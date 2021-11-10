Visit the new DW website

Ice hockey

Ice hockey has a long history in Germany, with the first recorded match having been played in Berlin in 1897. In 1910, Germany played their first international game, a 1-0 loss to Great Britain in Switzerland.

Germany's greatest achievement in ice hockey came in February 2018 when they surprised the pundits by winning the silver medal in the Olympic tournament in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Germany's top professional league is the 14-team Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

How the COVID-19 pandemic helped Moritz Seider prepare for the NHL 10.11.2021

Moritz Seider wouldn't have wound up playing in Sweden last season, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. But it proved to be the perfect place to prepare him for taking the next step in his hockey career.
President of the French ice hockey federation (FFHG) Luc Tardif before the French Cup Final match between Rouen and Grenoble at AccorHotels Arena on February 19, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport)

Ice hockey: France's Luc Tardif elected IIHF president 25.09.2021

A Frenchman has been elected as the new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Luc Tardif takes over from Rene Fasel, who stepped down after 27 years in office.
HAMILTON, ON - JANUARY 16: Luke Prokop #60 of Team White skates during the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game against Team Red at FirstOntario Centre on January 16, 2020 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop set to become NHL's first openly gay player 20.07.2021

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop is set to become the first openly gay man to play in America's National Hockey League. Reaction from the league, the players' union and beyond has been supportive.

Eishockey: Weltmeisterschaft, Halbfinale, Finnland - Deutschland: Finnlands Atte Ohtamaa (l) und Deutschlands Matthias Plachta in Aktion.

Ice hockey: Individual errors cost Germany as Finland progress to final 05.06.2021

Germany's world championship gold medal hopes are over after a 2-1 semifinal defeat to Finland in Riga. Goaltender Mathias Niederberger's error set the tone on a disappointing evening.
Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl & Co.: Germany's 100-NHL-points club 27.04.2021

Leon Draisaitl has just passed Marco Sturm to become the German player with the most points in the NHL. Here we take a look at the Germans who have scored at least 100-points in the NHL careers.
January 31, 2021, Edmonton, ab, Canada: Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) and Ottawa Senators' Tim Stuetzle (18) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Sunday, January 31, 2021. (Credit Image: © Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press

Tim Stützle: The Canadian capital's designated savior is a German 25.03.2021

At 19, Tim Stützle is the youngest player in the National Hockey League. The lowly Ottawa Senators are looking to build a highly successful future around the German rookie.

Fußball: 3. Liga, Hansa Rostock - Hallescher FC, 29. Spieltag, Ostseestadion: Fans freuen sich über den Spielbeginn. Erstmals wurden wieder Fans ins Stadion gelassen, 777 sollten nach Schnelltests die Erlaubnis dazu erhalten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sports News Feed: Hundreds attend Hansa Rostock match 19.03.2021

Hundreds of supporters attended a third division game in Germany, the first fans to attend a game in the country for months. And UEFA is to launch an investigation into an alleged racist incident in the Europa League.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) headquarters are pictured on February 27, 2009 in Zurich. The 73rd Ice hockey world championships will be held between April 24 and May 10, 2009 in Zurich and Bern, Switzerland. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

IIHF: Belarus cooperating with investigation into accused ice hockey head Dmitry Baskov 23.02.2021

The IIHF has confirmed it is investigating the head of the Belarusian federation over his alleged role in the death of an opposition activist. It says Belarusian authorities have agreed to cooperate in the investigation.
2020-10-10 Vilnius Lithuania. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya participates in women march in the centre of Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus women on Saturday 10 of October 2020. Vilnius Lithuania PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxESTxLATxLTU Copyright: xZygimantasxGedvilax Belarus Lithuania protests

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on IIHF decision: 'Justice has been served' 20.01.2021

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has welcomed the IIHF's decision to remove this year's World Ice Hockey Championship from Belarus. It's not yet clear where the games earmarked for Minsk will be played.

Alexander Lukaschenko (l), Präsident von Belarus, begrüßt Rene Fasel, Präsident des Internationalen Eishockeyverbandes IHF. Lukaschenko hat bei einem Treffen mit Fasel die geplante Ausrichtung der Eishockey-WM gegen Kritik verteidigt. Ungeachtet des internationalen Drucks auf den Verband sei Belarus (Weißrussland) bereit für das Turnier - gegebenenfalls auch ohne Co-Ausrichter Lettland, sagte Lukaschenko am Montag bei einem Treffen mit dem IIHF-Präsidenten in Minsk. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Ice Hockey Federation gets Belarus decision right, perhaps a bit late 18.01.2021

The Ice Hockey Federation stripped Belarus of hosting the 2021 World Championship. This was the right move, but it's hard to escape the impression that financial concerns were the driving factor, writes Chuck Penfold. 
+++++++++++ 13.05.2016 +++++++++++++++ Germany's forward Jerome Flaake (L) vies with Belarus' defender Kirill Gotovets during the group B preliminary round game Germany vs Belarus at the 2016 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Saint Petersburg on May 13, 2016. / AFP / ALEXANDER NEMENOV (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/AFP/A. Nemenov

Ice Hockey: Belarus must meet 'specific requirements' to host World Championship 14.01.2021

After a seemingly amicable meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, IIHF boss Rene Fasel has insisted that the meeting was not friendly, and that the IIHF has made strict demands of Belarus.

Sport Themen der Woche KW40 Sport Bilder des Tages EDMONTON, AB - OCTOBER 02: Edmonton Oilers Winger Leon Draisaitl 29 celebrates his first goal of the season and the game during the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Vancouver Canucks on October 2, 2019 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB.Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA OCT 02 Canucks at Oilers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon021019002

Ice hockey: 'Stanley Cup is all that matters' for Germany's Leon Draisaitl 12.01.2021

Last season, Leon Draisaitl won the National Hockey League's top three individual awards. The only thing left for him to achieve is the most difficult: to win the Stanley Cup.
11.01.2019, Dänemark, Kopenhagen: Handball: WM, Ägypten - Schweden,Vorrunde, Gruppe D, 1. Spieltag. Ein Fan von Ägypten freut sich auf das Spiel. Foto: Ludvig Thunman/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

The sporting year ahead in 2021 01.01.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with sports in 2020. A number of major events have been rescheduled for 2021 – in the hope that the pandemic will be enough under control for the events to go ahead when planned.

HANDOUT - 15.02.2019, Russland, Sotschi: Diese vom Kreml zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt Alexander Lukaschenko (l), Präsident von Weißrussland, bei einem Eishockeyspiel mit dem russischen Präsidenten Putin in der Schaiba-Eisarena. Lukaschenko ist für einen dreitägigen Arbeitsbesuch in Sotschi. Foto: -/Kremlin/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Ice Hockey World Championship: Opposition to co-hosts Belarus grows 04.12.2020

Belarus has been brutally cracking down on protests against longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. Opponents, including co-hosts Latvia, say the country shouldn't be rewarded with the Ice Hockey World Championship.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after he scored his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Leeds United, at the Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Shaun Botterill, Pool via AP) |

Coronavirus: The hidden complications for athletes 02.12.2020

With colder weather hitting the Northern Hemisphere, coronavirus infections have been rising and professional athletes are no exception. While many return to competition quickly, there can be serious complications.

18.10.2020, Wellblechpalast, Berlin, GER, 1.DEL, EISBAEREN BERLIN VS. EHC Red Bull München, im Bild Mathias Niederberger (Eisbaeren Berlin #35), Jonas Mueller (Eisbaeren Berlin #18), Yasin Ehliz (RedBull Muenchen #42), Derek Roy (RedBull Muenchen #9), Yannic Seidenberg (RedBull Muenchen #36) Foto © nordphoto / Engler | Verwendung weltweit

Ice hockey: Hope springs eternal for Eisbären Berlin 26.10.2020

Germany's top ice hockey league, the DEL, is the country's only professional sports league that has not started its season. This is the source of a lot of frustration for many of the clubs, including Eisbären Berlin.

