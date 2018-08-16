 German farmers to receive millions in federal aid | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 22.08.2018

Business

German farmers to receive millions in federal aid

As the exceptionally dry summer slowly recedes, the extent of harvest losses for German farmers has become fully apparent. The federal government has agreed to step in with financial assistance.

A cow looking for something to eat on a brown German pasture (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Förster)

It's been a long, hot summer in Germany, but for the country's farmers at least, there is some relief at the end of it: the German federal government has agreed to provide up to €170 million ($197 million) to make up for business losses brought about by the unusually dry weather.

Julia Klöckner, the CDU politician who serves as the German minister for food and agriculture, announced the news at a press conference on Wednesday, following discussions with the German cabinet.

The German government has designated the drought crisis as one of "national dimensions", opening up the legal pathway to federal aid, rather than just aid provided at state level. Combined with financial assistance provided at state level, the most severely affected German farmers will receive around €340 million in emergency government aid.

State governments will provide just over half the total amount of financial assistance, with federal assistance expected to come in at between €150 million and €170 million, Klöckner said.

Since the extent of the widespread crop damage wrought by the heatwave in Germany became apparent last month, farmers have been calling for emergency aid to offset losses.

Watch video 01:55
Now live
01:55 mins.

Germany's farmers seek emergency drought aid

The German Farmers Association (DBV) said aid of at least €1 billion was required and while the figure agreed to by the government comes in well short of that, this is still the first time since 2003 that the German government has provided emergency federal aid to farmers following a drought crisis.

A dire harvest

The grading of the crisis as one of "national dimensions” is a reflection of the crop damage German farmers have had to endure during a freakishly long dry spell that has endured in much of the country since May.

Although the government's official annual harvest report is not expected until later this week, the long-standing fears about the widespread crop losses have largely been confirmed.

According to DBV surveys, this year's grain harvest is 26 percent lower than the annual crop yield from the previous five years. DBV President Joachim Rukwied said this week that eight of the 16 German federal states had already suffered financial damage of around €3 billion as a result of the drought.

Many farmers in particularly badly affected regions in Germany's north and east have reported harvest losses ranging from 50 percent all the way up to 80 percent or higher.

A barren German field, ravaged by drought (Imago/R. Peters)

In some regions of Germany's north and east, there has been massive crop damage as a result of the drought.

As well as the damage to individual crop yields, the drought has had a knock-on effect in other agricultural areas.

As a result of feed shortages, some dairy farmers have slaughtered cows much earlier than they had planned for. This has lowered the price of milk in eastern German states by around 10 percent, and the price of cattle by around the same amount.

Meeting the threshold

With the well-being of more than 10,000 nationwide farming businesses estimated to be at serious risk as a result of the drought, some form of government assistance was widely anticipated.

Read more: Opinion: The German farmers who moan until the cows come home

The general threshold for government assistance in a weather crisis is when a business has had more than 30 percent of its annual production destroyed. At Wednesday's press conference, Klöckner said only businesses that had suffered losses to this extent could count on assistance.

Federal and state governments will now begin a process of determining which businesses are most in need of financial assistance, Klöckner said.

Reasons to be fearful

Matin Qain, Professor of International Food Economics and Rural Development at the Georg-August University in Göttingen, told DW that while this summer has been a very unusual one when compared with the past, it will become less and less unusual over the coming years.

Watch video 03:17
Now live
03:17 mins.

Food economics expert: 'I am worried about regions that are already poor'

However, he said that while such summers will have an increasing impact on food production, he is much more concerned about poorer global regions than he is about wealthy European countries such as Germany.

"When we have a few of these years in a row then we will certainly have a serious food security problem but I am much less concerned about Germany because people in Germany are rich enough that even if food prices go up, they can afford enough food.

"I am much more worried about the poor people in Africa and south Asia where hunger and poverty is severe already, even in an average year, and will certainly go up when food prices go up.

"Unfortunately we are complaining here but all our climate models are saying that the negative impact of climate change will be much more severe on agriculture in tropical regions of south Asia and Africa than in Europe. That means the biggest negative impact will be on people who are already poor."

aos/uhe (dpa, AFP)

  • Sheep in drought-stricken Australia (Getty Images/B. Mitchell)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Australia: 'Land of drought'

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, addressing the drought in the state of New South Wales, which produces one-quarter of the country's agricultural output, said, "Now we are the land of drought." Australia recently passed legislation to provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of relief aid to farmers, including funds for mental health support.

  • Young boy with an undernourished cow in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Meseret)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Ethiopia: The end of nomadic life?

    Ethiopia has been suffering from ongoing drought conditions since 2015, causing massive food shortages. The Ethiopian government said that some 8.5 million citizens required emergency food assistance in 2017 and that nearly 400,000 infants suffered acute malnutrition. Furthermore, the drought threatens to end traditional nomadic herding in the region.

  • Dry water reservoir near Cape Town, South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Krog)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    South Africa: The looming prospect of Day Zero

    Conservation and late-season rains saved South Africa's Cape Town from an apocalyptic Day Zero scenario, in which water would have to be turned off and emergency rations issued, The drought, which was one of the worst in decades, emptied water reservoirs and caused some experts to suggest hauling icebergs from Antarctica avert a crisis.

  • A German farmer compares healthy and stunted wheat ears (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Europe: Withering crops

    Europe's sweltering heat has been compounded by a lack of rain. Not only have citizens been suffering the health consequences, which affect health care systems and labor productivity, crops have also been hit hard. Farmers across the continent fear bankruptcy due to poor crops and the EU Joint Research Center predicts "an increase in drought frequency and intensity in the future."

  • A previously submerged village now exposed in Crete (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/S. Rapanis)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Greece: Lost villages reappear as crops die

    Greece has been facing the dual problem of flash flooding in some regions and drought in others. Crete's farmers said they could lose up to 40 percent of their crop this year due to an extremely dry winter. Though they are watering, they say it is not enough to nourish their crops. Water levels are so low that previously submerged villages have begun to reappear in reservoirs across the country.

  • Woman looking for wildfires in Sweden (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Sweden: Worst drought since 1944

    Sweden, which has not seen rain for over three months, is experiencing its worst drought since 1944. The situation threatens to cause severe crop losses costing farmers hundreds of thousands of euros. Sweden has been the site of massive forest fires and has even seen temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle.

  • Water reservoir in the United Kingdom (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    UK: 'Tinderbox conditions'

    The United Kingdom fears serious threats to its food supply chain due to the effects of this summer's drought. The country's National Farmers Union said the country is experiencing "tinderbox conditions." This adds to problems brought on by the prospect of needed self-reliance in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

  • Indian children gathering water (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Prabhat Kumar Verma)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    India: Running out of water

    India has been plagued by water shortages due to rising population and mismanagement but also aggravated by drought, causing many areas of the country to run out of water. Bangalore was recently added to the list of global cities most likely to run out of drinking water. Other cities on the list include Cape Town, South Africa; Jakarta, Indonesia and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

  • A Kansas farmhouse surrounded by sand dunes in 1936 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    USA: Back to the Dust Bowl

    The US government said 29 percent of the country is currently experiencing drought, with conditions affecting some 75 million people. Although wildfires in California have captured the world's attention, farming states, like Kansas, have once again been suffering. Kansas was one of the states crippled by the famous 1930s Dust Bowl.

    Author: Jon Shelton


