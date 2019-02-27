 German interior minister defends deportation of Berlin terrorist associate | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 01.03.2019

Germany

German interior minister defends deportation of Berlin terrorist associate

A friend of the Berlin Christmas market attacker is at the center of a probe into security shortcomings and a botched investigation. Bilel Ben Ammar was quickly deported following the 2016 truck attack.

Police work at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square

Germany's interior minister on Thursday defended the hasty deportation of an Islamic extremist who had dinner with Anis Amri the night before he killed 12 people in a 2016 truck attack on a Berlin Christmas.

Bilel Ben Ammar, a fellow Tunisian, is being sought for questioning by a parliamentary probe examining shortcomings in the investigation of the December 19, 2016 Berlin attack. After the attack Amri fled to Italy, where he was shot and killed by police.

Presenting a report on Ammar to reporters in Berlin, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he did not know the whereabouts of Ammar, who was deported to Tunisia on February 1, 2017.

"His place of residence is not known to me at present," Seehofer said, adding that he could not rule out the possibility Ammar had returned to Germany. 

Seehofer said his office had reviewed Ammar's expedited deportation and concluded that it was "thoroughly understandable" because Ammar was viewed as a security threat and any involvement in the Berlin attack could not be proven at the time.

Anis Amri's roadmap to terror

Mystery around Ammar's role

German media reported last week that Ammar had ties to Moroccan intelligence and took photos of the Berlin Christmas market after the attack, which he sent to an unknown phone number two hours later.

Read more: 'Terrorist accomplice' in Anis Amri Berlin attack deported, according to report

The bombshell report has spawned speculation from opposition lawmakers that there may have been a cover-up, which the government has denied.

Watch video 02:45

Still looking for answers after Berlin truck attack

Earlier this week, German media reported that Ammar may have also been in Nice around the time of the July 14, 2016 truck ramming attack by a Tunisian Islamist in the French city that killed 86 people.

Read more: Friend of Berlin truck attacker in France during Nice attack: reports

A screenshot obtained from German police documents showed Ammar had a boarding pass on his phone for a flight from Berlin to Nice dated July 6, 2016 — eight days before the Nice attack. The name on the boarding pass was an alias.

Ammar applied for asylum in Germany under different names and separately claimed to be from Morocco, Egypt and Libya.

  • A large white truck, its windshield pocked with bullet holes, stood behind police tape as investigators surveyed the scene.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Nice - Bastille Day (July 14) 2016

    A new era of terror appears to have been ushered in when a huge truck plowed through masses of people along a beachfront promenade in the French city of Nice. Some 86 people were killed and at least 300 injured in the carnage. Police said the attacker was raised in Tunisia but moved to France in 2005. He was shot dead by police at the scene of the attack.

  • A huge tractor trailer with its windshield smashed stood behind police tape.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Berlin - December 2016

    A truck attack on a Christmas market left 12 dead and 48 injured a week before Christmas. Police said an 'Islamic State' militant hijacked the truck driven by Polish driver Lukasz Urban who tried to alter the direction of the truck, saving lives as he sat in the passenger seat. Urban was killed by the attacker who fled the scene but was shot dead four days later.

  • The back end of a delivery truck is sticking out from the corner of a department store in downtown Stockholm as police investigators examine the site.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Stockholm - April 2017

    The back end of a delivery truck was left sticking out from the corner of a department store in downtown Stockholm as police investigators examined the site; 5 people were killed and 14 injured. Police soon arrested a suspect. Appearing in court two days later his lawyer Johan Eriksson told the court that the man "admits to a terrorist crime." He claimed to be an IS supporter.

  • Flowers, flags and balloons memorialized the victims of a truck attack with London Bridge in the background.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    London Bridge attack - June 2017

    London endured a trio of truck attacks this year that have left 18 dead and 100 injured. The deadliest attack occured June 3 on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market, leaving 11 dead and 50 injured. The other vehicle attacks occurred March 22 and June 19; the former left six dead and at least 40 injured, while the latter left one person dead and 10 injured.

  • People run for the sidewalk as a car speeds into the crowd.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Charlottesville, VA - August 2017

    In a bizarre twist a white supremacist took a page from Islamist militants and turned his vehicle into a weapon, plowing into a crowd of people at an anti-fascism rally, which left one person dead and at least 19 injured. Police charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder. He was photographed at the rally with Vanguard America, a white supremacist group.

  • A white van with its front-end smashed stood idle as police surveyed the scene.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    Barcelona - August 2017

    A van was used to run down pedestrians on the city's Las Ramblas street; 17 people were killed and at least 100 injured. Several hours later, 75 miles down the coast, a car slammed into a group of people in the town of Cambrils, killing one and injuring five. There were five people in the attack vehicle and police killed all of them. Police confirmed that the two attacks were connected.

  • A smashed-up Home Depot truck stood next to a police truck, with a badly damaged school bus in the background.

    Trucks: New weapon of choice for terrorists

    New York - October 2017

    It didn't take long for the suspect to wreak havoc Tuesday in lower Manhattan; eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured. After his truck came to a crashing halt the suspect jumped out with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and shouted "God is great." The 29-year-old suspect was shot by police and taken into custody.


Investigators found the boarding pass on Ammar's confiscated phone after he had already been deported to Tunisia. Other photos on the phone showed Ammar in Paris with friends in the days before and after the Nice attack.

It's unclear if Ammar had any contact with the Nice attacker, who is suspected of having had accomplices.

Further pictures found on the phone included those Ammar took from the site of Christmas market attack months before it occurred, as well as images sent to him via social media after the attack.

Seehofer declined to comment on the report that Ammar may have been in Nice, citing an ongoing investigation. 

cw/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

cw/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

 

