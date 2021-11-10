Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ice hockey has a long history in Germany, with the first recorded match having been played in Berlin in 1897. In 1910, Germany played their first international game, a 1-0 loss to Great Britain in Switzerland.
Germany's greatest achievement in ice hockey came in February 2018 when they surprised the pundits by winning the silver medal in the Olympic tournament in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Germany's top professional league is the 14-team Deutsche Eishockey Liga.
Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop is set to become the first openly gay man to play in America's National Hockey League. Reaction from the league, the players' union and beyond has been supportive.
The IIHF has confirmed it is investigating the head of the Belarusian federation over his alleged role in the death of an opposition activist. It says Belarusian authorities have agreed to cooperate in the investigation.
The Ice Hockey Federation stripped Belarus of hosting the 2021 World Championship. This was the right move, but it's hard to escape the impression that financial concerns were the driving factor, writes Chuck Penfold.