German investment in China at record high

The German government describes China as a "partner, systemic rival and competitor." But what does that actually mean in practice? As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits China accompanied by the bosses of some of his country’s most important companies, he faces a tough balancing act: acknowledging China’s importance as an economic partner while making the case for a more level playing field. DW Business speaks with Holger Götrg from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.