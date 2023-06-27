Germany: Police raid Cologne Archdiocese in perjury probe

Police have searched properties belonging to the Catholic Church's representative in Cologne amid accusations that Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki covered up sexual abuse cases.

Police and prosecutors in the German city of Cologne carried out a raid on properties belonging to the local Catholic Church archdiocese on Tuesday as a part of a probe into Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki.

The archbishop has been accused of lying in court over his knowledge of sexual abuse cases in the Church.

The raids began at 8 a.m. (0600 UTC) with police searching four properties in Cologne as well as one property each in both Kassel and the town of Lohfelden in Hesse. Around 30 police officers were involved in the raids.

The searches were met with cooperation, with Woelki himself opening the door to the police at the archbishop's residence, west German public broadcaster WDR reported.

"The measures were carried out without incident and met with widespread cooperation at their respective search locations," authorities said.

Police and prosecutors were looking to seize documents connected to the investigation into the claims of perjury against Cardinal Woelki.

