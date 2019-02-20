 German Jewish council calls for rabbis in the military | News | DW | 21.02.2019

News

German Jewish council calls for rabbis in the military

Christian priests have long served an important role in Germany's armed forces, providing soldiers with counseling and guidance. The head of the Jewish community says it's about time the Bundeswehr also hired rabbis.

German soldiers

The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany on Thursday proposed introducing military rabbis to cater to the spiritual needs of Jewish soldiers serving in the armed forces.

"Seventy years after the end of World War II, it's time to again establish a Jewish military chaplaincy in the Bundeswehr and to build on an old tradition," council president Josef Schuster wrote in a column in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

He said the change would be fitting given the important role Catholic and Protestant priests already have in the ethical education of soldiers.  

Read more:Central Council for Jews in Germany celebrates 60 years

Watch video 02:36
Now live
02:36 mins.

German army starts training civilian reservists

Need for rabbis, imams

For decades after the war, it was unthinkable for many Jews to enlist in the German army because of the role the Nazi-run military played in the Holocaust, Schuster wrote.

But things have now changed, he added: "Young Jews, of course, consider Germany to be their home." 

There are currently around 300 Jewish soldiers serving in the Bundeswehr. Introducing military rabbis based on a treaty with the state, Schuster said, would enrich the "ethical and lifelong education" of all soldiers.

Read more:Muslims say Germany should provide Bundeswehr with imams

In January, the Social Democrats — the junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merke's governing coalition — voiced their support for the provision of Jewish and Muslim counsel  in the German army.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Living in fear: How anti-Semitic is Germany?

