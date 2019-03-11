 German lawmakers agree to mini-parliament with France | News | DW | 20.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German lawmakers agree to mini-parliament with France

German parliamentarians have approved a new assembly of German and French lawmakers to deepen ties between the two countries. German deputies are preparing to attend the first session in Paris next week.

Seats of France and Germany in UN Security Council (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge)

Following their French colleagues, Germany's Bundestag parliament voted on Wednesday to create a 100-seat assembly of French and German lawmakers.

The 50 German and 50 French deputies are to meet twice a year to discuss "proposals which concern issues of Franco-German relations."

The aim is to strengthen ties between the two leading EU states, although the assembly's conclusions will not have any legal power.

Deputies from all of Germany's parliamentary parties and nearly all factions in the French parliament are to be represented, with the notable exception of Marine Le Pen's National Rally. The rightwing party only won eight out of 577 parliamentary seats in France's 2017 elections, too few to warrant a seat in the mini-assembly.

France, Germany and the 'unique' relationship

The new parliament was formed as a result of the agreement signed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron in the west German city of Aachen in January. The French National Assembly approved it earlier this month.

German lawmakers, led by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, are set to travel to Paris next week for the first session on Monday. Schäuble told journalists that sensitive topics are expected to be on the agenda, such as the idea of an EU army and any risks posed by French nuclear power plants.

Read more: What's in the Franco-German Treaty of Aachen?

Watch video 02:07

Aachen: France and Germany renew post-war pledge in new friendship treaty

The French National Assembly head, Richard Ferrand, said the new mini-parliament would be "unique" and symbolize "the intensity of our relationship."

However, French leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon claimed that Berlin and Paris would "upset our other European partners by giving them the idea that everything is run by two countries."

dj/jm (dpa, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Paris okays proposed French-German parliamentary assembly

A combined German-French parliamentary assembly that will be able to propose joint, but non-binding, resolutions has been given the green light by France's National Assembly. Its first sitting is on March 25 in Paris. (12.03.2019)  

What's in the Franco-German Treaty of Aachen?

The Franco-German Treaty on Cooperation and Integration was signed 56 years after Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and President Charles de Gaulle signed the Elysee Treaty in Paris. It sets out an alliance in broad terms. (22.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Aachen: France and Germany renew post-war pledge in new friendship treaty  

Related content

Frankreich l Französische Nationalversammlung, Assemblee Nationale, Paris - Richard Ferrand

Paris okays proposed French-German parliamentary assembly 11.03.2019

A combined German-French parliamentary assembly that will be able to propose joint, but non-binding, resolutions has been given the green light by France's National Assembly. Its first sitting is on March 25 in Paris.

Berlin - Sahra Wagenknecht - Fraktionsvorsitzende von Die Linke

German Left's Wagenknecht to stand down 11.03.2019

German Left party icon Sahra Wagenknecht plans to quit as co-leader of her caucus in the Bundestag parliament. Citing health issues, she also recently let go her role in a new cross-party collective called "Stand Up."

Festakt 100 Jahre Frauenwahlrecht

German family minister throws weight behind parliamentary parity law 14.02.2019

Women make up about 31 percent of parliamentarians in the German Bundestag. A group of cross-party politicians are working to bring that up to parity with their male colleagues, and Franziska Giffey is backing them.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  