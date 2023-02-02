  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
A truck loads containers at the Duisburg harbor
Germany continued to have a trade deficit with China in 2022Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
BusinessGermany

German trade surplus shrinks to lowest level in two decades

47 minutes ago

Despite an increase in exports, Germany's much-vaunted trade surplus fell for the fifth consecutive year in 2022. Much of the decline was due to higher energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N0bw

Germany's exports totaled €127.4 billion ($140 billion) in December, a decline of 6.3% compared to the previous month, according to a report released by the federal statistics office Destatis on Thursday. Analysts had predicted a much lower drop of 3.3%.

Imports fell 6.1% in December, far more than forecasts for a drop of 0.8%. Most of Germany's imports came from China, to a value of €13.5 billion in December.

The United States remained the top destination for German exports, though the value of goods sent there dropped by 10% in December compared to the previous month.

Although annual exports increased by 14.3% in 2022 compared to 2021, imports climbed at a much higher rate of 24.3% due to increased energy prices prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This led to the trade surplus of the EU's biggest economy to shrink for the fifth consecutive year.

Overall in 2022, the country's trade surplus fell to €79.7 billion the lowest level since 2000, Destatis said, and down by more than half from 2021's surplus of €175.3 billion.

The numbers showed that despite soaring inflation beginning to drop in November and December, the cost of living crisis and global supply chain problems continued to weigh on the German economy. However, the country did manage to avert a predicted recession, showing growth of 1.9% in 2022.

es/sms (AFP, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Read Destatis data on German exports

www.destatis.de
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue workers and residents clear debris after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk

Ukraine updates: Missile hits apartments, civilians killed

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Science4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pakistan | Getreideknappheit in Belutschistan

Pakistan food crisis exacerbated by wheat shortage

Pakistan food crisis exacerbated by wheat shortage

Politics24 hours ago02:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

woman handing out loaves of bread to Ukrainians standing in line for help

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President von der Leyen standing together with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in mid-September.

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) during their joint press conference

Blinken visits Israel amid spike in violence

Blinken visits Israel amid spike in violence

ConflictsJanuary 30, 202302:25 min
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Film23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and Environment23 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage