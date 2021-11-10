Ice hockey has a long history in Germany, with the first recorded match having been played in Berlin in 1897. In 1910, Germany played their first international game, a 1-0 loss to Great Britain in Switzerland.

Germany's greatest achievement in ice hockey came in February 2018 when they surprised the pundits by winning the silver medal in the Olympic tournament in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Germany's top professional league is the 14-team Deutsche Eishockey Liga.