German Jewish council calls for rabbis in the military

Christian priests have long served an important role in Germany's armed forces, providing soldiers with counseling and guidance. The head of the Jewish community says it's about time the Bundeswehr also hired rabbis.
The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany on Thursday proposed introducing military rabbis to cater to the spiritual needs of Jewish soldiers serving in the armed forces.
"Seventy years after the end of World War II, it's time to again establish a Jewish military chaplaincy in the Bundeswehr and to build on an old tradition," council president Josef Schuster wrote in a column in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
He said the change would be fitting given the important role Catholic and Protestant priests already have in the ethical education of soldiers.
Read more:Central Council for Jews in Germany celebrates 60 years
Need for rabbis, imams
For decades after the war, it was unthinkable for many Jews to enlist in the German army because of the role the Nazi-run military played in the Holocaust, Schuster wrote.
But things have now changed, he added: "Young Jews, of course, consider Germany to be their home."
There are currently around 300 Jewish soldiers serving in the Bundeswehr. Introducing military rabbis based on a treaty with the state, Schuster said, would enrich the "ethical and lifelong education" of all soldiers.
Read more:Muslims say Germany should provide Bundeswehr with imams
In January, the Social Democrats — the junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merke's governing coalition — voiced their support for the provision of Jewish and Muslim counsel in the German army.
nm/rt (KNA, epd, dpa)
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.
The Central Council for Jews in Germany was founded on July 19, 1950. Since then it has built up a Jewish community of over 100,000 in Germany and has been a leading moral voice when it comes to the country's Nazi past. (19.07.2010)
A surge in anti-Semitism in Europe has made many Jews consider leaving, according to an EU survey. Anti-Semitism has risen particularly in France, with Jewish people in Germany reporting the highest level of harassment. (10.12.2018)
For the first time in 18 years, international Jewish service organization B'nai B'rith has held its European congress in Berlin. On the agenda: the renewed threat to Jews in Germany. (21.01.2019)
The former head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany told EU lawmakers that anti-Semitism was resurfacing in Europe. She singled out the UK Labour Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn. (30.01.2019)
The Bundeswehr provides Catholic and Protestant clergy for soldiers, but no spiritual counsel for Muslims. According to the government, key questions must be answered before the Bundeswehr's religious ranks are expanded. (05.02.2019)