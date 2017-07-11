German police raid slaughterhouses

Around 800 officers launched raids on more than 40 premises in five German states in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The companies targeted are accused of bringing people into Germany from eastern Europe with forged or falsified documents. The names of the companies have not yet been released

Authorities were looking to cast "light into the shadows," a police spokesman told the news agency AFP.

Police in the town of Weißenfels, Sachsen-Anhalt

Police said they had documented a recent increase in people stopped at Germany's borders traveling on false documents.

The raids are primarily being carried out in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, police said.

Further searches are being conducted in Lower Saxony in Berlin, Saxony and North Rhine Westphalia.

Read more: German slaughterhouse overhaul: Radical reform or return to status quo?

Watch video 03:44 Share Meat workers in Germany: Exploited and infected Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3fdY4 Meat workers in Germany: Exploited and infected

Working conditions in the spotlight

A special commission led by the public prosecutor in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt is at the head of the investigation into illegal contract workers being brought into Germany from eastern Europe.

The commission was set up in April 2020, before a series of coronavirus outbreaks at German meat packing warehouses revealed that many workers live in cramped and run-down quarters.

A massive outbreak in June at the Tönnies slaughterhouse in the western city of Gütersloh led to thousands of COVID-19 cases, which resulted in lockdowns for the city and the neighbouring district.

A Romanian worker at the Tönnies factory told DW in June that workers are mostly brought into Germany by subcontractors. The worker added that meat packers work long hours, were not paid overtime, and were forced to work while sick.

Watch video 05:39 Share Romanian workers flee meat factory in Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3eZyE Romanian workers flee meat factory in Germany

wmr/rt (AFP, dpa)