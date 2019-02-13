 German family minister throws weight behind parliamentary parity law | News | DW | 14.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German family minister throws weight behind parliamentary parity law

Women make up about 31 percent of parliamentarians in the German Bundestag and a group of cross-party politicians are working to bring that up to parity with their male colleagues. Franziska Giffey is backing them.

German Family Minister Franziska Giffey (Imago/M. Heine)

German Family Minister Franziska Giffey has said she backs the cross-party initiative  introduced by female members of parliament to address the low number of women in parliament.

"Nothing will change by itself," Giffey told the Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland newspaper group on Thursday. "All women's rights were fought for, they did not fall from the sky."

"We must improve the framework conditions so that women can be equally active in politics," Giffey said. "In France, Spain or Argentina, there are already regulations that ensure or promote the equality of women and men in all parliaments," she added.

The Bundestag in plenary session

The Bundestag in plenary session

Germany ranks 13th of the EU's 28 states for the proportion of women in parliament, and 47th out of 193 states worldwide. 

Her comments come ahead of a meeting on Thursday of female parliamentarians from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Greens and the Left.

Giffey praised the Brandenburg Parity Law passed by the state parliament in January. It obliges political parties to include the same number of women as men on their electoral lists, in alternating order, for state elections.

Opponents of the parity initiative say it may violate the German constitution in terms of freedom of choice.

Germany's Bundestag ranks 47th of 193 states worldwide for the proportion of women members, compared to men.

Germany's Bundestag ranks 47th of 193 states worldwide for the proportion of women members, compared to men.

Company pressure too

Giffey also wants to introduce fines to put more pressure on publicly listed companies to bring women into management positions, the Düsseldorf-based Handelsblatt newspaper reported Thursday.

"We have to go where it hurts, and that's money," said Giffey.

"We are working on this together with the Federal Ministry of Justice and have already come quite far with the draft bill," Giffey said, adding that she expected to present the draft law during the first half of the year.

Watch video 04:28
Now live
04:28 mins.

Under her authority – women in business

law/jm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

100 years of women's suffrage in Germany: A long road ahead

At celebrations marking 100 years of women's suffrage, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against setbacks in women's rights. The fact Germany has a female chancellor "must not be an alibi" for shortcomings. (12.11.2018)  

Germany: Brandenburg approves law to get more women in parliament

By 2020, political parties in the eastern state of Brandenburg will be required to offer equal numbers of male and female candidates for elections. The law is the first of its kind in Germany. (31.01.2019)  

German Cabinet approves third gender identity

Germany's Cabinet has approved a third gender option for official identification records, following a Supreme Court ruling. The option will be available by the end of the year. (15.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Bundestag celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage  

100 years of women's right to vote in Germany  

Under her authority – women in business  

Related content

Spanien Malaga - Proteste

Inside Europe: Spain's backlash on gender equality 07.02.2019

In the last four decades since the end of the Franco dictatorship, women's rights in Spain have seen huge advances. But the recent electoral success of the hard-right Vox party has appeared to unleash something of a backlash. Known for its opposition to immigration and Catalan separatism, the party is now putting gender equality and gender violence at the center of Spain's political debate.

Filmfestival Berlinale 2019 Wettbewerb | Film Systemsprenger | System Crasher

The personal and the political at the 2019 Berlinale 05.02.2019

The 69th Berlinale focuses on themes of family, childhood, gender equality and nutrition. But how will the overriding slogan, "The personal is political," be borne out across the festival's 400 film program?

Petition zum Abtreibungsrecht

German Cabinet approves revised abortion law 06.02.2019

Under the new abortion law, medical professionals and organizations could state that they carry out abortions. The reform has been criticized by some health professionals who say it prevents access to useful information.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 