Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sylt

Sylt is largest of Germany's North Frisian islands and the most northerly in the country. It is a hugely popular tourist destination in summer. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Sylt.

Sylt is the largest German island in the North Sea and the fourth-largest overall. It is located off the north-west coast of Schleswig-Holstein and is connected to the mainland by the Hindenburgdamm causeway. It's 25-mile sandy beach makes it a popular holiday destination, especially for the jet set.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Schleswig-Holstein

Germany's 16 states: Schleswig-Holstein 13.01.2021

White sandy beaches, red-white lighthouses and a constant steady breeze shape the coasts of Schleswig-Holstein. The northern coastal state boasts two seas to explore: the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.
Die Fotografin, Nicole Meißner, stellt die Fotos der Welle kosten und rechtefrei zur Verfügung. Aufnahmeort: Südafrika. Zulieferung Kerstin Schmidt

Recalling unforgettable journeys during COVID-19 14.05.2020

So long as the coronavirus stops us from traveling, we'll just reminisce. DW travel editors have leafed through their photo albums and compiled their most beautiful experiences, which explain why traveling is so great.
Polizeiauto, Themenbild, Symbolbild, 18.09.17 Luebeck Schleswig-Holstein Germany *** Police car Theme image Symbol image 18 09 17 Luebeck Schleswig Holstein Germany Copyright: xAgentur54Gradx/xFelixxKoenigx

Thieves steal 1/2 million in 2 minutes on luxury German island 14.09.2018

Masked robbers managed to break into a high-end store on the German island of Sylt, rob it, and flee the scene within just two minutes, police said. The thieves made out with some €500,000 ($585,059) worth of goods.
Herbstspaziergang, Herbst, Wald, Waldweg, Forst, Gesundheit | Verwendung weltweit

11 sure signs autumn has arrived in Germany 28.09.2017

From wild geese to enticing sweet yeast dough pastries, grape harvests and wind-swept beaches, the signs of fall abound in Germany's urban and country landscapes.
16.02.2016 Spaziergänger gehen am 16.02.2016 am Strand der Südspitze von Sylt (Schleswig-Holstein) entlang. Diesen Winter haben Stürme wieder an dem Strand genagt. Allein im November verschwanden dort Düne und Strand auf 850 Metern Länge und bis zu 60 Metern Breite. Rund 2,2 Hektar Land fielen den Wellen zum Opfer. Foto: Carsten Rehder/dpa (zu dpa Sisyphusarbeit mit Sand: Wie Sylt um seine Küste kämpft vom 22.02.2016)) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder

The eroding future of a German island 25.08.2016

At the end of 2015 a storm flood wiped out a large section of beach and flattened meter-high dunes on Germany's North Sea island of Sylt, sparking fears that its entire southern tip could disappear.
Beach shot, Sylt (photo: Getty images)

Germany's islands attract tourists 05.03.2014

From specks of nature refuge to sprawling tourist resorts, some 80 islands are part of German territory. Most lie either in the Baltic Sea to the east, or North Sea to the west. DW highlights eight German islands.
Ostern 2012 auf der Nordseeinsel Sylt - Ostersamstag - Blick den Leuchtturm am Ellenbogen

Prices force Sylt natives off the island 27.08.2012

The property boom in Germany's most popular holiday island Sylt is driving housing prices for locals to unaffordable levels. Heirs are selling their parents’ thatched houses and moving to the mainland.
** FILE ** In this Jan. 18, 2005 file photo, then-Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., listens during the committee's confirmation hearing for Secretary of State-designate Condoleezza Rice on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Obama says eurozone will survive, but decisions urgent 31.07.2012

US President Barack Obama has forecast that the eurozone and its currency will survive its debt crisis. But he urged Europe to make decisions sooner rather than later to minimize global economic fallout.
sylter strandkorb nr. 4002 1088275 Matthias Nordmeyer - Fotolia 2010

Passengers paid 25 euros not to go to the seaside 22.04.2011

An intercity train in northern Germany was so full of passengers heading to the coast for the Easter weekend that Deutsche Bahn was forced to hand out vouchers to those who agreed to get off the train.
Zahlreiche junge Menschen feiern am Samstag (13.06.2009) am Strand von Westerland auf Sylt eine Beach-Party. Bis zu 4500 junge Menschen folgten nach Polizeiangaben einem Internet-Aufruf zu diesem Event. Initiator Stüber rief zu dieser Party auf, um sich von der Trennung von seiner Freundin zu trösten. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini dpa/lno +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Online invitations trigger mass beach party 14.06.2009

German emergency services laid on extra shifts on Saturday night as the North Sea island of Sylt was invaded by 4,500 party-goers who had clicked "yes" to an online party invitation.
ARCHIV - Ein Selbstbild von Emil Nolde (1917) am Montag (03.04.2006) im Ausstellungsraum im schleswig-holsteinischen Neukirchen-Seeb¸ll (Kreis Nordfriesland). Vor 50 Jahren, am 13. April 1956, starb der expressinistische K¸nstler Emil Nolde an seiner Wohn- und Schaffensst‰tte Seeb¸ll bei Neukirchen. Foto: Wulf Pfeiffer (© Nolde Stiftung Seeb¸ll) dpa/lno (Achtung Redaktionen: Abdruck des Bildes nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung ¸ber den 50. Todestag Noldes gestattet! Zu dpa-lno KORR-Inland Vor 50 Jahren starb der expressionistische K¸nstler Emil Nolde am 12.04.2006 - Wiederholung vom vom 07.04.2006) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

50 Years of "Intellectual Pilgrimage": Emil Nolde and Seebüll 13.04.2006

Bold and eccentric, Emil Nolde is one of Germany's most famous expressionist painters. Upon his death 50 years ago, his home in Seebüll near the Danish border became a museum that's stark, idyllic -- and easy to miss.
Mann joggt am Meeresstrand

Connex's German Presence Expands with Sylt Route 29.09.2003

As the Deutsche Bahn struggles with negative headlines, French-owned Connex muscles in on as much of the German rail giant's turf as possible.
In dieser Luftaufnahme dreht sich eine Windmuehle sich am Donnerstag, 8. Mai 2003, vor einem bluehenden Rapsfeld nahe Gelting an der Ostsee. Deutschland war mit 1,3 Millionen Hektar Rapsanbau im Jahr 2002 der groesste Rapserzeuger der Europaeischen Union. Aus den unterschiedlichen Rapssaaten werden Oele fuer Lebensmittel und Tierfutter sowie fuer technische Produkte gewonnen.

Storm Brewing over the Question of Wind Energy 27.08.2003

Disagreement is gusting through Germany's coalition government at the moment over subsidies for wind energy.