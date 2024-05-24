German police investigate 'racist' video on vacation island

A viral video shows people singing racist lyrics and performing Nazi salutes at a club on the northern German island of Sylt. The club has condemned the incident.

Police in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein are investigating a viral social media video which appears to show a group of young people singing racist lyrics outside a bar on the island of Sylt.

"A video of people partying on Sylt is currently doing the rounds on social media," the police said on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday morning. "We are aware of this video which is being investigated for potentially illegal content."

The video, which appears to have been taken outside the exclusive "Pony" nightclub in the island town of Kampen last weekend, shows people dancing to Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino's party hit "L'amour toujours" but changing the lyrics to: "Foreigners out, foreigners out, Germany for the Germans, foreigners out."

One guest can be seen appearing to mimick Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, gesturing a short moustache and performing a Nazi salute.

Nobody on the video appears to be disturbed by the behavior.

Nightclub condemns incident, reports names of 'Nazis'

Once made aware of the video, "Pony" posted on Instagram that it was "deeply shocked" and that it "distances itself from all forms of racism and discrimation."

It continued: "Every guest is welcome regardless of ethnicity ... we are proud of our diversity. Had we known about this incident, we would obviously have ejected those concerned. There is no place for racism!"

In a post-script, it added: "To all those who can see themselves singing on this video, you're barred!"

Prominent German satirical journalist and late night television host Jan Böhmermann shared the video on social media and asked his 2.7 million followers: "Who and where are these people?"

A couple of hours later, the club said that it had been "sent the names of these Nazis" and would "press charges against this disgusting behavior with all legal means."

In the meantime, Berlin politician Sawsan Chebli of the Social Democrats (SPD) had posted, referring to the people singing on the video: "They feel so secure."

German journalist and news anchor Dunja Hayali said: "Hitler moustaches and champagne, but no 'foreigners.' Sylt. 2024. On the day on which we celebrate the Basic Law."

Far-right trend

The video came to light on the day that Germany celebrated the 75th anniversary of the country's constitution, known as the Basic Law, the first paragraph of which states: "Human dignity shall be inviolable."

The trend of chanting the reworded racist lyrics over the "L'amour toujours" melody became popular in far-right circles in Germany as early as 2023.

So far in 2024, police have opened investigations into similar incidents at parties and celebrations in several remote Bavarian towns, in Germany's south, and also in Schleswig-Holstein.

mf/fb (AFP, dpa)