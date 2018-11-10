German Greens make EU election pledges on asylum, climate change

Germany's Green Party wrapped up its congress in the eastern city of Leipzig on Sunday, vowing to demand a new EU-wide asylum system during next May's euro elections.

"The right to asylum is not negotiable," proclaims the party's European program, and urges a common European law that allows labor migration from outside the bloc.

The manifesto calls for all applicants to be offered a fair asylum procedure, where they are registered at the EU's external borders, have their applications processed in a timely manner, and are then fairly distributed among member states.

Currently, delays in registering and processing asylum claims are partly responsible for migrants traveling to other EU countries, where they live under the radar.

Despite opposition from some delegates, the party agreed on a controversial statement that "not all who come can stay," referring to growing public demand for EU states to speed up the return home of failed asylum seekers.

Lobbying for new green taxes

Through their climate policy, the Greens vowed to increase taxes on those corporations that emit the most greenhouse gases. The manifesto demands a minimum carbon dioxide (CO2) levy for power and industrial plants across Europe.

A pledge to push for an EU-wide tax on disposable plastics was also adopted. The party manifesto said such a levy would provide an incentive to reduce packaging waste by making raw materials more expensive.

The Greens also agreed that corporations should be taxed more consistently in light of several scandals where it was revealed that multinationals pay little to no tax in EU states. The party manifesto calls for a single European corporation tax, as well as a digital tax for tech giants such as Facebook and Google.

The party also wants the EU to become a "guarantor of social rights," that would be enforceable before the European Court of Justice.

Help for small farmers

Small farms and organic farmers should benefit better from European support, the party manifesto declares.

On Saturday, the Greens picked two familiar faces to be the party's top candidates for the European polls, slated to take place from May 23 to 26. MEPs Ska Keller and Sven Giegold will lead the party into the election campaign.

Police, meanwhile, said they were hunting five people who allegedly caused damage and abused delegates at the Green congress on Saturday night.

A party spokesman said the suspects waited outside the conference site and that they were "young Nazis" shouting "Heil Hitler."

Germany's Greens are the most popular environment-led party in the world, and are currently showing second only to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in opinion polls in Germany. The party currently holds 11 seats of Germany's 96 seats in the European Parliament.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Ska Keller (Greens/EFA) German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA) Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running. Author: Keith Walker



mm/jm (DPA, EFD)

