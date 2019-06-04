 German Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to chancellery | News | DW | 11.06.2019

News

German Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to chancellery

The campaigners have sent the keys to unlock them inside letters to 13 government ministries. The activists are asking Chancellor Angela Merkel to declare a "climate emergency."

Climate activists in Berlin

Dozens of German climate activists chained themselves to the fence outside of Angela Merkel's Chancellery in Berlin on Tuesday, demanding the chancellor declare a "climate emergency."

TheExtinction Rebellion campaigners have sent the keys to unlock themselves to 13 government ministries, along with letters detailing the climate goals they want the government to work towards, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2025.

"What do we want? Climate Justice! When do we want it? Now!" chanted those chained to the fence and their 50 or so supporters who had also gathered outside the chancellery.

According to Extinction Rebellion organizers, similar protests are also planned for Tuesday in Leipzig, as well as UK cities like London and Edinburgh.

The campaign originates in the UK, and has been carrying out acts of civil disobedience since October 2018, including the occupation of key sites in London in April of this year.

Organizers have said that their main mission is "to achieve radical change in order to minimize the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse."

  • A person walks across Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Save Mother Earth!

    Beginning April 15, protesters with Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of London and other cities to demand governments declare a climate and ecological emergency. They occupied key spots in the city, calling on those in charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and set up citizens' assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

  • Performers arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Creative protests

    Extinction Rebellion, founded last year by academics in the United Kingdom, is one of the world's fastest-growing environmental movements. Their aim is to protest climate change inaction in a creative and nonviolent way. Demonstrators say people are causing their own mass extinction, which is the basis of their "rebellion."

  • Climate change activists display a sign while wear masks depicting Britian's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Royal support?

    Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, didn't exactly take part in the sit-in on London's Waterloo Bridge on April 18. The royals are expecting and protesters used the happy event in their demonstration, having the couple "thank" Extinction Rebellion for saving their child's future.

  • Climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Stuck to the train

    Activists have used a variety of unusual protest methods to draw maximum attention and get their point across. Throughout the week, they've blocked traffic, climbed atop buses and superglued themselves to buildings and, in the case of this young man at London's Canary Wharf station on April 17, trains.

  • Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Civil disobedience

    The goal of the protests is to temporarily disrupt everyday life. As a result, police have arrested more than 800 people in London alone. Activists want to get the public on their side, but a YouGov survey showed that just 36% of more than 3,500 British polled support the protest, with 52% against.

  • Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery in London(Reuters/EXTINCTION REBELLION)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Naked truth

    Extinction Rebellion protesters first attracted global attention on April 1, during yet another heated Brexit debate in the British Parliament. A group of semi-naked activists revealed themselves in the visitor gallery with slogans including "SOS" and "Stop Wasting Time" written on their bodies, with some gluing their hands to a glass barrier. The scene was quickly broken up my security.

  • Activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin block traffic (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Global movement

    The Extinction Rebellion protests got their start in London, but the movement has also spread to other major cities around the world. On April 15, these activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin blocked traffic for hours.

  • Street art bearing the hallmarks of a Banksy piece which appeared at the base of Extinction Rebellion's recent protests in Marble Arch (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/R. Pope)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Switching tactics?

    On April 21, organizers in London said they were willing to switch tactics and talk with the government. "We're giving them an opportunity now to come and speak to us," said spokesman James Fox. "If they refuse … then this is going to continue and this going to escalate in different, diverse and very creative ways."

    Author: Friedel Taube


At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

