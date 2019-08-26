 German right-wing extremists planned ′hunt′ of migrants: reports | News | DW | 26.08.2019

News

German right-wing extremists planned 'hunt' of migrants: reports

A police report seen by German media has found that extreme right protesters explicitly tried to violently chase down foreigners. Disagreement over whether such a "hunt" took place nearly toppled the German goverment.

Demonstrators in Chemnitz hold up German flags and release flares during a right-wing protest against foreigners in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

New details have emerged in the investigation into the August 2018 demonstrations in Chemnitz that show extreme right-wing individuals made specific plans to "hunt" migrants and foreign-looking individuals, German media reported.

The news sheds further details on the events one year ago that resulted in Chemnitz taking center stage in discussions on the prevalence of right-wing extremism in Germany and that nearly caused the downfall of Angela Merkel's national coalition government.

A 'great readiness to use violence' in Chemnitz

According to research by German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, and broadcasters WDR and NDR, the Saxony Criminal Police Office evaluated chat messages exchanged between known members of Chemnitz's extreme right scene between August 26 and 28.

On August 26, a German national was killed in a stabbing in Chemnitz. Non-German nationals were suspected of the crime, with a 23-year-old Syrian national recently convicted of manslaughter in the crime.

The stabbing led to a week of far-right protests in the city that drew neo-Nazis from across Germany and saw migrants or foreign-looking individuals chased in the streets.

A demonstrater in Chemnitz during the 2018 far-right protests shouts at the police and raises a hand in the air (Imago Images/M. Trammer)

Social media was also used to draw right-wing extremists from across Germany to Chemnitz to take part in anti-immigrant protests

The Saxony report summarized that the demonstrations were marked by "great readiness to use violence against police officials, people with actual or immigrant backgrounds, political opponents and journalists," the Süddeutsche Zeitung said.

The report also stated that the chat participants used the word "hunt" ("Jagd") repeatedly as the events in Chemnitz were ongoing, and described wanting to or having violently attacked people of immigrant background. 

The document also states that the chat participants boasted among themselves about having successfully hunted supposed migrants.

The chats point to "the actual implementation of violent criminal acts against foreigners," the report read.

The right-wing violence in Chemnitz unleashed a debate over whether or not foreigners and foreign-looking individuals had been specifically targeted and pursued.

Evidence against doubts that shook the government

The then-president of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, disputed the idea that such a hunt had taken place and openly questioned the authenticity of videos showing foreign-looking individuals being chased.

Hans-Georg Maassen sits in front of a blue wall (Imago/Ipon)

Maassen was initially promoted into a different position before being forced into retirement. The events almost toppled Merkel's government.

The doubts expressed by Maassen, a member of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), as well as his closeness to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, triggered a crisis that nearly brought down the government coalition. The co-governing Social Democrats (SPD) demanded his removal. Maassen was eventually forced into retirement.

The Saxony police report is part of an investigation into the August 2018 Chemnitz events and is in the hands of the attorney general's office for further evaluation. 

  • Chemnitz Demonstration

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Death sparks demonstrations

    The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

  • demo against migrants

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    German-Cuban killed

    A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Police reinforcements called

    By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

  • Chemnitz - Proteste nach Todesfall (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Misinformation

    German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a woman.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Protests and counterprotests

    Thousands of far-right and counterdemonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

  • Counterprotests in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    'No place for Nazis'

    Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators.

    Author: Louisa Wright


DW recommends

The faces behind Germany's far-right protests

A recent series of far-right protests made headlines around the world and fueled concern over increasing racism and xenophobia in Germany. DW examines the individuals who helped to organize these rallies. (14.09.2018)  

German intelligence to boost observation of right-wing extremists

The new head of Germany's federal domestic intelligence agency says he has "more resources" to observe right-wing extremists. The 'trigger,' says Thomas Haldenwang, was far-right 'mobilization' in Chemnitz last August. (21.12.2018)  

Far-right rally in Chemnitz marks one year since murder

A racist group called supporters to the streets in Chemnitz to mark the anniversary of a man's death in a 2018 knife attack. The local football team rebuked fans after racist chants were heard during Saturday's game. (26.08.2019)  

Chemnitz: Syrian asylum-seeker convicted of killing that sparked far-right riots

Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months for the killing of Daniel H. Chemnitz has done a lot to try and alter its image since the death. (22.08.2019)  

Chemnitz violence: 'No evidence' far-right chased foreigners, says intelligence chief

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency says there's "good reason to believe" the reports were deliberate misinformation. His comments prompted a flood of criticism and dispute from politicians and the press. (07.09.2018)  

Interior Minister Seehofer forces ex-spy chief Maassen into retirement

The former head of Germany's domestic intelligence, Hans-Georg Maassen, has been put on "non-active status" by the interior minister. The move follows a series of controversies surrounding the ex-spy chief. (05.11.2018)  

German coalition meet to reevaluate Maassen compromise

The outrage that followed the apparent promotion of Hans-Georg Maassen has forced Angela Merkel's government into renewed talks. In the fallout, some 67 percent of Germans have lost faith in the chancellor's coalition. (23.09.2018)  

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

Hundreds of far-right and counterprotesters clashed in Germany's Chemnitz over the death of a 35-year-old German-Cuban. Two men are suspected of having stabbed the victim several times "with no justifiable reason." (28.08.2018)  

Chemnitz Pro Chemnitz Demonstration

Far-right rally in Chemnitz marks one year since murder 26.08.2019

A racist group called supporters to the streets in Chemnitz to mark the anniversary of a man's death in a 2018 knife attack. The local football team rebuked fans after racist chants were heard during Saturday's game.

Texas, El Paso: Trauer nach Schießerei im Walmart

Against the Current: El Paso shooting follows years of hateful messages 11.08.2019

After the El Paso massacre, US President Donald Trump condemned racism and intolerance. But the message that hate has no place in the United States is one he still needs to get, writes Anabel Hernandez.

Deutschland die Indentitäre in Berlin 2017 ARCHIV

How dangerous is the Identitarian Movement? 13.07.2019

Germany's domestic intelligence service has classified the Identitarian Movement as a far-right threat. What's behind the group's ideology?

