Sylt is largest of Germany's North Frisian islands and the most northerly in the country. It is a hugely popular tourist destination in summer. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Sylt.

Sylt is the largest German island in the North Sea and the fourth-largest overall. It is located off the north-west coast of Schleswig-Holstein and is connected to the mainland by the Hindenburgdamm causeway. It's 25-mile sandy beach makes it a popular holiday destination, especially for the jet set.