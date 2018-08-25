German journalist Mesale Tolu arrives home after Turkey lifts travel ban

The journalist and translator, who was on remand in Turkey on terror-related charges, has flown home with her three-year-old son. Although a Turkish court lifted her travel ban, she still faces trial in October.
German-Turkish journalist and translator Mesale Tolu flew into Stuttgart airport on Sunday, just days after it was made public that a Turkish court had approved a request for her to leave the country.
Tolu arrived back in Germany with her nearly four-year-old son, having tweeted from Istanbul airport earlier that "After 17 months, (I'm) heading home."
The German news agency dpa said Tolu was due to hold a press conference shortly after landing.
The 33-year-old journalist, who works for the leftist Ektin news agency (ETHA) was arrested in May 2017 on terror-related charges.
Although she was freed from remand in December, she was barred from leaving Turkey and ordered to report to authorities at regular intervals.
Terrorism-related charges
Tolu has been charged with engaging in terrorist propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group, the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party. She rejects the accusations, which could lead to a 15-year jail sentence if proven.
Her husband, Suat Corlu, who along with 16 other defendants is facing similar charges, has been ordered to remain in Turkey.
The next hearing in Tolu's trial is on October 16, according to her father, Ali Riza Tolu.
He said that his daughter would definitely travel to Turkey again, provided she is allowed to enter.
Tolu's case has been one of several that have soured German-Turkish relations over the past three years.
In February, an Istanbul court ordered the conditional release of German journalist Deniz Yücel after receiving an indictment from prosecutors seeking a prison sentence of up to 18 years.
Read more: Who is Deniz Yücel — and why is the German-Turkish journalist still on trial?
Several Germans in Turkish jails
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said last week that at least seven other Germans are being detained "for reasons that are politically motivated and incomprehensible to us."
Germany has strongly criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on dissent, especially since a July 2016 failed coup.
The two countries were also at loggerheads after German MPs were refused access to the Incirlik airbase, where Germany's military was part of the US-led fightback against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.
Even though Turkey now faces a currency crisis that threatens to derail the economy, Berlin has made clear its desire to see an economically stable and prosperous country.
Read more: Turkey's economic woes reveal complicated Germany ties
Erdogan is scheduled to make a state visit to Berlin on September 28.
mm/ng (AP, dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The German journalist has called on Berlin to "stand up for the victims of human rights violations" in Turkey. A court has blocked Tolu from leaving Turkey pending a trial over alleged membership in a terror group. (13.01.2018)
Journalist and activist Suat Corlu, husband of German journalist Mesale Tolu, has been arrested again in Turkey, along with at least five others. Tolu and Corlu had been released from jail just weeks ago. (19.01.2018)
In his first public appearance since he was released from prison, journalist Deniz Yücel has thanked his supporters. But his ordeal may not yet be over, as his trial in Turkey looks set to start in the summer. (25.03.2018)
Recent diplomatic tension and harsh rhetoric have pushed Germany and Turkey apart, but the relationship is not completely shattered. On economic issues in particular, the two countries share common goals. (16.08.2018)
The ongoing trial against German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel highlights the dysfunctional state of Turkey's judicial system. Once a hostage, he is now free and back in Germany. But other journalists aren't so lucky. (30.06.2018)
A Turkish-German journalist from the ETHA news agency has been detained in Turkey, along with two colleagues. The organization's editor-in-chief says the arrests are part of a wider crackdown on anti-government press. (16.04.2018)
International artists have called for the release of the German-Turkish journalist and publisher who on Sunday will have been held for 300 days without charge. He was moved from solitary detention a few days ago. (09.12.2017)