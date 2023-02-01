  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
A German grocery bill
Declining inflation has offered no reflief to consumers struggling with the rising cost of livingImage: Matthias Stolt/CHROMORANGE/picture alliance
BusinessEurope

Eurozone inflation continues to fall, little consumer relief

1 hour ago

Inflation in January dropped to 8.5%, down from 9.2% in December among countries using the euro. However, core inflation remained steady and consumers have seen little change to their skyrocketing bills.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MwyL

Inflation in the eurozone dropped again in January to 8.5%. The decline marks the third straight month of the downward trend since inflation peaked at 10.7% in October.

In December, the number had been 9.2%.

However, analysts warned that the numbers may offer little relief to consumers as prices for goods remained high.

Although the shake-up to the prices of food and fuel driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has leveled off on a larger scale, that has had little effect thus far on energy and grocery bills.

Prices for food have risen some 14.1%, while energy prices rose 17.2% year-over-year.

Europe has managed, however, to avert an even worse energy crisis that threatened to engulf the continent last spring due to reliance on Russian gas. This is due partly to a successful campaign to secure new energy partners as well as a mild winter that reduced the need for heating.

Core inflation remains steady

Despite this, core inflation, which doesn't include the volatile food and energy markets, held steady at 5.2% for January as prices increased for items such as clothing, appliances, cars and computers.

The European Central Bank is expected to announce another rate hike on Thursday in an effort to bring inflation closer to its 2% target, though this will continue to make it more expensive for consumers to borrow money.

es/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russian forces claim to encircle Bakhmut

Conflicts31 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunisian demonstrators carry placards during a protest in central Tunis against their president on January 14, 2023.

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Gautam Adani speaks at a business summit

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Business21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two policemen escorting a young man for deportation

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Society18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The Vector drone displayed at a trade fair

Drones for Ukraine, made in Germany

Drones for Ukraine, made in Germany

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian flag painted on oil barrels

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

Business3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The space shuttle Columbia, lifting off for its final mission

What the Columbia shuttle disaster tells us 20 years on

What the Columbia shuttle disaster tells us 20 years on

ScienceJanuary 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Brazil's Lula: 'We don't want to get involved' in Ukraine war

Brazil's Lula: 'We don't want to get involved' in Ukraine war

Conflicts18 hours ago03:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage