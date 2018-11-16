German far-right uses WhatsApp feature to share Nazi stickers

A German-Jewish group has flagged a new WhatsApp sticker-creating feature being used to send neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic messages. It has called on the Facebook-owned messaging service to intervene.
Neo-Nazis in Germany have found another way to share anti-Semitic messages using WhatsApp's new sticker feature, just days after it was rolled out.
They are using the service's feature that lets users create their own stickers to share Nazi symbols such as swastikas and SS sig runes.
Germany's Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Anti-Semitism (JFDA) flagged the trend in a tweet and asked the Facebook-owned company what could be done to stop such images from being used. "Just after WhatsApp makes it possible to create and use stickers, right-wing extremists flood their group chats with hateful Nazi symbols," JFDA tweeted.
"These anti-Semitic stickers are unacceptable and we do not want them in WhatsApp. We strongly condemn this hatred," a WhatsApp spokesman told Germany's Bild mass-circulation newspaper.
"If users get stickers with illegal content, we ask them to report it. We will act accordingly against it, even to the extent of blocking the accounts from which they were sent."
Illegal symbols
Displaying Nazi emblems such as swastikas and SS sig runes publicly in Germany is illegal. The German law considers them the "symbols of anti-constitutional organizations."
But enforcing a ban on them on WhatsApp is complicated.
In a similar case in 2016, in which Nazi images were circulated on WhatsApp, the legal opinion was that the distribution of such symbols would only be punishable if they were shared in WhatsApp groups, Bild reported.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Illegally displaying Nazi symbols in Germany can be punished by three years in jail. The ban broadly exempts art, but which works are allowed to show swastikas, SS sig runes and such is often more a matter of the medium. (14.08.2018)
Irmela Mensah-Schramm removes Nazi and other far-right symbols from public spaces in German cities. But the 70-year-old Berlin resident is in trouble after a court charged her with damaging public property. (01.06.2017)
A German computer industry body has ruled that swastikas and Hitler's mustache can be depicted in the World War II game Wolfenstein. The group had previously judged that images should be doctored to remove Nazi symbols. (09.08.2018)
The 15-year-old girl tried to stop her classmates from making anti-Semitic jokes and displaying Nazi symbols. The Dresden student was awarded for her courage in reporting her classmates to the police. (08.11.2017)