 Greta Thunberg at London climate protest: ′We will never stop fighting′ | News | DW | 22.04.2019

News

Greta Thunberg at London climate protest: 'We will never stop fighting'

More than 830 people have been arrested since anti-climate change protests started in the British capital on April 15. Greta Thunberg said the movement would "make sure" politicians take drastic action.

Greta Thunberg in London (Getty Images/AFP/J. Taylor)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg told hundreds of people in London on Sunday that their weeklong anti-climate change protest was "making a difference," as the number of demonstrators arrested in the British capital rose to more than 800.

"We will never stop fighting, we will never stop fighting for this planet, for ourselves, our futures and for the futures of our children and grandchildren," she said.

Read more: Thousands join Greta Thunberg in Rome 'Fridays for Future' rally

Extinction Rebellion, the group behind the protests, wants the government to declare a climate emergency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

Since Monday, rallies have been held at Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Parliament Square. Police, which only approved demonstrations at Marble Arch, said Sunday that they had arrested 831 people for protesting outside of that area and other misdemeanors.

Watch video 12:35

Skipping School for a Cause

Read more: Pope tells Greta Thunberg to carry on her fight

The demonstrations have caused severe disruption in the capital and are set to continue after Extinction Rebellion said it would continue to protest until the government had met its demands.

"For way too long the politicians and the people in power have gotten away with not doing anything ... But we will make sure that they will not get away with it any longer," Thunberg said.

The 16-year-old shot to fame after she started an anti-climate change school strike in Stockholm last year.

Thousands of students at schools around the world have since imitated the initiative, known as the "Friday for Futures," by skipping school every Friday to attend local demonstrations.

Read more: Greta Thunberg wins German Golden Camera award

amp/kl (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Thousands join Greta Thunberg in Rome 'Fridays for Future' rally

Thousands turned out for the latest round of "Fridays for Future" protests with Greta Thunberg in Rome. The young activist admitted she may be "naive" for hoping that "we fix the climate and the ecological crisis." (19.04.2019)  

Pope tells Greta Thunberg to carry on her fight

The teenage climate activist and the leader of the world's Catholics agree that the world needs to fight climate change. Pope Francis gave his blessing for Thunberg's fight for the climate. (17.04.2019)  

Greta Thunberg wins German Golden Camera award

The young climate activist has been awarded a special prize during Germany's best-known media awards show. She used her speech to call on media celebrities to spread the message on climate change. (31.03.2019)  

