 Germany′s farmers still waiting for drought-aid decision | News | DW | 13.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's farmers still waiting for drought-aid decision

A meeting of German officials to discuss the ongoing drought has failed to produce the result farmers have been hoping for. The Agriculture Ministry said it was still too early to decide on financial aid.

Dry field of corn (picture alliance/R. Brandstätter)

German farmers who have been suffering under a weekslong drought were told on Monday that the government was continuing to hold back a decision on whether to provide them with compensation for failed harvests.

Following a meeting of state and federal officials to discuss the situation, a state secretary for the Agriculture Ministry said it was still too early to decide on aid.

"The exact extent of the damage can be measured only next week. So we are sticking to our timetable: Only when concrete and reliable figures are available can a final decision be taken on federal aid," Hermann Onko Aeikens said.

The federal minister for agriculture, Julia Klöckner, had already announced two weeks ago that no decision would be taken until the government finished its harvest report in late August.

Aeikens pointed out, however, that farmers could already draw on a range of aid initiatives in place at state level.

Read more: German astronaut Alexander Gerst shocked by parched Earth images from space

Dry mud in Osterode am Harz (picture-alliance/Frank May)

Eastern Germany has been particularly hard hit by the lack of rainfall

Pleas for aid

The agricultural minister of the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Till Backhaus, expressed disappointment at the continued wait.

Watch video 02:43
Now live
02:43 mins.

German farmers hit by continued drought

"The fact that no clear signal is coming from Berlin in this situation is sobering. I had hoped that a decision was already within reach," he said.

The German Farmers' Association has called for €1 billion ($1.14 billion) in compensation for damage to crops, with a shortage of cattle feed causing particular concern.

Most harm to crops has occurred in the north and east of the country, with the eastern state of Saxony saying that damage there amounts to €308 million.

In Germany, the individual states are responsible for aid measures in the case of extreme weather events, but the federal government can also step in when the consequences affect the entire country.

Read more: Calls for farm support intensify as Europe struggles with heat wave, drought

  • Sheep in drought-stricken Australia (Getty Images/B. Mitchell)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Australia: 'Land of drought'

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, addressing the drought in the state of New South Wales, which produces one-quarter of the country's agricultural output, said, "Now we are the land of drought." Australia recently passed legislation to provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of relief aid to farmers, including funds for mental health support.

  • Young boy with an undernourished cow in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Meseret)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Ethiopia: The end of nomadic life?

    Ethiopia has been suffering from ongoing drought conditions since 2015, causing massive food shortages. The Ethiopian government said that some 8.5 million citizens required emergency food assistance in 2017 and that nearly 400,000 infants suffered acute malnutrition. Furthermore, the drought threatens to end traditional nomadic herding in the region.

  • Dry water reservoir near Cape Town, South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Krog)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    South Africa: The looming prospect of Day Zero

    Conservation and late-season rains saved South Africa's Cape Town from an apocalyptic Day Zero scenario, in which water would have to be turned off and emergency rations issued, The drought, which was one of the worst in decades, emptied water reservoirs and caused some experts to suggest hauling icebergs from Antarctica avert a crisis.

  • A German farmer compares healthy and stunted wheat ears (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Europe: Withering crops

    Europe's sweltering heat has been compounded by a lack of rain. Not only have citizens been suffering the health consequences, which affect health care systems and labor productivity, crops have also been hit hard. Farmers across the continent fear bankruptcy due to poor crops and the EU Joint Research Center predicts "an increase in drought frequency and intensity in the future."

  • A previously submerged village now exposed in Crete (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/S. Rapanis)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Greece: Lost villages reappear as crops die

    Greece has been facing the dual problem of flash flooding in some regions and drought in others. Crete's farmers said they could lose up to 40 percent of their crop this year due to an extremely dry winter. Though they are watering, they say it is not enough to nourish their crops. Water levels are so low that previously submerged villages have begun to reappear in reservoirs across the country.

  • Woman looking for wildfires in Sweden (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Sweden: Worst drought since 1944

    Sweden, which has not seen rain for over three months, is experiencing its worst drought since 1944. The situation threatens to cause severe crop losses costing farmers hundreds of thousands of euros. Sweden has been the site of massive forest fires and has even seen temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle.

  • Water reservoir in the United Kingdom (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    UK: 'Tinderbox conditions'

    The United Kingdom fears serious threats to its food supply chain due to the effects of this summer's drought. The country's National Farmers Union said the country is experiencing "tinderbox conditions." This adds to problems brought on by the prospect of needed self-reliance in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

  • Indian children gathering water (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Prabhat Kumar Verma)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    India: Running out of water

    India has been plagued by water shortages due to rising population and mismanagement but also aggravated by drought, causing many areas of the country to run out of water. Bangalore was recently added to the list of global cities most likely to run out of drinking water. Other cities on the list include Cape Town, South Africa; Jakarta, Indonesia and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

  • A Kansas farmhouse surrounded by sand dunes in 1936 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    USA: Back to the Dust Bowl

    The US government said 29 percent of the country is currently experiencing drought, with conditions affecting some 75 million people. Although wildfires in California have captured the world's attention, farming states, like Kansas, have once again been suffering. Kansas was one of the states crippled by the famous 1930s Dust Bowl.

    Author: Jon Shelton


tj/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

No immediate federal help for drought-hit German farmers, agriculture minister says

For weeks, farmers in Germany have been waiting for rain and are calling for a billion euros in government aid. But German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner says she has to wait for data before giving out any money. (01.08.2018)  

German astronaut Alexander Gerst shocked by parched Earth images from space

From his unique perspective on the International Space Station, Alexander Gerst sent back images of Germany parched and brown due to the heatwave. But the situation in his home region should improve before he returns. (08.08.2018)  

Calls for farm support intensify as Europe struggles with heat wave, drought

Sweltering heat and severe drought across vast stretches of the EU have damaged crops across the bloc. To cope with the difficult situation, farmers in several countries are demanding special aid. (31.07.2018)  

Climate change and farming: 'Unpredictability is here to stay'

In many parts of the world, droughts are getting longer, more intense and more frequent. Alex Jones, climate and environment director at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, tells DW about the risk to food security. (31.07.2018)  

Opinion: The German farmers who moan until the cows come home

Farmers have always received aid, even to help hedge against weather-related risks. But now they are calling for more money because of the European heat wave and that, says Henrik Böhme, is unfair on other companies. (01.08.2018)  

Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

Drought is turning many areas of the globe into arid wastelands. Excessive heat has cost lives, ruined crops and created water shortages. The effects are being felt from South America to the Arctic Circle. (08.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German farmers hit by continued drought  

Related content

Deutschland - Ernteausfall wegen Trockenheit

No immediate federal help for drought-hit German farmers, agriculture minister says 01.08.2018

For weeks, farmers in Germany have been waiting for rain and are calling for a billion euros in government aid. But German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner says she has to wait for data before giving out any money.

Drought losses mounting, German farmers seek federal help 30.07.2018

Farmers in the north and east are especially affected. They're seeking a billion euros in help.

Deutschland - Ernteausfall wegen Trockenheit

Calls for farm support intensify as Europe struggles with heat wave, drought 31.07.2018

Sweltering heat and severe drought across vast stretches of the EU have damaged crops across the bloc. To cope with the difficult situation, farmers in several countries are demanding special aid.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 