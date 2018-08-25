 German journalist Mesale Tolu arrives home after Turkey lifts travel ban | News | DW | 26.08.2018

News

German journalist Mesale Tolu arrives home after Turkey lifts travel ban

The journalist and translator, who was on remand in Turkey on terror-related charges, has flown home with her three-year-old son. Although a Turkish court lifted her travel ban, she still faces trial in October.

German-Turkish journalist Mesale Tolu (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/L. Pitarakis)

German-Turkish journalist and translator Mesale Tolu flew into Stuttgart airport on Sunday, just days after it was made public that a Turkish court had approved a request for her to leave the country.

Tolu arrived back in Germany with her nearly four-year-old son, having tweeted from Istanbul airport earlier that "After 17 months, (I'm) heading home."

The German news agency dpa said Tolu was due to hold a press conference shortly after landing.

The 33-year-old journalist, who works for the leftist Ektin news agency (ETHA) was arrested in May 2017 on terror-related charges.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Turkey lifts travel ban on journalist Mesale Tolu

Although she was freed from remand in December, she was barred from leaving Turkey and ordered to report to authorities at regular intervals.

Terrorism-related charges

Tolu has been charged with engaging in terrorist propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group, the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party. She rejects the accusations, which could lead to a 15-year jail sentence if proven.

Her husband, Suat Corlu, who along with 16 other defendants is facing similar charges, has been ordered to remain in Turkey.

The next hearing in Tolu's trial is on October 16, according to her father, Ali Riza Tolu.

He said that his daughter would definitely travel to Turkey again, provided she is allowed to enter.

Tolu's case has been one of several that have soured German-Turkish relations over the past three years.

Watch video 28:34
Now live
28:34 mins.

Barred from Leaving Turkey

In February, an Istanbul court ordered the conditional release of German journalist Deniz Yücel after receiving an indictment from prosecutors seeking a prison sentence of up to 18 years.

Read more: Who is Deniz Yücel — and why is the German-Turkish journalist still on trial?

Several Germans in Turkish jails

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said last week that at least seven other Germans are being detained "for reasons that are politically motivated and incomprehensible to us."

Germany has strongly criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on dissent, especially since a July 2016 failed coup.

  • Abdullah Gül (A.Kisbenede/AFP/GettyImages)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president

    After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

  • Turkey's Constitutional Court in Ankara (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Tumer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold

    Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

  • Gezi Park and Taksim Square protests (picture-alliance/abaca)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park

    Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

  • Turkey's offensive against pro-Kurdish group in southeast Turkey (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Coban)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds

    A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

  • Turkish tank drives through Istanbul during military coup attempt (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Bozoglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short

    A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

  • Turkish police detain protesters during trial against two suspected coup plotters (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency

    In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

  • Amnesty International against Turkey's jailing of journalists (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    2016: Crackdown on the press

    As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

  • Pro-Turkish protests in the Netherlands (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/S.Z. Fazlioglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe

    With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

  • Erdogan at AKP party conference in Ankara (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote

    Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

  • A man carries a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of a Turkish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Weiken)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power

    Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote.

    Author: David Martin


The two countries were also at loggerheads after German MPs were refused access to the Incirlik airbase, where Germany's military was part of the US-led fightback against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

Even though Turkey now faces a currency crisis that threatens to derail the economy, Berlin has made clear its desire to see an economically stable and prosperous country.

Read more: Turkey's economic woes reveal complicated Germany ties

Erdogan is scheduled to make a state visit to Berlin on September 28.

mm/ng (AP, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

