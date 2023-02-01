Eurozone inflation continues to fall, little consumer relief

Inflation in January dropped to 8.5%, down from 9.2% in December among countries using the euro. However, core inflation remained steady and consumers have seen little change to their skyrocketing bills.

Inflation in the eurozone dropped again in January to 8.5%. The decline marks the third straight month of the downward trend since inflation peaked at 10.7% in October.

In December, the number had been 9.2%.

However, analysts warned that the numbers may offer little relief to consumers as prices for goods remained high.

Although the shake-up to the prices of food and fuel driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has leveled off on a larger scale, that has had little effect thus far on energy and grocery bills.

Prices for food have risen some 14.1%, while energy prices rose 17.2% year-over-year.

Europe has managed, however, to avert an even worse energy crisis that threatened to engulf the continent last spring due to reliance on Russian gas. This is due partly to a successful campaign to secure new energy partners as well as a mild winter that reduced the need for heating.

Core inflation remains steady

Despite this, core inflation, which doesn't include the volatile food and energy markets, held steady at 5.2% for January as prices increased for items such as clothing, appliances, cars and computers.

The European Central Bank is expected to announce another rate hike on Thursday in an effort to bring inflation closer to its 2% target, though this will continue to make it more expensive for consumers to borrow money.

