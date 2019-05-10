 German ice hockey continues upward trajectory | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German ice hockey continues upward trajectory

Germany's hopes of reaching the semifinals of the Ice Hockey World Championship have been dashed at the hands of the Czech Republic. However, there were signs that the national team remains on an upward trajectory.

Eishockey WM-Viertelfinale Deutschland vs Tschechien 1:5 (Getty Images/M. Rose)

Having beaten one of the traditional ice hockey powers in the form of Finland in their final group-stage game at this year's IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Germany rightly hoped for much more ahead of Thursday's quarterfinal match against another top-six team, the Czech Republic.

After all, wasn't it just 15 months ago that the Germans stunned the hockey world by getting to the gold-medal game in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang?

"The Czechs were the team that we all hoped for (in the quarterfinals)," said Dominik Kahun, who was coming off of his rookie season with the Chicago Black Hawks. "This is an opponent we can beat."

Through two periods, Kahun and Germany's hope, or even confidence, that they could get past the Czech Republic and reach their first World Championship semifinal since 2010 looked more than justified.

Missed opportunities

However, Germany's first bona fide NHL star Leon Draisaitl, who had a golden opportunity to take the lead on a breakaway in the first, coughed up the puck in the second, allowing the Czechs to take the lead. Still, the Germans, who have proven more than once that they are now capable of coming back from a deficit, capitalized on a mistake by the Czech goalie to even the score just four minutes later.

The Czechs, though, took control in the third, striking first on a counterattack to take the advantage – then converting another. As if to emphasize that all luck had deserted Germany on the night, the Czechs converted another two goals to make it 5-1. It was a scoreline that by no means reflected the actual game, as Germany's new head coachToni Söderholm noted.

'All according to plan'

"Through 40 minutes things were going according to our game plan, and we created some good goal-scoring chances. After that, we were a bit unlucky, and a good opponent will take advantage of this," Söderholm said.

While Germany's relatively inexperienced Finnish coach and his players were understandably disappointed by what now may seem like an early exit, there are a number of positives to be taken from how the Eishockeynationalmannschaft fared in Slovakia.

Eishockey Tschechien Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rose)

Philipp Grubauer (right) was helpless after the puck took a crazy bounce off the boards.

Best finish since 2010

First, based on Germany's history at the worlds, this was actually no early exit. Eighth-ranked Germany finished sixth at this tournament, their highest placing since they reached the semifinals on home soil in 2010.
Another positive is the fact that by getting to the quarterfinals in Slovakia, they have already qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This is significant for a country that failed to make it to the Olympics not so long ago.

Newfound confidence

Perhaps most impressive, though, is the fact that the Germans actually believed they could beat the Czechs, a team they have a terrible record against and haven't beaten in 25 years.

"The fact that all of us are so disappointed, shows how close we were," said captain Moritz Müller of a team that prior to the Marco Sturm era would have been happy just to have reached the quarterfinals.

"We've proven that we are a top-eight nation. And our aim now must be to beat the big teams," he added.
This newfound self-confidence was on display throughout the tournament – apart from Germany's 8-1 drubbing against Canada. To their credit, the Germans bounced back from that debacle with a credible performance against the United States, another one of the traditional hockey powers.  

Eishockey Tschechien Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Skolimowska)

Eighteen-year-old Moritz Seider is expected to go in the first round at next month's NHL draft

Early on in the tournament, German Ice Hockey Association (DEB) President Franz Reindl even noted that the atmosphere around the team "reminds me of Pyeongchang".

'Powerplay 2026'

But Reindl and the DEB have long been looking far beyond this tournament. After he took office in 2014, the DEB launched "Powerplay 2026", a program meant to broaden ice hockey's base in Germany and improve the development of youth players. The aim is to get German ice hockey to the point where the national team will be capable of credibly challenging for medals at the worlds on a consistent basis.

One player who could be part of reaching that goal is 18-year-old Moritz Seider, a defenseman just coming off his first full professional season with Adler Mannheim, with whom he won the DEL championship, Germany's top hockey. Seider was one of Germany's bright lights in Slovakia and is widely expected to go in the first round of the NHL draft next month.

And while it may be too early to pronounce Powerplay 2026 a success, what looked a far-fetched goal prior to February of last year now looks a bit more realistic – even after losing 5-1 in a World Championship quarterfinal. 

DW recommends

Germany ice hockey coach Toni Söderholm: 'Our team-first mentality will be our biggest strength'

The 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship is being held in Slovakia. Germany's new head coach, Toni Söderholm, spoke to DW about his team's strengths and weaknesses heading into his first major tournament. (10.05.2019)  

Dominik Kahun: 'Winning silver was a huge step forward for Germany'

It's been a year since Germany's ice hockey team won silver at the Winter Olympics. Since then, forward Dominik Kahun has moved on to the Chicago Blackhawks. He spoke to DW about the Olympics and the leap to the NHL. (08.02.2019)  

Winter Olympics: German ice hockey team pull off 'Wunder von Pyeongchang'

Germany have delivered the biggest win in the country's ice hockey history, beating defending champions Canada to advance to the Olympic gold medal game. Neither the team nor the country can quite believe it. (23.02.2018)  

Related content

Eishockey-Bundestrainer Toni Söderholm

Germany ice hockey coach Toni Söderholm: 'Our team-first mentality will be our biggest strength' 10.05.2019

The 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship is being held in Slovakia. Germany's new head coach, Toni Söderholm, spoke to DW about his team's strengths and weaknesses heading into his first major tournament.

Eishockey NHL - Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

50-goal-man Leon Draisaitl still to decide whether to play at worlds 08.04.2019

Leon Draisaitl is to announce this week whether he will play at the world ice hockey championship. Germany coach Toni Söderholm hopes he and number of other NHLers will strengthen his team for next month's tournament.

USA Eishockey NHL Dominik Kahun

Dominik Kahun: 'Winning silver was a huge step forward for Germany' 08.02.2019

It's been a year since Germany's ice hockey team won silver at the Winter Olympics. Since then, forward Dominik Kahun has moved on to the Chicago Blackhawks. He spoke to DW about the Olympics and the leap to the NHL.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  