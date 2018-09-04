 German streets not ′paved with gold,′ says Afghanistan′s Ashraf Ghani | News | DW | 06.09.2018

News

German streets not 'paved with gold,' says Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani

Afghans shouldn't harbor false hopes of a German life of wealth and luxury, President Ashraf Ghani has said. In a newspaper interview, he also called Germany a "beacon of hope."

Bars of gold (Fotolia/Scanrail)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told mass-circulation Bild newspaper that it was crucial to keep too many Afghans from leaving the country by exposing the "false belief that the streets in Germany are paved with gold. That's not the case."

In the in-depth interview, he also pointed out that many Afghan asylum-seekers, even if approved, have to work in jobs involving manual labor. He added that he did not want to diminish that kind of work, but stressed that "people who are part of the middle class and who could be participating in Afghanistan's varied corporate opportunities, will end up doing more menial work in Germany."

Ashraf Ghani (picture-alliance/AP/R. Gul)

Ghani warned his people of the type of work they would find in Germany

He said communication was key to make people aware that emigrating to Germany or other Western countries was no panacea.

Asked about the skepticism in Germany about whether the integration of asylum-seekers, including those from Afghanistan, can be successful, he urged Germans not to "condemn the whole nation because of one, two or three people," as "for every person who has committed an offense or a crime, there are hundreds who are very productive."

Recently, an Afghan refugee was sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Germany. The killing sparked demonstrations against what some see as excessive migration and lack of integration.

  • Survivors of an attack in Kabul move away from the ensuing blaze (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Against a backdrop of black smoke, a helicopter flies over a military hospital in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


In the first half of 2018, more than 6,100 Afghans applied for asylum in Germany, ranking the country in fourth place. Around 35 percent of Afghan requests for asylum are typically approved in Germany. Germany also has a controversial program of deporting Afghans who apply for but do not receive asylum.

No 'fortress' Germany

"Germany cannot turn into a fortress," Ghani warned, adding that Germany managed to rebuild itself after World War II by "opening up." He said, for him, Germany was a "beacon of light, social integration, economic growth and social empathy."

Ghani said one of Afghanistan's main problems that he is determined to tackle is human trafficking. "We don't want to send our people, we want to send our goods," Ghani said, stressing that he is working to build a stronger partnership with German business federations.

Read more: Afghan not 'gay enough' for asylum in Austria

Pine nuts, for example, could be a staple product for export, especially to Germany, he said, but most of them are smuggled instead of sold legally.

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation

