Zukunft eng

    Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks

    Big expectations

    Generation 25 is optimistic. 82 percent are hopeful about their future. Only 12 percent took a negative view. The young people in western Germany are slightly less carefree than their peers in eastern Germany.

  • 09.2015 Generation 25 Infografik 2 Prioritaeten im Leben eng

    Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks

    Money isn't everything

    For Generation 25, relationships with friends and family have top priority. Having fun is also high on their list. According to the FORSA survey, only few think about money: Nine percent say it's important to them.

  • 09.2015 Generation 25 Infografik 10 Engagement eng

    Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks

    Annoyed with politics

    Around one-third of those born in 1989/1990 are active in political or social causes, such as volunteer work. Most of those who volunteer choose projects with children and youths or are involved in a sports club. Only a few young Germans are politically active.

    Author: Patricia Szilagyi


rs/ng (dpa, epd)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: German unification — time for the next generation to step up

Has German unification been accomplished, three decades on? By no means, says Kay-Alexander Scholz, because of its difficult legacy. It is now up to the country's young people to make a new attempt at growing together. (03.10.2019)  

Rickshaw drivers and elderly passengers celebrate German Unity with special tour

A 160-kilometer journey along the Berlin Wall with elderly passengers celebrates German Unity and mobility at any age. (02.10.2019)  

Angela Merkel hails Germany's progress since fall of Berlin Wall

The chancellor said much has been achieved since the two Germanys were reunited in 1990. Ahead of German Unity Day, Angela Merkel called for equal living conditions between the east and the rest of the country. (28.09.2019)  

Defining what it means to be German in a unified country

The Berlin Wall fell 29 years ago, and Germany has been a united country again since 1990. About 83 million people live here: "original inhabitants," newcomers, migrants. Can they be characterized? (02.10.2018)  

Former East Germany still lags behind west

Thirty years after German reunification, there are still systemic economic and psychological problems to overcome, the government's top official for eastern affairs said. (25.09.2019)  

Former East German refugees mark anniversary of 1989 escape to West

Former East German refugees have marked their successful 1989 escape to West Germany at the German Embassy in Prague. The event would eventually lead to the fall of the Berlin Wall and German reunification. (29.09.2019)  

German astronaut Alexander Gerst receives Great Cross of Merit

German astronaut Alexander Gerst has been honored at a Federal Order of Merit ceremony themed on breaking down divides. Also receiving plaudits were activists who sought political freedom in the former East Germany. (02.10.2019)  

Reunified but not always united: How Germany's Generation 25 thinks

They never experienced a divided Germany. But do they still feel walls in the country? DW commissioned FORSA to survey those in Germany born in 1989 and 1990 about how they see themselves, their country and the future. (18.09.2015)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Besucher in der Mauergedenkstätte in Berlin

Angela Merkel hails Germany's progress since fall of Berlin Wall 28.09.2019

The chancellor said much has been achieved since the two Germanys were reunited in 1990. Ahead of German Unity Day, Angela Merkel called for equal living conditions between the east and the rest of the country.

Deutschland Brandenburger-Tor 1990

Opinion: German unification — time for the next generation to step up 03.10.2019

Has German unification been accomplished, three decades on? By no means, says Kay-Alexander Scholz, because of its difficult legacy. It is now up to the country's young people to make a new attempt at growing together.

Joshua Wong

Hong Kong protesters ask Angela Merkel for support 04.09.2019

Activist Joshua Wong urged the German Chancellor to use her trip to China to speak on behalf of pro-democracy protesters. Meanwhile, reports suggest Lam is expected to withdraw the controversial extradition bill.

Advertisement